WeissLaw LLP: Volkswagen AG is the Subject of a Legal Investigation

04/07/2020 | 10:39am EDT

NEW YORK, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WeissLaw LLP, a national class action and shareholders’ rights law firm with offices in New York, California and Georgia, announces an investigation of Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) (OTC: VLKAF) (OTC: VWAPY) (XETRA: VOW.DE) (XETRA: VOW3.DE) (“Volkswagen” or the “Company”).

If you own Volkswagen shares or if you have purchased the Company’s American Depository Receipts and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http:www.weisslawllp.com/volkswagen-ag/

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

The investigation focuses on recovering the enormous damage caused by possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of federal securities laws by the Volkswagen Board of Directors in connection with the worldwide emission scandal.  As a result, the Company pled guilty to criminal charges, paid a $2.8 billion criminal fine, a $2.7 billion fine for environmental mitigation, another $2 billion for clean-emissions infrastructure, while total costs associated to rectifying the emissions issue have exceeded $18.32 billion. In addition, the Company is still facing criminal investigations and lawsuits in numerous countries. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
