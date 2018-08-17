Welldoc® to Highlight Adoption of Digital Therapeutics for Improving Diabetes Care with Five Poster Presentations at AADE 2018 Annual Meeting

BALTIMORE, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Welldoc®, a leading digital health company revolutionizing chronic disease management to help transform lives through the use of its digital therapeutics, today announces its broad involvement at the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE) 2018 Annual Meeting, including five poster presentations highlighting the benefits and outcomes of utilizing digital therapeutics in population health. AADE 2018 Annual Meeting runs today through August 20, 2018, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.



Additionally, Welldoc’s Vice President of Clinical Services, Programs and Research Malinda Peeples received the AADE Allene Van Son Distinguished Service Award earlier today at the meeting. The award recognizes outstanding contributions and service to AADE in honor of the first AADE President. Ms. Peeples is a diabetes educator, clinical and informatics nurse specialist who has presented at numerous conferences nationally and internationally and has been published in numerous peer-reviewed publications. Prior to joining Welldoc in 2008, Ms. Peeples served as the President of the AADE.

“We’re proud of our extensive presence and involvement at AADE 2018, and I’m humbled to receive recognition from the organization at this year’s meeting,” said Ms. Peeples. “Through our ongoing collaborative partnership with AADE, we’re moving the digital diabetes health movement forward. Now is the time for diabetes educators to lead the charge in diabetes care through the use of digital tools, such as digital therapeutics.”

Welldoc’s Director of Clinical Innovation Janice MacLeod MA, RD, CDE, FAADE will participate in a digital health panel today at AADE 2018 on “Educators Who Deliver Diabetes Care with Digital Health Tools.” And, Welldoc’s clinical team will present data from the following five posters, which will be set up in the AADE 2018 Poster Hall from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET each day of the meeting:

DDHLN: Educators Designing the Future

Expanding Reach: AADE7® Moves into the Digital Space

Integrating the 2017 National Standards for DSMES in Technology-Enabled Population Health Diabetes Care & Education Framework

Patient-Generated Health Data Enhances Clinical Care for People with T2D Using Digital Health Tool

Technology Enabled Self-Management Education

Also during the meeting, Welldoc and AADE will continue to recruit diabetes educators for the DDHLN to support AADE members who are on the front lines of diabetes care and management. DDHLN members will onboard their patients with type 2 diabetes onto BlueStar. BlueStar is powered by Welldoc and is an FDA-cleared, proven digital therapeutic mobile and desktop app for people living with type 2 diabetes and hypertension. It acts as a personal digital diabetes, hypertension and weight management coach that gives highly precise, real-time tips to help individuals living with multiple chronic diseases better self-manage their condition.

And, to further demonstrate its support to advancing the digital diabetes health movement, Welldoc is an AADE 2018 Platinum Sponsor of the Diabetes Advanced Network Access (DANA). DANA is members-only diabetes technology training and education site that features the latest guidance on diabetes devices, mobile app reviews, digital health platforms and technology-focused research. Welldoc will also be presenting, “BlueStar® - Achieving Better Outcomes and Meeting the Elusive ‘Quadruple Aim’” in the Exhibit Hall (Booth# 168) at the DANA Tech Training Lab, on Saturday, August 18 from 1:15 to 2 p.m. ET.

AADE 2018 attendees are encouraged to visit Welldoc at Booth# 749 to learn more about BlueStar and to receive access to the DDHLN application process.

About BlueStar®

BlueStar®, powered by Welldoc®, is an FDA-cleared, proven digital therapeutic that is an in-app coach engaging people with type 2 diabetes. It delivers personalized, real-time feedback, as well as diabetes educational tools that are actionable and individualized. Specifically, Welldoc has developed more than 30 peer-reviewed publications and presentations on BlueStar, including two randomized, controlled clinical trials. Our clinical evidence shows a 1.7 to 2.0-point mean A1C reduction for adults living with type 2 diabetes who used BlueStar. In November 2017, the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science (formerly Quintiles/IMS) named BlueStar the “top app” in clinical diabetes treatment. BlueStar delivers an estimated average cost savings of $254-$271 per user per month, proven clinical outcomes and a net promoter member satisfaction score of 70. For more information on BlueStar, visit: www2.bluestardiabetes.com.

About Welldoc®

Welldoc® is a leading digital therapeutic company revolutionizing chronic disease management to help transform lives. Our groundbreaking technology is guiding individuals through the complicated journey of living with chronic diseases, with a goal of helping individuals self-manage their conditions to achieve significant clinical outcomes and cost savings. We began our journey by mastering diabetes management solutions and are moving rapidly into creating additional tools for managing other chronic diseases including hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure (CHF). We are the first digital health company based on a life science business model with a foundation that is built on randomized clinical trials that demonstrate significant clinical outcomes. We have taken an aggressive and innovative approach that utilizes sophisticated logic, precise algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI), which integrates the most advanced mobile technology and behavioral insights. Welldoc partners with, collaborates with, and is backed by top healthcare companies (including Merck and Johnson and Johnson), leading innovators, dedicated investors, and top mobile technology companies (such as Samsung). For more information, visit www.welldoc.com.

Media Contact:

Juliette Bogus

PressComm PR

Tel: +1 410.980.5687

Email: juliettebogus@presscommpr.com