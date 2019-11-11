Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WekaIO : Honored as a Finalist in the 2019 CRN® Tech Innovator Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 10:01am EST

WekaIO™ (Weka), the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, announced today that CRN®,a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Weka as a finalist in the 2019 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. These annual awards celebrate the IT channel’s most ground-breaking hardware, software, and services. CRN editors evaluated hundreds of products across 34 technology categories using stringent criteria, including technological advancements, uniqueness of features, and potential to help solution providers solve common IT challenges. The Weka File System, WekaFS™, took top honors in the Data Center Infrastructure category.

WekaFS, Weka’s flagship product, is the industry’s first NVMe-optimized parallel file system and is designed to provide extreme performance at any scale. WekaFS can help solve any high-performance problem and is ideal for all extreme compute and super I/O-intensive workloads including machine learning, GPU acceleration, genomics, life sciences, financial analytics, log management, and technical computing. It uniquely offers unmatched performance at any scale to keep up with the most data-intensive environments and does not force customers to accept the compromises of legacy storage solutions.

“CRN’s Tech Innovator Awards honor technology vendors who work tirelessly to craft ground-breaking solutions for end-users, matching the speed of the channel’s evolution,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The winners in this year’s award categories deserve congratulations for their success in driving IT innovation forward for solution providers and their customers.”

“Weka reinvented the file system from the ground up to solve the biggest computing problems. With WekaFS, organizations can accelerate innovation, discovery, and new product introductions up to 10x faster than traditional file storage, all at a fraction of the cost,” said Richard Dyke, vice president of sales, WekaIO. “We are thankful to CRN for this award and for recognizing Weka’s revolutionary approach to data storage and the impact we are having by solving problems in the data center for customers.”

Mike Gluck, vice president, Sanity Solutions, added: “Being a WekaIO Innovation Network Leader partner affords us the opportunity to offer highly differentiated Weka storage solutions to our customers. With WekaFS in our toolkit, we can offer our customers a no-compromise storage solution—with the performance of NVMe flash and the economics of the cloud for massive scale. It’s great to see a channel-centric company like WekaIO receive recognition from a respected brand such as CRN for data center technology innovation.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About WekaIO

WekaIO helps companies manage, scale, and futureproof their data center so they can solve big problems. WekaIO has built the world’s fastest shared and parallel file system on new architecture optimized for NVMe-flash that leapfrogs legacy storage infrastructures by delivering the best performance density at any scale at a fraction of the cost. With the most flexible deployment models, the storage software is a modern file system designed for modern I/O-intensive and extreme technical computing workloads.

Follow WekaIO: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pMile High Labs Donates CBD Tinctures to Veterans Support and Advocacy Group
GL
02:19pEESTOR : IIROC Trading Halt - ESU
AQ
02:15pROBIT PLC : Repurchase of own shares on 11 November 2019
AQ
02:15pNORDSON : ASYMTEK's Vortik® Series of progressive cavity pumps dispenses one- and two-component fluids during electronics manufacturing
PU
02:12pConsumer Price Index Seen Up in October -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
02:11pApple aims to launch AR Headset in 2022, AR Glasses by 2023 - The Information
RE
02:11pProdubanco to install Diebold Nixdorf's DN Series ATMs in Ecuador
AQ
02:09pPPG : Earns R&D 100 Recognition for PPG : POWERCRON® 160 Anionic Epoxy Electrocoat
BU
02:09pGoogle's Secret 'Project Nightingale' Gathers Personal Health Data on Millions of Americans--Update
DJ
02:04pAUTOMATED INSIGHTS : Launches Wordsmith Go to Generate Natural Language in Company Dashboards
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
4Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
5Oil steadies as Cushing drawdown faces trade worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group