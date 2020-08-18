WekaIO : Expands Cloud Offering with Kubernetes CSI for Application Agility

K8s solution delivers cloud-native storage-as-a-service for containerized workloads

WekaIO™ (Weka), the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, today introduced the Kubernetes (K8s) CSI (Container Storage Interface) plugin, allowing its customers to easily deliver Container-as-a-Service (CaaS) functionality utilizing the Weka File System (WekaFS™), the world’s fastest and most scalable parallel file system for high performance workloads.

Stateful applications such as MySQL, Cassandra, and MongoDB, along with data processing and AI solutions are increasingly adopting containers deployed on Kubernetes, moving them into the mainstream. These applications have typically relied on local storage for low latency, but this negates the portability benefits of Kubernetes because the associated data cannot be moved to, or shared with, applications running on other hosts. CSI was developed as an industry standard way to solve these challenges for containerized workloads.

The WekaFS Kubernetes CSI plugin addresses the shareability, performance, and portability challenges by providing stateful, reliable storage, allowing seamless deployment on premises and easy migration to the cloud. Using the WekaFS Kubernetes CSI plugin, organizations now have increased flexibility in how and where they deploy containers, while delivering local storage performance and latency. Throughout the system, the WekaFS and Weka Client solutions deliver the speed-to-market required of a cloud-first solution.

“The WekaFS Kubernetes CSI plugin delivers hybrid cloud and multi-cluster support. Orchestration is possible across the edge, core, and cloud to deliver a persistent storage environment for Kubernetes and containers. Furthermore, Weka supports both stateless and stateful applications. And because this is a cloud-native offering, the agility, security, and speed-to-market delivers class-leading performance for organizations across industry sectors,” said Barbara Murphy, vice president of marketing at Weka.

"The rise in container-based applications being delivered into production necessitates that management solutions must not only be container-aware but must also be fully capable of controlling the features and functions that containers provide. Solutions like the Weka File System offer an integrated, secure, and agile platform that can help simplify deployment, while improving application scalability and performance,” said Scott Sinclair, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

Weka software with the Kubernetes CSI plugin is available immediately, to get started go to: https://kubernetes-csi.github.io/docs/drivers.html

