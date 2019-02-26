Well Resources Inc. : Develops Commercial Non-Combustion Uses for Petroleum Asphaltenes

Well
Resources Inc. (“Well” or the “Company”), a leader in developing and
licensing cost-effective and environmentally friendly refining
technologies, announced that it has filed a patent for non-combustion
uses for petroleum asphaltenes. Well’s commitment to research in the
petroleum sector has led to significant discoveries that change the
landscape of the petroleum value chain.
The invention is based on the surprising discovery of unique properties
of asphaltenes which are dry, solid granules from Well’s commercial SELEX-Asp
process.
Chemical analyses showed that solid asphaltenes are non-reactive and
pose no biological health risks. Leachability studies demonstrated that
asphaltenes are virtually non-leachable. Adsorption studies showed that
asphaltenes are excellent adsorbents for dissolved organic contaminants.
Well’s patent covers the use of asphaltenes to address important
environmental issues, particularly for industrial-scale water treatment
and soil remediation. The patent further discusses methods of
transforming asphaltenes into fibers, mats, and fillers for various
applications, including its use as containing-materials for bioreactors
that have a water decontamination effect.
“We are very excited about this commercial cross-sector innovation,”
said Warren Chung, P.Eng., President, Well Resources Inc. “We can now
use petroleum by-product as a low-cost substance to remediate
contaminated water and soil and mitigate against future contamination.
The non-combustion uses of these asphaltenes has an added benefit of
providing significant carbon storage for the petroleum industry.”
Well is also pleased to announce that in collaboration with the Chinese
Academy of Sciences, it has entered into discussions with a municipality
in Southern China to utilize asphaltenes to remediate a nearby body of
water. The project is among the six major river decontamination
demonstrations in China.
Managing Asphaltenes
Asphaltenes are naturally occurring hydrocarbons comprised of 85-87%
carbon, and are found in increasing amounts in heavy and ultra-heavy
crudes. It is not economically viable to convert asphaltenes into clean
transportation fuels.
Refiners utilize two strategies for dealing with asphaltenes: hydrogen
addition and carbon rejection. Hydrogen addition technologies transform
a fraction of asphaltenes into smaller and more manageable molecules,
but such processes are expensive and highly energy intensive. Carbon
rejection entails removal of heavy petroleum sub-fractions, and includes
asphaltene removal by thermal separation into petroleum coke.
Petroleum coke may be used as a solid fuel substitute for power
generation but is more commonly stockpiled or disposed of at a cost to a
refiner. Conventional solvent-based or slurry phase separation processes
produce semi-liquid or pitch by-products that require secondary
treatment or specialized disposal.
“By utilizing our SELEX-Asp process to produce solid, granular, and
environmentally friendly asphaltenes, we can finally make use of the
whole barrel of oil and avoid the need for environmentally damaging
operations, such as producing tailings ponds or underground waste
injection,” according to Chung. “A core tenant in our Company philosophy
has always been ‘effective resource utilization’, which means looking
for ways to realize value where others see waste.”
For more information, visit: www.wellresources.ca
