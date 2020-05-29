Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024 | Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the well casing and cementing market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005245/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Well Casing and Cementing Market. Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Frank's International NV, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., PAO TMK, Schlumberger Ltd., Tenaris SA, Vallourec SA, and Weatherford International Plc. are some of the major market participants. The focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-well-casing-and-cementing-market-industry-analysis

Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Well Casing and Cementing Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Onshore
  • Offshore
  • Geographic Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40153

Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our well casing and cementing market report covers the following areas:

  • Well Casing and Cementing Market Size
  • Well Casing and Cementing Market Trends
  • Well Casing and Cementing Market Analysis

This study identifies technological advances in cementing as one of the prime reasons driving the well casing and cementing market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist well casing and cementing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the well casing and cementing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the well casing and cementing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of well casing and cementing market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities
  • Technological advances in cementing
  • Declining prices of raw materials for casing equipment

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC
  • China Oilfield Services Ltd.
  • Frank's International NV
  • Halliburton Co.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd.
  • PAO TMK
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Tenaris SA
  • Vallourec SA
  • Weatherford International Plc

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aCOVESTRO : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08:23aBLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:23aDIGIMARC : Sets June 2020 Financial Conference Schedule
PR
08:22aKNORR-BREMSE : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
08:21aASCO PRESENTATION : Abstract #3011 Interim subgroup analysis for response by PD-L1 status of CLASSICAL-Lung, a phase 1b/2 study of pepinemab (VX15/2503) in combination with avelumab in advanced NSCLC.
PU
08:21aVACCINEX : Detailed supporting data for ASCO Abstract #3011
PU
08:21aAPPLUS SERVICES S A : 2493 29/05/2020 Resolutions approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
08:21aBAYER : Efficacy of Vitrakvi™ (larotrectinib) further established with continued high response rates and durable response in updated analyses in adult patients and quality of life data in adult and pediatric patients with TRK fusion cancer
PU
08:20aTRACON PHARMACEUTICALS : Highlights Updated Envafolimab Results in MSI-H/dMMR Colorectal Cancer and Results from Clinical Trial of Opdivo and Yervoy Combination Therapy in Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma Conducted by Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology
AQ
08:20aBrand X Lifestyle Corp. Provides Investment Portfolio Update
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2RENAULT : GROUPE RENAULT: Press Release - Cost reduction plan project 2o22
3Insplorion project for multiplex NPS battery sensors is granted MSEK 1,9 from Vinnova
4TUI AG : TUI : UK cancels beach holidays until July 1
5SANOFI SA : SANOFI : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints four new people to executive committee

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group