WellBiz Brands, Inc. :, Amazing Lash Studio® and Elements Massage® Ranked by Inc. Magazine Amongst America's Fastest-growing Private Companies-the Inc. 5000

WellBiz Brands, Inc., the nation’s premier franchisor of beauty, wellness and fitness brands, and two of its distinct brands, Amazing Lash Studio® and Elements Massage®, were recognized by Inc. magazine on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. On the 2019 list, WellBiz Brands, Inc. ranked No. 2366, the Amazing Lash Studio brand ranked No. 1042, and the Elements Massage brand ranked No. 2861.

“This is an exciting time for WellBiz Brands,” said Jeremy Morgan, CEO of WellBiz Brands. “We have a lot of positive momentum that continues to accelerate our leading positions in the wellness and beauty categories. The Inc. 5000 rankings are an honor, and this recognition further indicates our success in delivering on our commitment of a personalized experience for our franchisees and customers alike.”

WellBiz Brands and its portfolio of service-based brands includes more than 600 studios across the U.S. amongst its beauty, wellness, and fitness brands Amazing Lash Studio®, Elements Massage®, and Fitness Together®. The company grew by 168%, resulting in moving up 2,180 spots in the rankings this year compared to last year.

WellBiz Brands contributes its strong growth in part to innovative and proprietary approaches to key functional areas including real estate, marketing, and training that have helped franchisees across the portfolio of service-based brands accelerate performance. The upward trajectory is a testament that WellBiz continues to be uniquely positioned to serve the growing needs of the health and beauty conscious consumer through recurring revenue experience-based brands.

The Amazing Lash Studio® brand is the nation’s largest and fastest-growing eyelash extension franchise beauty brand with approximately 230 open studios across the U.S. As the category leader in the eyelash extension space, the Amazing Lash Studio brand has been rapidly expanding since it started franchising in 2013. The brand is an innovator and just launched brand-new Featherweight Lashes™ and Lash Lift products. Additional notable rankings this year include Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises and Franchise 500® lists, and the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list.

The Elements Massage® brand, one of the fastest-growing therapeutic massage franchises in the nation, moved up the Inc. 5000 list by 28 percent compared to last year in due part to recent noteworthy achievements. The Elements Massage brand recently rolled out the hemp-infused Herbal Ritual™ massage enhancement nationwide, opened its 250th studio and was recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Franchises and Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service. Additionally, the Elements Massage brand just unveiled “Studio 2.0,” a modernized interior design package that will be reflected in future studios, as well as existing studios that choose to remodel their space.

For more information about WellBiz Brands, the Amazing Lash Studio brand and the Elements Massage brand and to learn about franchise opportunities, visit WellBizBrands.com, AmazingLashStudio.com, and ElementsFranchise.com. Each Elements Massage studio and Amazing Lash Studio is independently-owned and operated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005552/en/