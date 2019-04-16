WellBiz Brands, Inc. : Appoints Jeremy Morgan as President

Morgan Will Support the Portfolio Company’s Amazing Lash Studio®, Elements Massage®, and Fitness Together® Brands as Susan Lintonsmith is Promoted to CEO of Elements Massage

WellBiz Brands, Inc., a franchise portfolio company operating three distinct wellness, fitness and beauty brands, Amazing Lash Studio®, Elements Massage®, and Fitness Together®, announced today that Jeremy Morgan has been appointed president. Morgan previously held the role of chief executive officer for Elements Massage. In his new role, Morgan will support the WellBiz Brands’ portfolio and will also oversee the Support Center’s shared services departments including technology, legal, finance, marketing, franchise sales, real estate, construction and human resources. Susan Lintonsmith, a franchise industry veteran, has been promoted to chief executive officer of Elements Massage.

With more than 600 locations and 350,000 members across the portfolio, WellBiz Brands, Inc. builds profitable businesses by franchising emerging, growth-oriented consumer brands that offer exceptional service-based experiences through recurring revenue models. The company is backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined leadership experience and claimed three spots on the 2018 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America list. Under Morgan’s leadership WellBiz’s robust platform of shared services and infrastructure will be focused on accelerating the portfolio’s scalable and predictable revenue growth.

As the president and CEO for Elements Massage, Morgan worked diligently to support and build relationships with over 250 Elements Massage franchise owners, a community of 4,000 massage therapists, and over 120,000 members nationally. During his tenure, he led the Elements Massage brand to its most successful year in 2018 as measured by studio revenue, client growth and customer satisfaction. Due to his open leadership style, Morgan was recognized with a 91% Glassdoor CEO approval rating from the Elements system.

Prior to Elements Massage, Morgan served as CEO for Tava Kitchen, which ranked as one of Nation’s Restaurant News’s “Breakout Brands” of 2016. He also brings a wealth of experience in brand strategy, marketing and franchise development from his four years as Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Consumer Insights at Smashburger, where he played a vital part in growing the fast-casual burger company from 35 to 280 restaurants.

“Jeremy represents the exact type of leader we want on board as we continue to develop our portfolio and strengthen each existing brand,” said Joe Luongo, Executive Chairman of WellBiz Brands. “His vast experience in operations, franchise development, marketing and leading a group of talented individuals is ideal for WellBiz as Amazing Lash Studios, Elements Massage and Fitness Together solidify their leadership positions in each respective market category.”

Lintonsmith joined Elements Massage in January 2019 as President and COO and is an experienced franchise executive with deep knowledge leading consumer brands. Prior to joining Elements Massage, Ms. Lintonsmith was President and CEO for Quiznos, where she led initiatives to improve service, food quality and helped improve traffic trends with a new loyalty program, third party delivery and online ordering. While serving in this role, she also launched the installation of energy efficient toaster ovens to deliver on the brand’s hot toasted sandwich promise. Her leadership helped the system achieve positive sales in 2018. She previously held senior leadership roles at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Western Union, The Coca-Cola Company and Pizza Hut. She is excited to parlay her brand and franchise experience in the health and wellness industry.

“Building on the exciting momentum of the brand, we are thrilled to promote Susan to CEO of Elements Massage as she leads us into the next chapter of growth,” added Jeremy Morgan, President of WellBiz Brands. “In a short period of time, she has made a significant impact, and her deep expertise working across consumer facing brands gives her a unique perspective to drive our company strategy.”

About WellBiz

Wellbiz Brands, Inc. is the nation’s premiere franchisor of wellness, fitness and beauty brands. With more than 600 locations, WellBiz Brands is uniquely qualified to serve the growing needs of the health and beauty conscious consumer through recurring revenue experience-based brands including Elements Massage®, Amazing Lash Studio® and Fitness Together®. Backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined leadership experience, WellBiz Brands accelerates scalable and predictable revenue growth by providing a robust platform of shared services, infrastructure and support. The company claimed three spots on the 2018 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. For more information about WellBiz Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit WellBizBrands.com.

About Elements Massage®

Elements Massage® is one of the nation’s premier massage therapy brands, with over 240 independently-owned and operated studios across the U.S. and Canada. The brand began franchising in 2006 and differentiates itself by providing consumers with a highly-customized and therapeutic massage through its industry-leading membership program, the Elements Wellness Program™. Members at each studio benefit from a highly-rated massage service on a month-to-month basis. In 2019, Elements Massage ranked #340 on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2019 Franchise 500® list and was recognized by Newsweek as No. 1 in its 2019 America’s Best Customer Service list in the ‘Spa, Wellness and Beauty’ category. To learn more, visit www.elementsfranchise.com.

About Amazing Lash Studio®

Founded in 2010, Amazing Lash Studios apply semi-permanent eyelash extensions with a proprietary, patented process to the clients’ own lashes, replicating the curve and size of natural lashes. The concept began franchising in 2013 and to date has approximately 220 independently-owned and operated studios in 23 states. The brand landed #4 in the 2019 Franchise Times Fast & Serious, #71 on Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking, and #344 on Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500® list. To learn more, visit www.franchising.amazinglashstudio.com.

About Fitness Together®

Fitness Together® is a one-on-one private, personal training franchise focused on changing clients’ lives with improved fitness and health. Whether the aim is to lose weight, tone and tighten muscles, or simply achieve better health, Fitness Together® pairs clients with a personal trainer and a workout plan tailored for the individual’s goals, and focused on results. Clients receive the accountability they need and the privacy they desire with Fitness Together®. The brand began franchising in 1996 and has approximately 140 locations across the United States. To learn more, visit www.fitnesstogetherfranchise.com.

