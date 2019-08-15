Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WellBiz Brands, Inc. :, Amazing Lash Studio® and Elements Massage® Ranked by Inc. Magazine Amongst America's Fastest-growing Private Companies-the Inc. 5000

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

WellBiz Brands, Inc., the nation’s premier franchisor of beauty, wellness and fitness brands, and two of its distinct brands, Amazing Lash Studio® and Elements Massage®, were recognized by Inc. magazine on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. On the 2019 list, WellBiz Brands, Inc. ranked No. 2366, the Amazing Lash Studio brand ranked No. 1042, and the Elements Massage brand ranked No. 2861.

“This is an exciting time for WellBiz Brands,” said Jeremy Morgan, CEO of WellBiz Brands. “We have a lot of positive momentum that continues to accelerate our leading positions in the wellness and beauty categories. The Inc. 5000 rankings are an honor, and this recognition further indicates our success in delivering on our commitment of a personalized experience for our franchisees and customers alike.”

WellBiz Brands and its portfolio of service-based brands includes more than 600 studios across the U.S. amongst its beauty, wellness, and fitness brands Amazing Lash Studio®, Elements Massage®, and Fitness Together®. The company grew by 168%, resulting in moving up 2,180 spots in the rankings this year compared to last year.

WellBiz Brands contributes its strong growth in part to innovative and proprietary approaches to key functional areas including real estate, marketing, and training that have helped franchisees across the portfolio of service-based brands accelerate performance. The upward trajectory is a testament that WellBiz continues to be uniquely positioned to serve the growing needs of the health and beauty conscious consumer through recurring revenue experience-based brands.

The Amazing Lash Studio® brand is the nation’s largest and fastest-growing eyelash extension franchise beauty brand with approximately 230 open studios across the U.S. As the category leader in the eyelash extension space, the Amazing Lash Studio brand has been rapidly expanding since it started franchising in 2013. The brand is an innovator and just launched brand-new Featherweight Lashes™ and Lash Lift products. Additional notable rankings this year include Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises and Franchise 500® lists, and the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list.

The Elements Massage® brand, one of the fastest-growing therapeutic massage franchises in the nation, moved up the Inc. 5000 list by 28 percent compared to last year in due part to recent noteworthy achievements. The Elements Massage brand recently rolled out the hemp-infused Herbal Ritual™ massage enhancement nationwide, opened its 250th studio and was recognized on the Forbes list of America’s Best Franchises and Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service. Additionally, the Elements Massage brand just unveiled “Studio 2.0,” a modernized interior design package that will be reflected in future studios, as well as existing studios that choose to remodel their space.

For more information about WellBiz Brands, the Amazing Lash Studio brand and the Elements Massage brand and to learn about franchise opportunities, visit WellBizBrands.com, AmazingLashStudio.com, and ElementsFranchise.com. Each Elements Massage studio and Amazing Lash Studio is independently-owned and operated.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pWalmart Set to Surge Past Amazon
DJ
01:12pIONIX TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:12pPfizer Recalls Two Lots of Relpax Over Possible Contamination
DJ
01:12pFELIX MEDIA SOLUTIONS : Debuts on the Inc. 5000 at No. 1925
BU
01:11pZEP, INC. : Appoints Dan Smytka as Chief Executive Officer
BU
01:11pRMO LLP : 's Scott Rahn Selected for The Best Lawyers in America 2020 Edition Litigation Trusts and Estates
BU
01:10pConvectium Offers Automation for the Cannabis Industry -- CFN Media
NE
01:09pSTERLING BANCORP : Announces Grant to Community Youth Center of San Francisco
BU
01:09pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. - MPAA
GL
01:08pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. – NTAP
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE shares fall on report that its finances are worse than disclo..
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X
3NKT A/S : NKT A/S Q2 2019: Financial results in line with expectations and outlook unchanged
4VMWare in talks to buy Pivotal Software; both controlled by Dell
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON N : Dutch insurer Aegon's solvency slips on low interest rates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group