Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Wells Fargo reduces mortgage products amid coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 07:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Warning signs for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen on a Wells Fargo bank door in New York

Wells Fargo & Co, the largest U.S. mortgage lender, is offering fewer home loan products during the coronavirus-fueled economic downturn, a spokesman said on Monday. The bank has paused many kinds of loans including cash-out refinance loans, most home equity loans above $250,000 and riskier non-conforming purchase loans, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the company.

Applications for those loan types were automatically turned down as of Friday.

Underwriting some of those loans has become harder, and Wells Fargo suspended home interior inspections last week after governments across the country urged or mandated social distancing, the spokesman said. Some rivals are working around the problem by doing drive-by appraisals or having customers take pictures of properties with their phones, bank sources said.

The change comes as the coronavirus pandemic has put increased pressure on Wells Fargo's balance sheet which has been capped by regulators since 2018. The U.S. Federal Reserve restricted the bank's balance sheet at 2017 levels until it can prove it has the risk management structures which led to the 2016 sales practices scandal.

Up to now, the bank has been operating with room under its $1.95 trillion dollar cap, but amid tense demand for cash, Wells Fargo has said the cap is preventing it from helping customers and lending more.

The bank is shunning riskier non-conforming loans with downpayments of less than 20% and home equity lines of credit above $500,000, according to the memo. Home equity loans above $250,000 on properties worth more than $1 million or for 2-4 unit properties are being declined.

Wells Fargo is the largest U.S. mortgage lender, originating $201 billion in 2019, according to Inside Mortgage Finance.

"These difficult business decisions reflect efforts to prioritize how we serve customers and maintain prudent balance sheet discipline," spokesman Tom Goyda said.

"High-balance conforming loans will be originated only as agency loans and will not be placed on our balance sheet."

Conventional loans guaranteed by agencies like Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac move quickly off a bank's balance sheet as they are packaged into mortgage securities to be sold to investors. But non-conforming loans with smaller downpayments and large home equity lines of credit are considered riskier and may stay on the bank's books.

The bank has also stopped buying non-conforming loans from third parties and will only accept jumbo refinancing applications from customers with at least $250,000 at the bank, the spokesman said.

By Imani Moise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:50pAsian shares poised to climb after Wall Street rallies
RE
07:50pBoeing plans to retest Starliner flight after botched mission
RE
07:48pPCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Get ready to ramp up development
PU
07:47pJapan PM Abe says fiscal spending under stimulus plan to total 39 trillion yen - Jiji
RE
07:43pOKLO RESOURCES : Positive Metallurgical Results From Seko
PU
07:38pWells Fargo reduces mortgage products amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
07:35pJapan February household spending falls 0.3% year-on-year
RE
07:33pTrump says OPEC has not asked him for a U.S. oil production cut
RE
07:32pJapan's real wages rise in February for second straight month
RE
07:10pALASKA WARNED U.S. GOVERNMENT ITS LARGEST REGIONAL AIRLINE WAS ON VERGE OF COLLAPSE : letter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : Hit by coronavirus, Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot seek to boost cash before merger
2GREAT AJAX CORP. : GREAT AJAX CORP. : Closes $80 Million Private Placement
3GODADDY INC. : GODADDY : Acquires Neustar's Registry Business
4Neustar Sells Its Registry Business to GoDaddy
5SILVER : Airbnb secures $1 billion investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group