WellSky : and Digi-Trax Partner to Power Safer and More Efficient Cellular Therapy Management

Collaboration Provides Clients with Seamless Compliance, Processing, and Labeling

WellSky, a leading health and community care technology company backed by TPG Capital, and Digi-Trax Corporation, a global leader in compliance labeling solutions, have formed an exclusive partnership. As partners, WellSky and Digi-Trax are combining efforts to seamlessly integrate cellular therapy compliance labeling and cellular therapy management for clinical laboratory, stem cell transplant, and regenerative medicine clients in Australia — one of the world’s rapidly growing markets for cellular and regenerative therapies. The companies have tightly integrated their processes, which enables facilities to reduce errors that could impact life-saving treatments and therapeutic stem cell processing.

WellSky and Digi-Trax deliver integrated services in international markets, including Australia, and in the United States. Outside the U.S., WellSky Biotherapies Lab technology is the preferred cellular laboratory system for Digi-Trax’s HemaTrax®-CT system — an ISBT 128 labeling software and hardware for cellular therapy — that offers end-to-end services to safely and efficiently manage donor, clinician, product, and recipient data all in one place with ISBT 128-compliant labeling on demand.

“In addition to our complementary technologies, WellSky and Digi-Trax also share a deep commitment to providing the best possible solutions to cell therapy providers around the world,” said John Kling, Senior Executive Vice President at Digi-Trax. “With decades of experience in cell therapy solutions, Digi-Trax has a unique understanding of our clients’ needs and a proven track record of delivering the right solutions to meet their needs.”

“WellSky is dedicated to enabling our clients with the highest quality software and services they need to provide vital patient care. We saw Digi-Trax’s leadership in the cellular therapy labeling space and developed a partnership to help our clients ensure accurate labeling that contributes to patient safety,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. “Optimizing cell therapy workflows while also ensuring compliance is a task we take seriously, and we are committed to finding innovative and collaborative ways to help cell therapy providers succeed operationally and fiscally, and above all, deliver better, safer patient care.”

About WellSky

WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our software and professional services address the continuum of health and social care — helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can provide. A portfolio company of TPG Capital, WellSky serves more than 10,000 customer sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks and labs, home health and hospice franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 30 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. Our purpose is to empower care heroes with technology for good, so that together, we can realize care’s potential and maintain a healthy, flourishing world. For more information, visit www.WellSky.com.

About Digi-Trax

Digi-Trax has been providing blood banks, transfusion services, laboratories, and cellular therapy facilities with complete label system solutions for more than 25 years. Digi-Trax offers hardware, software, accessories, labels and total technical support and service. Providing consultation since the first ISBT 128 Task Force, Digi-Trax has been instrumental in the development of ISBT 128 standards for cellular therapy. For more information, visit www.Digi-Trax.com.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $84 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate, credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and options for its investors while also instituting discipline and operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.

