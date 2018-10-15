Welsh Government : EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS)

The Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Planning and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths and Environment Secretary, Roseanna Cunningham, in a joint letter to the Chancellor and Minister of State for Energy & Clean Growth, call for the UK Government to initiate immediate Ministerial discussions to determine successor long-term arrangements in line with the devolution settlements.

Under proposals laid out in their latest tranche of 'no deal' Technical Notices, the UK Government has proposed to replace the long-standing emissions trading arrangements - reached by agreement between all four administrations - with a UK wide carbon tax, without discussion with the Devolved Administrations at a Ministerial level.