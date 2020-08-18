Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WekaIO : Expands Cloud Offering with Kubernetes CSI for Application Agility

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 07:02am EDT

K8s solution delivers cloud-native storage-as-a-service for containerized workloads

WekaIO™ (Weka), the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, today introduced the Kubernetes (K8s) CSI (Container Storage Interface) plugin, allowing its customers to easily deliver Container-as-a-Service (CaaS) functionality utilizing the Weka File System (WekaFS™), the world’s fastest and most scalable parallel file system for high performance workloads.

Stateful applications such as MySQL, Cassandra, and MongoDB, along with data processing and AI solutions are increasingly adopting containers deployed on Kubernetes, moving them into the mainstream. These applications have typically relied on local storage for low latency, but this negates the portability benefits of Kubernetes because the associated data cannot be moved to, or shared with, applications running on other hosts. CSI was developed as an industry standard way to solve these challenges for containerized workloads.

The WekaFS Kubernetes CSI plugin addresses the shareability, performance, and portability challenges by providing stateful, reliable storage, allowing seamless deployment on premises and easy migration to the cloud. Using the WekaFS Kubernetes CSI plugin, organizations now have increased flexibility in how and where they deploy containers, while delivering local storage performance and latency. Throughout the system, the WekaFS and Weka Client solutions deliver the speed-to-market required of a cloud-first solution.

“The WekaFS Kubernetes CSI plugin delivers hybrid cloud and multi-cluster support. Orchestration is possible across the edge, core, and cloud to deliver a persistent storage environment for Kubernetes and containers. Furthermore, Weka supports both stateless and stateful applications. And because this is a cloud-native offering, the agility, security, and speed-to-market delivers class-leading performance for organizations across industry sectors,” said Barbara Murphy, vice president of marketing at Weka.

"The rise in container-based applications being delivered into production necessitates that management solutions must not only be container-aware but must also be fully capable of controlling the features and functions that containers provide. Solutions like the Weka File System offer an integrated, secure, and agile platform that can help simplify deployment, while improving application scalability and performance,” said Scott Sinclair, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG).

Weka software with the Kubernetes CSI plugin is available immediately, to get started go to: https://kubernetes-csi.github.io/docs/drivers.html

Additional resources:

About WekaIO

Weka offers WekaFS, the modern parallel file system that uniquely empowers organizations to solve the newest, biggest problems holding back innovation. Optimized for NVMe and the hybrid cloud, Weka handles the most demanding storage challenges in the most data-intensive technical computing environments, delivering truly epic performance at any scale. Its modern architecture unlocks the full capabilities of today’s data center, allowing businesses to maximize the value of their high-powered IT investments. Weka helps industry leaders reach breakthrough innovations and solve previously unsolvable problems. For more information, go to https://www.weka.io/products.

Follow WekaIO: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

WekaIO, WekaFS, Weka AI, Weka Innovation Network, Weka AI logo, WIN logo, and the WekaIO logo are trademarks of WekaIO, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:13aCSI COMPRESSCO LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:12aKOHL'S : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:12aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Half Year financial report
AQ
07:12aELI LILLY AND : Innovent Set Global Expansion of Tyvyt Agreement
DJ
07:11aThe national economy has as yet survived the pandemic far better than expected
PU
07:11aCSI COMPRESSCO LP : Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Closing Bid Price Rule
PU
07:11aCriminal investigation into fraud in sale of wheat started in Stavropol Territory
PU
07:11aVAISALA OYJ : Digital delivers real-time, comprehensive weather data to new Hyundai Motor Company vehicles
PU
07:11aVAISALA OYJ : Digital toimittaa uusiin Hyundain autoihin kattavat reaaliaikaiset säätiedot
PU
07:11aNOKIA OYJ : reaches patent milestone as German court rules against unauthorized use of its inventions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
2MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
3FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 10 – August 16, 2020
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
5SUEZ SA : French utility Veolia in talks to buy Suez unit for 298 million euros

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group