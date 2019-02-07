WellSky : Becomes Member of CommonWell Health Alliance®

Health and community care technology provider joins network of health IT leaders to achieve interoperability across the continuum of care

Today, WellSky announced that the health and community care technology company is now a member of CommonWell Health Alliance®, joining the effort to help break down barriers to nationwide data exchange. CommonWell, a not-for-profit trade association made up of diverse health IT stakeholders, is dedicated to creating universal access to health data via a person-centered, nationwide network.

To achieve this, CommonWell and its members have committed to using their extensive experience across the health care ecosystem to produce and deploy patient-centric interoperability services — including person enrollment, record location, patient identification and linking, and data query and retrieval. At their core, these services aim to solve the challenges associated with patient linking and identity at scale.

CommonWell and its members are actively deploying these services, which are now live at more than 11,000 provider sites nationwide, ranging from large acute hospitals to rural specialty practices. Together with its members, CommonWell is continually working to extend interoperability to new users and care settings.

“Our members know the needs of the providers and patients across the health care continuum,” said Nick Knowlton, Membership Committee chair for CommonWell Health Alliance and vice president at Brightree. “WellSky will use their experience to contribute to CommonWell and its vision that health data should be accessible regardless of where care occurs.”

WellSky is a technology company transforming care through software and professional services that empower post-acute health care providers and community organizations across the continuum of care. WellSky serves more than 10,000 customer sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks and labs, home health and hospice franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations. WellSky solutions help clients solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive insights.

“CommonWell makes true interoperability possible, and joining this forward-thinking team of health care IT leaders strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative technology that empowers care providers, increases efficiency, and improves lives,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. “Together we can ensure that health data is accessible, regardless of care setting, so providers have the critical data they need to achieve better outcomes for the people they serve.”

WellSky joins the Alliance with the intention to contribute to making interoperability ubiquitous in health care. To date, nearly 80 organizations are members of CommonWell.

About WellSky

WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our software and professional services address the continuum of health and social care — helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can provide. A portfolio company of TPG Capital, WellSky serves more than 10,000 customer sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks and labs, home health and hospice franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 30 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. Our purpose is to empower care heroes with technology for good, so that together, we can realize care’s potential and maintain a healthy, flourishing world. For more information, visit WellSky.com.

About CommonWell Health Alliance

CommonWell Health Alliance is a not-for-profit trade association made up of diverse health IT stakeholders dedicated to creating universal access to health data via a person-centered, nationwide network. CommonWell members represent more than 20 care settings, including market leaders and technology innovators in acute, ambulatory and post-acute care, patient portals, imaging, retail pharmacy, population health, emergency services and more. CommonWell and its members are committed to the belief that access to health data must be built into information technologies at a reasonable cost for use by a broad range of health care providers and by individuals to best manage their health.

To learn more about CommonWell Health Alliance, visit www.commonwellalliance.org. Engage with CommonWell on our Blog, as well as through Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter using the handle, @CommonWell. CommonWell Health Alliance® and the CommonWell Logo are registered trademarks of CommonWell Health Alliance Inc.

