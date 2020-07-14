Log in
Welcome VIC support for small business should be extended to all businesses

07/14/2020 | 04:01am EDT

'In addition to the announcement, further support could be targeted at different industry sectors and recognise that all are suffering because of COVID-19.

'Businesses which have over $3 million in payroll costs in Victoria have received next to nothing. Support for infrastructure has been important, but many of the manufacturing and services industries, which will be expected to power the economy in the future, have seen dramatic reductions in business.

'These businesses need support and a good start would be to offer them the same payroll tax relief previously given to small businesses. Deferral of payroll tax is insufficient; there should be a new temporary payroll tax threshold of $3m for all companies.

'Manufacturers cannot simply stop and start their businesses. If they stop it is likely to be for good. They provide vital and well paid jobs which will be significant for our future economic wellbeing,' Mr Piper said.

Further comment: Tim Piper - 0411 430 301

Disclaimer

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 12 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 08:00:08 UTC
