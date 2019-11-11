WekaIO : Honored as a Finalist in the 2019 CRN® Tech Innovator Awards

WekaIO™ (Weka), the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, announced today that CRN®,a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Weka as a finalist in the 2019 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. These annual awards celebrate the IT channel’s most ground-breaking hardware, software, and services. CRN editors evaluated hundreds of products across 34 technology categories using stringent criteria, including technological advancements, uniqueness of features, and potential to help solution providers solve common IT challenges. The Weka File System, WekaFS™, took top honors in the Data Center Infrastructure category.

WekaFS, Weka’s flagship product, is the industry’s first NVMe-optimized parallel file system and is designed to provide extreme performance at any scale. WekaFS can help solve any high-performance problem and is ideal for all extreme compute and super I/O-intensive workloads including machine learning, GPU acceleration, genomics, life sciences, financial analytics, log management, and technical computing. It uniquely offers unmatched performance at any scale to keep up with the most data-intensive environments and does not force customers to accept the compromises of legacy storage solutions.

“CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards honor technology vendors who work tirelessly to craft ground-breaking solutions for end-users, matching the speed of the channel’s evolution,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The winners in this year’s award categories deserve congratulations for their success in driving IT innovation forward for solution providers and their customers.”

“Weka reinvented the file system from the ground up to solve the biggest computing problems. With WekaFS, organizations can accelerate innovation, discovery, and new product introductions up to 10x faster than traditional file storage, all at a fraction of the cost,” said Richard Dyke, vice president of sales, WekaIO. “We are thankful to CRN for this award and for recognizing Weka’s revolutionary approach to data storage and the impact we are having by solving problems in the data center for customers.”

Mike Gluck, vice president, Sanity Solutions, added: “Being a WekaIO Innovation Network Leader partner affords us the opportunity to offer highly differentiated Weka storage solutions to our customers. With WekaFS in our toolkit, we can offer our customers a no-compromise storage solution—with the performance of NVMe flash and the economics of the cloud for massive scale. It’s great to see a channel-centric company like WekaIO receive recognition from a respected brand such as CRN for data center technology innovation.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About WekaIO

WekaIO helps companies manage, scale, and futureproof their data center so they can solve big problems. WekaIO has built the world’s fastest shared and parallel file system on new architecture optimized for NVMe-flash that leapfrogs legacy storage infrastructures by delivering the best performance density at any scale at a fraction of the cost. With the most flexible deployment models, the storage software is a modern file system designed for modern I/O-intensive and extreme technical computing workloads.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

