Welldoc Announces Expansion of Program with Leading Academic Medical Center to Evaluate BlueStar® Digital Therapeutic as a Means of Transforming Population Health in Primary Care

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welldoc® today announced that one of the world’s leading academic medical centers is moving into Phase 2 for ongoing Quality Improvement research of BlueStar, its FDA-cleared digital therapeutic, in the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes within primary care. Principal investigator Daniel Henderson, MD, MPH, a primary care provider at The Ambulatory Practice of the Future (APF) at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, will direct the Phase 2 testing of BlueStar. The product’s in-app coach delivers personalized, real-time feedback, as well as a variety of actionable and personalized educational tools to engage patients with diabetes and hypertension.



“Diabetes is complicated, and we are always looking for new ways to help patients better manage their symptoms,” said Dr. Henderson. “This year, we’ll be evaluating not only the impact this digital health technology may have on patient care, but also burden reduction for our providers and administrative staff.”

By using a smartphone application to engage patients in their health and providing actionable data to the care team, the BlueStar platform is providing a new mechanism for primary care clinicians to embrace diabetes population health. Use of BlueStar may also reduce the need/frequency for healthcare providers to physically meet with patients and could potentially improve clinical outcomes.

“We are encouraged to see this important program move into a second phase of implementation and evaluation with The Ambulatory Practice of the Future at Mass General—an organization committed to innovative approaches to primary care delivery,” said Welldoc Vice President, Clinical Services, Programs and Research Malinda Peeples, RN, MS, CDE. “We believe that it is only through collaboration across the healthcare setting that the full potential for digital therapeutics will be recognized and used to revolutionize and transform healthcare delivery.”

BlueStar, powered by Welldoc, is an FDA-cleared, proven digital therapeutic that is an in-app coach engaging people with type 2 diabetes. It delivers personalized, real-time feedback, as well as diabetes educational tools that are actionable and individualized. Specifically, Welldoc has developed more than 30 peer-reviewed publications and presentations on BlueStar, including two randomized, controlled clinical trials. Our clinical evidence shows a 1.7 to 2.0-point mean A1C reduction for adults living with type 2 diabetes who used BlueStar. In November 2017, the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science (formerly Quintiles/IMS) named BlueStar the “top app” in clinical diabetes treatment. BlueStar delivers an estimated average cost savings of $254-$271 per user per month, proven clinical outcomes and a net promoter member satisfaction score of 70. For more information on BlueStar, visit: www2.bluestardiabetes.com .

Welldoc is a leading digital therapeutic company revolutionizing chronic disease management to help transform lives. Our groundbreaking technology is guiding individuals through the complicated journey of living with chronic diseases, with a goal of helping individuals self-manage their conditions to achieve significant clinical outcomes and cost savings. We began our journey by mastering diabetes management solutions and are moving rapidly into creating additional tools for managing other chronic diseases including hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure (CHF). We are the first digital health company based on a life science business model with a foundation that is built on randomized clinical trials that demonstrate significant clinical outcomes. We have taken an aggressive and innovative approach that utilizes sophisticated logic, precise algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI), which integrates the most advanced mobile technology and behavioral insights. Welldoc partners with, collaborates with, and is backed by top healthcare companies (including Merck and Johnson and Johnson), leading innovators, dedicated investors, and top mobile technology companies (such as Samsung). For more information, visit www.welldoc.com .

