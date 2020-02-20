Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WeissLaw LLP Reminds XPER, TIVO and HEMA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:17pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) in connection with the proposed merger of the two companies.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the shares of XPER and TIVO stockholders will be converted into the shares of a new parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.455 XPER share per existing TIVO share.  Upon completion of the merger, TIVO stockholders will own 53.5% and XPER stockholders will own 46.5% of the new parent company.  The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.  If you own XPER or TIVO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/xperi-and-tivo-corporations-investigation/

HemaCare Corporation (OTCMKTS: HEMA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of HemaCare Corporation (OTCMKTS: HEMA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, HEMA shareholders will receive $24.50 in cash for each HEMA share that they own.  If you own HEMA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/hemacare-corporation-investigation/

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:45pAPPLE : Pioneer who invented 'cut, copy and paste' for computers dies at 74
AQ
02:45pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:44pDUKE ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:44pTC ENERGY : Portrait of the Coastal GasLink, a pipeline to divide a nation
AQ
02:43pEMERGIA INC : . Provides Update on its $15M Private Placement of Units and Announces the Issuance of a $4,4M Convertible Debenture
AQ
02:43pEducation Reimagined Launches National Young Filmmakers Challenge, Encouraging Youth to Rethink School on the Big Screen
GL
02:43pGURUCUL : Automates and Advances Threat Hunting with AI/ML for Intelligent Threat Detection and Faster Response Times
BU
02:42pSTATEMENT : Renewables Leader Says Landowners Are Fundamental to Success of Wind Project
BU
02:40pIMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES : Launches Coronavirus Vaccine and Therapeutic Antibody Program
AQ
02:40pPCSB FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stocks build less than expected
3Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
4FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group