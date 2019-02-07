WellSky : Becomes Member of CommonWell Health Alliance®

Today, WellSky
announced that the health and community care technology company is now a
member of CommonWell Health Alliance®, joining the effort to
help break down barriers to nationwide data exchange. CommonWell, a
not-for-profit trade association made up of diverse health IT
stakeholders, is dedicated to creating universal access to health data
via a person-centered, nationwide network.
To achieve this, CommonWell and its members have committed to using
their extensive experience across the health care ecosystem to produce
and deploy patient-centric interoperability services — including person
enrollment, record location, patient identification and linking, and
data query and retrieval. At their core, these services aim to solve the
challenges associated with patient linking and identity at scale.
CommonWell and its members are actively deploying these services, which
are now live at more than 11,000 provider sites nationwide, ranging from
large acute hospitals to rural specialty practices. Together with its
members, CommonWell is continually working to extend interoperability to
new users and care settings.
“Our members know the needs of the providers and patients across the
health care continuum,” said Nick Knowlton, Membership Committee chair
for CommonWell Health Alliance and vice president at Brightree. “WellSky
will use their experience to contribute to CommonWell and its vision
that health data should be accessible regardless of where care occurs.”
WellSky is a technology company transforming care through software and
professional services that empower post-acute health care providers and
community organizations across the continuum of care. WellSky serves
more than 10,000 customer sites around the world — including the largest
hospital systems, blood banks and labs, home health and hospice
franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations.
WellSky solutions help clients solve tough challenges, improve
collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive
insights.
“CommonWell makes true interoperability possible, and joining this
forward-thinking team of health care IT leaders strengthens our
commitment to delivering innovative technology that empowers care
providers, increases efficiency, and improves lives,” said Bill Miller,
CEO of WellSky. “Together we can ensure that health data is accessible,
regardless of care setting, so providers have the critical data they
need to achieve better outcomes for the people they serve.”
WellSky joins the Alliance with the intention to contribute to making
interoperability ubiquitous in health care. To date, nearly 80
organizations are members of CommonWell.
About WellSky
WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our
software and professional services address the continuum of health and
social care — helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve
tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better
outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can
provide. A portfolio company of TPG Capital, WellSky serves more than
10,000 customer sites around the world — including the largest hospital
systems, blood banks and labs, home health and hospice franchises,
government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more
than 30 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates
providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. Our
purpose is to empower care heroes with technology for good, so that
together, we can realize care’s potential and maintain a healthy,
flourishing world. For more information, visit WellSky.com.
About CommonWell Health Alliance
CommonWell Health Alliance is a not-for-profit trade association made up
of diverse health IT stakeholders dedicated to creating universal access
to health data via a person-centered, nationwide network. CommonWell
members represent more than 20 care settings, including market leaders
and technology innovators in acute, ambulatory and post-acute care,
patient portals, imaging, retail pharmacy, population health, emergency
services and more. CommonWell and its members are committed to the
belief that access to health data must be built into information
technologies at a reasonable cost for use by a broad range of health
care providers and by individuals to best manage their health.
To learn more about CommonWell Health Alliance, visit www.commonwellalliance.org.
Engage with CommonWell on our Blog,
as well as through Facebook,
LinkedIn
and Twitter using the handle, @CommonWell.
CommonWell Health Alliance® and the CommonWell Logo are registered
trademarks of CommonWell Health Alliance Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005712/en/