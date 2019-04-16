WellBiz Brands, Inc. : Appoints Jeremy Morgan as President

WellBiz
Brands, Inc., a franchise portfolio company operating three distinct
wellness, fitness and beauty brands, Amazing Lash Studio®,
Elements Massage®, and Fitness Together®,
announced today that Jeremy Morgan has been appointed president. Morgan
previously held the role of chief executive officer for Elements
Massage. In his new role, Morgan will support the WellBiz Brands’
portfolio and will also oversee the Support Center’s shared services
departments including technology, legal, finance, marketing, franchise
sales, real estate, construction and human resources. Susan Lintonsmith,
a franchise industry veteran, has been promoted to chief executive
officer of Elements Massage.
With more than 600 locations and 350,000 members across the portfolio,
WellBiz Brands, Inc. builds profitable businesses by franchising
emerging, growth-oriented consumer brands that offer exceptional
service-based experiences through recurring revenue models. The company
is backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined
leadership experience and claimed three spots on the 2018 Inc. 5000
fastest-growing private companies in America list. Under Morgan’s
leadership WellBiz’s robust platform of shared services and
infrastructure will be focused on accelerating the portfolio’s scalable
and predictable revenue growth.
As the president and CEO for Elements Massage, Morgan worked diligently
to support and build relationships with over 250 Elements Massage
franchise owners, a community of 4,000 massage therapists, and over
120,000 members nationally. During his tenure, he led the Elements
Massage brand to its most successful year in 2018 as measured by studio
revenue, client growth and customer satisfaction. Due to his open
leadership style, Morgan was recognized with a 91% Glassdoor CEO
approval rating from the Elements system.
Prior to Elements Massage, Morgan served as CEO for Tava Kitchen, which
ranked as one of Nation’s Restaurant News’s “Breakout Brands” of
2016. He also brings a wealth of experience in brand strategy, marketing
and franchise development from his four years as Senior Vice-President
of Marketing and Consumer Insights at Smashburger, where he played a
vital part in growing the fast-casual burger company from 35 to 280
restaurants.
“Jeremy represents the exact type of leader we want on board as we
continue to develop our portfolio and strengthen each existing brand,”
said Joe Luongo, Executive Chairman of WellBiz Brands. “His vast
experience in operations, franchise development, marketing and leading a
group of talented individuals is ideal for WellBiz as Amazing Lash
Studios, Elements Massage and Fitness Together solidify their leadership
positions in each respective market category.”
Lintonsmith joined Elements Massage in January 2019 as President and COO
and is an experienced franchise executive with deep knowledge leading
consumer brands. Prior to joining Elements Massage, Ms. Lintonsmith was
President and CEO for Quiznos, where she led initiatives to improve
service, food quality and helped improve traffic trends with a new
loyalty program, third party delivery and online ordering. While serving
in this role, she also launched the installation of energy efficient
toaster ovens to deliver on the brand’s hot toasted sandwich promise.
Her leadership helped the system achieve positive sales in 2018. She
previously held senior leadership roles at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers,
Western Union, The Coca-Cola Company and Pizza Hut. She is excited to
parlay her brand and franchise experience in the health and wellness
industry.
“Building on the exciting momentum of the brand, we are thrilled to
promote Susan to CEO of Elements Massage as she leads us into the next
chapter of growth,” added Jeremy Morgan, President of WellBiz Brands.
“In a short period of time, she has made a significant impact, and her
deep expertise working across consumer facing brands gives her a unique
perspective to drive our company strategy.”
About WellBiz
Wellbiz Brands, Inc. is the nation’s premiere
franchisor of wellness, fitness and beauty brands. With more than 600
locations, WellBiz Brands is uniquely qualified to serve the growing
needs of the health and beauty conscious consumer through recurring
revenue experience-based brands including Elements Massage®,
Amazing Lash Studio® and Fitness Together®. Backed
by a management team with nearly a century of combined leadership
experience, WellBiz Brands accelerates scalable and predictable revenue
growth by providing a robust platform of shared services, infrastructure
and support. The company claimed three spots on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List
of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list and is headquartered
in Englewood, Colorado. For more information about WellBiz Brands and
its franchise opportunities, visit WellBizBrands.com.
About Elements Massage®
Elements Massage®
is one of the nation’s premier massage therapy brands, with over 240
independently-owned and operated studios across the U.S. and Canada. The
brand began franchising in 2006 and differentiates itself by providing
consumers with a highly-customized and therapeutic massage through its
industry-leading membership program, the Elements Wellness Program™.
Members at each studio benefit from a highly-rated massage service on a
month-to-month basis. In 2019, Elements Massage ranked #340 on
Entrepreneur magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500® list and was
recognized by Newsweek as No. 1 in its 2019 America’s Best
Customer Service list in the ‘Spa, Wellness and Beauty’ category. To
learn more, visit www.elementsfranchise.com.
About Amazing Lash Studio®
Founded in
2010, Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions with
a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own lashes, replicating
the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in
2013 and to date has approximately 220 independently-owned and operated
studios in 23 states. The brand landed #4 in the 2019 Franchise Times
Fast & Serious, #71 on Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises
ranking, and #344 on Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500® list.
To learn more, visit www.franchising.amazinglashstudio.com.
About Fitness Together®
Fitness Together®
is a one-on-one private, personal training franchise focused on changing
clients’ lives with improved fitness and health. Whether the aim is to
lose weight, tone and tighten muscles, or simply achieve better health,
Fitness Together® pairs clients with a personal trainer and a
workout plan tailored for the individual’s goals, and focused on
results. Clients receive the accountability they need and the privacy
they desire with Fitness Together®. The brand began
franchising in 1996 and has approximately 140 locations across the
United States. To learn more, visit www.fitnesstogetherfranchise.com.
