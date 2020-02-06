Log in
WeissLaw LLP Reminds XPER, TIVO, and LOGM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

02/06/2020 | 03:22pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) in connection with the proposed merger of the two companies.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, the shares of XPER and TIVO stockholders will be converted into the shares of a new parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.455 XPER share per existing TIVO share.  Upon completion of the merger, TIVO stockholders will own 53.5% and XPER stockholders will own 46.5% of the new parent company.  The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020.  If you own XPER or TIVO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/xperi-and-tivo-corporations-investigation/

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Francisco Partners and Elliot Management Corporation.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, LOGM stockholders will receive $86.05 in cash for each LOGM share that they own.  If you own LOGM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/logmein-inc-investigation/   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
