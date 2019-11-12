WellSky : Completes Acquisition of ClearCare

Together, WellSky and ClearCare advance their mission of empowering connected care that meets the ever-growing needs of our aging population

WellSky Corporation, a leading health and community care technology company, today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of ClearCare, Inc., the leading provider of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform used by more than 4,000 personal care agencies in the U.S. and Canada. As strong demographic and cost trends drive greater demand for personal care, ClearCare further expands the breadth of WellSky’s post-acute and community care offerings across the continuum, adding to its already robust set of solutions and services.

On October 8, 2019, WellSky entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ClearCare. ClearCare’s technology powers the largest network of in-home care providers, including eight of the 10 largest agencies. More than 600,000 caregivers leverage ClearCare’s platform to care for 500,000 seniors every year. In addition to its established personal care platform, ClearCare’s new EHR-agnostic care coordination platform enables home health and hospice providers to partner with personal care agencies to close gaps in care.

ClearCare shares WellSky’s vision of using interoperable technology to manage individuals across the continuum of care. Together, WellSky and ClearCare are better positioned to help providers succeed in today’s ever-evolving market. As part of the transaction, ClearCare CEO Geoffrey Nudd has joined WellSky’s senior leadership team. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About WellSky

WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our software and professional services address the continuum of health and social care — helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can provide. WellSky is leading the movement for smarter, whole-person care with a visionary approach that addresses individuals’ unique health and social circumstances. WellSky serves more than 10,000 client sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks and labs, home health and hospice franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 30 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. Our purpose is to empower care heroes with technology for good, so that together, we can realize care’s potential and maintain a healthy, flourishing world. For more information, visit WellSky.com.

About ClearCare

ClearCare is the industry leading personal care technology platform and serves over 4,000 personal care agencies representing 600,000 caregivers and 500,000 seniors. Our rapid growth in customers is driven by our innovative SaaS and mobile platform that helps manage all personal care agency business functions, including scheduling, billing, payroll, senior-to-caregiver matching, CRM, HR, reporting, and point-of-care management. ClearCare, which is majority-owned by Battery Ventures, makes the business of personal care administration intuitive, efficient, and paper-free. Learn more about ClearCare at ClearCareOnline.com.

