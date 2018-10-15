Log in
Welsh Government : EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS)

10/15/2018 | 10:03am CEST
The Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths and Environment Secretary, Roseanna Cunningham, in a joint letter to the Chancellor and Minister of State for Energy & Clean Growth, call for the UK Government to initiate immediate Ministerial discussions to determine successor long-term arrangements in line with the devolution settlements.

Under proposals laid out in their latest tranche of 'no deal' Technical Notices, the UK Government has proposed to replace the long-standing emissions trading arrangements - reached by agreement between all four administrations - with a UK wide carbon tax, without discussion with the Devolved Administrations at a Ministerial level.

Disclaimer

Welsh Government published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 08:02:01 UTC
