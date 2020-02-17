Log in
Wellsite Navigator : Launches Major Upgrade

02/17/2020 | 09:01am EST

World’s most popular oilfield mobile app unveils total redesign

Wellsite Navigator, the most popular oilfield app of all-time, announced the release of its much-anticipated total redesign. The navigation app has added new functionality and highly-requested features that will improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of oilfield workers across the U.S., including 5-day satellite imagery updates of 22 states. This is the first major upgrade since it launched in 2012.

Wellsite Navigator has long been the indispensable mobile app that new oilfield workers download when they enter the industry. The app allows users to find and navigate to over one million oil and gas wells in 22 states, even when they are outside of wireless coverage. Active wells are updated every month.

The new Wellsite Navigator modernizes its user interface based on years of feedback from tens of thousands of users, adding new features such as showing all nearby wells, showing saltwater disposals, and showing rig locations in some regions. Users now get cloud profiles that allow them to save and share favorites across devices.

Most significantly, the Wellsite Navigator now updates its satellite imagery of the whole U.S. every five days, instead of relying on Google imagery that is often years out of date in the remote areas where Wellsite Navigator users work. Navigating unmapped and ever-changing private lease roads is one of the most challenging aspects of oilfield work. With five-day satellite updates Wellsite Navigator will do even more to help users get where they need to go quickly and safely.

Wellsite Navigator will now offer enterprise licensing so that companies can cover their whole field teams for less than $10 per month per driver.

“Wellsite Navigator is the most widely used and trusted tool in the pocket of American oilfield workers. In today’s tough market, we knew we could do more to help our users do their jobs better, faster and safer. This relaunch is just the beginning of our investment in making Wellsite Navigator the leading logistics platform for the U.S. oil and gas industry,” said Josh Adler, CEO.

About Wellsite Navigator, LLC: Based in Houston, Texas, Wellsite Navigator is the most trusted and widely-used oilfield app. The company has been helping oilfield professionals search, map and navigate to well sites since 2012.


© Business Wire 2020
