WekaIO : Awarded a Patent for Flash Registry with Write Leveling

WekaIO™ (Weka), the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, has been assigned a patent (10684799) for “Flash registry with write leveling,” and has forty more patents pending.

The abstract of the patent (10684799) published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office states: A plurality of computing devices are communicatively coupled to each other via a network, and each of the plurality of computing devices is operably coupled to one or more of a plurality of storage devices. A plurality of failure resilient address spaces are distributed across the plurality of storage devices such that each of the plurality of failure resilient address spaces spans a plurality of the storage devices. Each computing device is operable to maintain a two-level registry that records changes in the memory. When data is read from memory, recent changes to the data may be applied according to one or more corresponding registry blocks. Thus, the two-level registry enables the plurality of computing devices to postpone and/or consolidate writes to memory (e.g., non-volatile flash drives).

The patent (10684799) application was filed on April 22, 2019 (16/390,202).

Inventors: Maor Ben Dayan, Omri Palmon, Liran Zvibel, Kanael Arditti

To read the patent abstracts and full detail go to: https://patents.justia.com/assignee/weka-io-ltd.

For more information on the Weka leadership team, go to: https://www.weka.io/company/about-us

About WekaIO

Weka offers WekaFS, the modern file system that uniquely empowers organizations to solve the newest, biggest problems holding back innovation. Optimized for NVMe and the hybrid cloud, Weka handles the most demanding storage challenges in the most data-intensive technical computing environments, delivering truly epic performance at any scale. Its modern architecture unlocks the full capabilities of today’s data center, allowing businesses to maximize the value of their high-powered IT investments. Weka helps industry leaders reach breakthrough innovations and solve previously unsolvable problems.

Follow WekaIO: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

WekaIO, WekaFS, and the WekaIO logo are trademarks of WekaIO, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005523/en/