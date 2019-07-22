WekaIO : Recognized by CRN as Emerging Data Center Vendor for 2019

WekaIO, the innovation leader in high-performance, scalable file storage for data-intensive applications, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named WekaIO on its 2019 list of Emerging Vendors in the Data Center category. This annual list honors recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel’s future. It recognizes channel-focused companies across seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Storage.

CRN’s Emerging Vendors list honors technology suppliers driving innovation across the IT channel. It also provides a valuable resource for solution providers looking to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their portfolios. Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN’s editorial team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings.

“We are thankful to be recognized by CRN as an Emerging Data Center Vendor because it validates that there is a market demand for a disruptive technology that outperforms legacy storage systems at scale for HPC and I/O-intensive workloads,” said Mat Gruen, senior director of channels at WekaIO. “We are a 100% channel-focused organization and have plans to grow the channel base significantly this year to help us penetrate new markets and accounts within our target industries.”

WekaFS™, the WekaIO File System and the company’s flagship product, is the industry’s first flash-native distributed and parallel file system, and delivers the highest throughput and extreme performance at any scale. WekaFS speeds I/O to GPU-enabled servers, ensuring that data-intensive applications are not sitting idle, thus significantly accelerating time-to-answer or time-to-discovery for modern I/O-intensive and extreme technical computing workloads.

“CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth — and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come.”

Stan Wysocki, president at Mark III Systems, added: “There is a need for a software-centric data storage solution that delivers both flexibility in deployment models and outstanding performance at scale. It’s fantastic that CRN has acknowledged this market demand and recognized WekaIO on this year’s Emerging Data Center Vendors list. With the WekaFS in our toolkit, we can offer a highly differentiated storage solution that accelerates application performance for our customers with GPU-based servers. Being in the WekaIO Innovation Network affords us the ability to generate recurring revenue in the exploding HPC, AI, and machine learning markets.”

The Emerging Vendors Cloud and Data Center lists will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN magazine at www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

