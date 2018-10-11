WellSky : and Digi-Trax Partner to Power Safer and More Efficient Cellular Therapy Management

WellSky,
a leading health and community care technology company backed by TPG
Capital, and Digi-Trax
Corporation, a global leader in compliance labeling solutions, have
formed an exclusive partnership. As partners, WellSky and Digi-Trax are
combining efforts to seamlessly integrate cellular therapy compliance
labeling and cellular therapy management for clinical laboratory, stem
cell transplant, and regenerative medicine clients in Australia — one of
the world’s rapidly growing markets for cellular and regenerative
therapies. The companies have tightly integrated their processes, which
enables facilities to reduce errors that could impact life-saving
treatments and therapeutic stem cell processing.
WellSky and Digi-Trax deliver integrated services in international
markets, including Australia, and in the United States. Outside the
U.S., WellSky Biotherapies
Lab technology is the preferred cellular laboratory system for
Digi-Trax’s HemaTrax®-CT system — an ISBT 128 labeling software and
hardware for cellular therapy — that offers end-to-end services to
safely and efficiently manage donor, clinician, product, and recipient
data all in one place with ISBT 128-compliant labeling on demand.
“In addition to our complementary technologies, WellSky and Digi-Trax
also share a deep commitment to providing the best possible solutions to
cell therapy providers around the world,” said John Kling, Senior
Executive Vice President at Digi-Trax. “With decades of experience in
cell therapy solutions, Digi-Trax has a unique understanding of our
clients’ needs and a proven track record of delivering the right
solutions to meet their needs.”
“WellSky is dedicated to enabling our clients with the highest quality
software and services they need to provide vital patient care. We saw
Digi-Trax’s leadership in the cellular therapy labeling space and
developed a partnership to help our clients ensure accurate labeling
that contributes to patient safety,” said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky.
“Optimizing cell therapy workflows while also ensuring compliance is a
task we take seriously, and we are committed to finding innovative and
collaborative ways to help cell therapy providers succeed operationally
and fiscally, and above all, deliver better, safer patient care.”
To learn more, join our webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. GMT+10
(Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. U.S. CST). Register
here.
About WellSky
WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our
software and professional services address the continuum of health and
social care — helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve
tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better
outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can
provide. A portfolio company of TPG Capital, WellSky serves more than
10,000 customer sites around the world — including the largest hospital
systems, blood banks and labs, home health and hospice franchises,
government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more
than 30 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates
providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. Our
purpose is to empower care heroes with technology for good, so that
together, we can realize care’s potential and maintain a healthy,
flourishing world. For more information, visit www.WellSky.com.
About Digi-Trax
Digi-Trax has been providing blood banks, transfusion services,
laboratories, and cellular therapy facilities with complete label system
solutions for more than 25 years. Digi-Trax offers hardware, software,
accessories, labels and total technical support and service. Providing
consultation since the first ISBT 128 Task Force, Digi-Trax has been
instrumental in the development of ISBT 128 standards for cellular
therapy. For more information, visit www.Digi-Trax.com.
About TPG
TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more
than $84 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin,
Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London,
Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul,
and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of
asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate,
credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and
options for its investors while also instituting discipline and
operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of
its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.
