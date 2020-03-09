Wells Fargo reports confirmed case of coronavirus in California office

The bank was informed over the weekend by the San Francisco Department of Public Health about the results.

After finding out the employee had prolonged contact with a infected individual, the bank told employees who work on the same floor to work from home on Friday and performed an "enhanced" cleaning of the location, the bank said in a statement.

The bank was not immediately available for further comment.

Employees who were in close contact with the individual were asked not to come into the office for two weeks, and the location resumed normal operations on Monday.

By Imani Moise