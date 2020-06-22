Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WekaIO : Awarded a Patent for Flash Registry with Write Leveling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 11:05am EDT

WekaIO™ (Weka), the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, has been assigned a patent (10684799) for “Flash registry with write leveling,” and has forty more patents pending.

The abstract of the patent (10684799) published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office states: A plurality of computing devices are communicatively coupled to each other via a network, and each of the plurality of computing devices is operably coupled to one or more of a plurality of storage devices. A plurality of failure resilient address spaces are distributed across the plurality of storage devices such that each of the plurality of failure resilient address spaces spans a plurality of the storage devices. Each computing device is operable to maintain a two-level registry that records changes in the memory. When data is read from memory, recent changes to the data may be applied according to one or more corresponding registry blocks. Thus, the two-level registry enables the plurality of computing devices to postpone and/or consolidate writes to memory (e.g., non-volatile flash drives).

The patent (10684799) application was filed on April 22, 2019 (16/390,202).

Inventors: Maor Ben Dayan, Omri Palmon, Liran Zvibel, Kanael Arditti

To read the patent abstracts and full detail go to: https://patents.justia.com/assignee/weka-io-ltd.

For more information on the Weka leadership team, go to: https://www.weka.io/company/about-us

About WekaIO

Weka offers WekaFS, the modern file system that uniquely empowers organizations to solve the newest, biggest problems holding back innovation. Optimized for NVMe and the hybrid cloud, Weka handles the most demanding storage challenges in the most data-intensive technical computing environments, delivering truly epic performance at any scale. Its modern architecture unlocks the full capabilities of today’s data center, allowing businesses to maximize the value of their high-powered IT investments. Weka helps industry leaders reach breakthrough innovations and solve previously unsolvable problems.

Follow WekaIO: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

WekaIO, WekaFS, and the WekaIO logo are trademarks of WekaIO, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:17aInflation in May 2020 - NCPI
PU
11:17aVBI-1901 : AACR Data, Partial Response and Biomarker Strategy
PU
11:16aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : 'FCA Replay' Wraps the Week
AQ
11:16aPARKER HANNIFIN : Sustainability Report Highlights How Team Members are Leading With Purpose
AQ
11:16aNISSAN MOTOR : and Sunwoda to jointly study battery development; Study will focus on next-generation battery for e-POWER vehicles
AQ
11:16aElectraMeccanica Responds to Economic Re-Opening with Planned Retail Expansion of its Flagship SOLO EV into Arizona and Oregon
AQ
11:16aHYUNDAI HCN : Venue Named to Wards 10 Best Interiors List; Modern styling and bold interior design ignite a fresh alternative in the subcompact SUV category
AQ
11:16aTENNECO : Receives paccar global quality awards for driv ride performance and motorparts business groups
AQ
11:16aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Australia Commits to One Additional Triton; Brings total commitment to three
AQ
11:16aNISSAN MOTOR : response to COVID-19 coronavirus; to adjust Japan production in June and July due to COVID-19 (updated June 19)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Attackers Vindicated
2ADYEN N.V. : No clear path to salvation seen for stricken Wirecard
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group