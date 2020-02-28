Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024 | Rising Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas E&P Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 08:32am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the well casing and cementing market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005181/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Well Casing and Cementing Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Onshore
  • Offshore

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40153

Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our well casing and cementing market report covers the following areas:

  • Well Casing and Cementing Market Size
  • Well Casing and Cementing Market Trends
  • Well Casing and Cementing Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advances in cementing as one of the prime reasons driving the well casing and cementing market growth during the next few years.

Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the well casing and cementing market, including some of the vendors such as Baker Hughes, a GE Co. LLC, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Frank's International NV, Halliburton Co., Nabors Industries Ltd., PAO TMK, Schlumberger Ltd., Tenaris SA, Vallourec SA and Weatherford International Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the well casing and cementing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Well Casing and Cementing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist well casing and cementing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the well casing and cementing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the well casing and cementing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of well casing and cementing market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aSTATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08:52aSTERLING BANCORP, INC INVESTORS : Have You Suffered Sterling Bancorp Losses? Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Securities Claims Against Sterling Bancorp on Behalf of SBT Shareholders
GL
08:51aSISTEMA PUBLIC JOINT STOCK FINANCIAL : completes secondary placement of series 001P-05 bonds
PU
08:51aEUROMEDICA S A : Announcement 1500/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
08:51aTariff Notification No. 18/2020-CUSTOMS (N.T.) in respect of fixation of Tariff Value of Edible Oils, Brass Scrap, Poppy Seeds, Areca Nut, Gold and Silver
PU
08:51aJAMES FISHER AND SONS : 2019 preliminary results 28 February 2020
PU
08:51aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Publication of Prospectus
PU
08:51aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on training requirement for first time directors
PU
08:51aKONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE : Share Purchase - Kongsberg Automotive
PU
08:51aArrive Logistics Joins DAT Pilot Program for New Truckload Rate-Prediction Tools
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai's trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
3NOVACYT : Biotech group Novacyt announces deals for coronavirus test product
4BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
5TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Prosegur and Telefónica close the deal for the joint management of the alar..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group