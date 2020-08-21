Wellfleet Credit Partners : Completes Thirteenth CLO Offering

Assets Under Management Totaling $5.4 Billion

Wellfleet Credit Partners (“Wellfleet”), the performing credit business of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, today announced the closing of Wellfleet CLO 2020-2, a $396.0 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO). Following the issuance of Wellfleet CLO 2020-2, Wellfleet has approximately $5.4 billion in assets under management across thirteen CLOs.

Wellfleet CLO 2020-2 is backed primarily by a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The CLO vehicle will have a one-year non-call and a three-year reinvestment period with a final maturity of 11 years.

Class Par Amount

($ in Millions) Ratings

(S&P) Coupon A $240.0 AAA L+185 B1 52.0 AA L+240 B2 8.0 AA 2.74% C 24.0 A L+305 D 24.0 BBB- L+455 E 14.0 BB- L+818 Subordinated 34.0 NR Total $396.0

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as the arranger for the CLO. Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to Wellfleet.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

