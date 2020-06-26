WellRight : Welcomes Anthony Armando, Robin Byrne, and Debbie Johnston to Its Growing Sales Team

WellRight is delighted to welcome three new sales representatives to its growing team of health and wellness professionals.

Anthony Armando will join our team as WellRight’s new vice president of sales. He brings over 30 years of experience in sales, leadership, and sales operations. Anthony was an accomplished sales leader at Interactive Health for 10 years. In his most recent role, he managed the National Sales Team, growing sales significantly, and creating its operational foundation.

Joining WellRight as regional vice president, Robin Byrne is an accomplished sales professional with over 20 years of health and well-being experience and was with Interactive Health for nearly 10 years. Robin was responsible for sales growth, market development, and is credited with designing data-driven multi-year strategic wellness programs for new clients.

With 29 years of sales accomplishments, Debbie Johnston will join WellRight as regional vice president. During Debbie’s 9 years of experience at Interactive Health she used her sales expertise and long-standing business relationships to align business goals and objectives with wellness technology platforms and resources.

“We are thrilled to have Anthony, Robin, and Debbie join our team,” says Tad Mitchell, president and CEO of WellRight. “Their knowledge of the industry and passion for employee well-being will help us keep pace with the high demand we’re experiencing.”

About WellRight: WellRight delivers complete wellness programs, addressing the six key dimensions of holistic health. Every aspect of the program has been designed to make well-being a lasting habit and includes variety and flexibility of customizable group and personal wellness challenges, a comprehensive Health Assessment, free coaching, clear progress bars to track results, and fun and customizable reward structures to build and maintain motivation and engagement. Learn more at www.wellright.com

