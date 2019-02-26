Log in
Weitz's Mike Tousley Recognized with 2019 MBI Build Iowa Award

02/26/2019 | 12:34pm EST

Annual honor received during Master Builders of Iowa Winter Conference

Master Builders of Iowa presented Mike Tousley, executive vice president and general manager of The Weitz Company, with its Build Iowa Award today during the 2019 MBI Annual Winter Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005944/en/

Mike Tousley, executive vice president and general manager of The Weitz Company, was honored Tuesday ...

Mike Tousley, executive vice president and general manager of The Weitz Company, was honored Tuesday with the 2019 Build Iowa Award by Master Builders of Iowa at its Annual Winter Meeting. (Photo: Justin Meyer)

Tousley was selected by a committee of his peers based upon his leadership and actions that have embodied the principles of Master Builders of Iowa – Skill, Integrity and Responsibility – and have delivered outstanding results in the construction industry and his community.

“I am extremely humbled to receive this honor,” Tousley said. “I am grateful just to be mentioned in the same breath as so many other great leaders of Iowa’s construction industry, including Fred Weitz (the first recipient of this award in 1988). Fred set a high standard of excellence for me, The Weitz Company and our great industry.”

Now in his 34th year with Weitz, Tousley oversees and manages all commercial construction operations in Iowa and Kansas City. He started with the company as a project engineer in 1980. After moving up through various project management roles from 1987-2001, Tousley was promoted to his current position in 2002.

Tousley first got involved with MBI, which is a local chapter for Associated General Contractors of America, in the late 1990s. In addition to working on nearly every MBI committee possible over the past 10 years, he has served two terms on its board of directors. In 2010, Tousley was elected board chair, which gave him the opportunity to also serve on the AGC of America board of directors that year.

“I would like to congratulate Mike on being this year’s recipient of the Build Iowa Award,” said Master Builders of Iowa President and CEO Chad Kleppe. “Beyond his personal commitment to MBI, Mike also shows his loyalty to the association by encouraging others to become active in MBI programs and activities. All in all, he is a great ambassador of Iowa’s construction industry and a passionate advocate of MBI’s mission.”

Two other industry groups Tousley has actively supported throughout his career are the Des Moines Construction Council and the Iowa State University Construction Engineering Advisory Council. He was DMCC’s president for two terms and has served on its labor committee for the past 18 years, including the past three years as committee chair.

Additional community organizations Tousley has been involved with (past and present) include United Way, Junior Achievement, Iowa Business Council, Greater Des Moines Partnership, Better Business Bureau, LINK Associates and Habitat for Humanity.

About The Weitz Company
Founded in 1855, The Weitz Company is a national general contractor, design-builder and construction manager that serves all 50 U.S. states. Weitz is the sixth oldest Architecture/Engineering/Construction firm in the United States and an industry leader in lean construction; senior living; sustainable building; and virtual design and construction. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, The Weitz Company annually ranks in the top tier of Engineering News-Record’s Top 400 Contractors and Building Design+Construction’s Giants 300 Contractors lists.


© Business Wire 2019
