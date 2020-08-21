Log in
Wellfleet Credit Partners : Completes Thirteenth CLO Offering

08/21/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

Assets Under Management Totaling $5.4 Billion

Wellfleet Credit Partners (“Wellfleet”), the performing credit business of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, today announced the closing of Wellfleet CLO 2020-2, a $396.0 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO). Following the issuance of Wellfleet CLO 2020-2, Wellfleet has approximately $5.4 billion in assets under management across thirteen CLOs.

Wellfleet CLO 2020-2 is backed primarily by a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The CLO vehicle will have a one-year non-call and a three-year reinvestment period with a final maturity of 11 years.

Class

 

Par Amount
($ in Millions)

 

Ratings
(S&P)

 

Coupon

A

 

$240.0

 

AAA

 

L+185

B1

 

52.0

 

AA

 

L+240

B2

 

8.0

 

AA

 

2.74%

C

 

24.0

 

A

 

L+305

D

 

24.0

 

BBB-

 

L+455

E

 

14.0

 

BB-

 

L+818

Subordinated

 

34.0

 

NR

 

 

Total

 

$396.0

 

 

 

 

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as the arranger for the CLO. Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to Wellfleet.

The securities offered in the CLO have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an exemption from the registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
