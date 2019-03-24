Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wen Zeping Has Established a Subsidiary in America and Has Recognized as the "Youth Representative of China"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

Last month, Wen Zeping, a young man from a rural area of western China, established his subsidiary Lanjiao Media Co. Ltd in Las Vegas, America. This caused a sensation in South America and in his hometown, Sichuan Province. Many people are wondering who he is and how successful he is because he comes from an extremely poor family in China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190324005003/en/

Wen Zeping

Wen Zeping

Unlike Ma Yun and Wang Sicong, who enjoy high frequencies and speeches in the industry, Wen Zeping, a director of Lanjiao Media Co.Ltd, is gentle and discreet in public. On the other side of the world, whether in Las Vegas or Wall Street, he is destined to become an entrepreneur as "China's Youth Representative" in the future.

In 1988, Wen Zeping was born in Dazhou, a city in western China. He came from a poor family. At that time, China and the West were separated. In the absence of money and personal relationships, Wen Zeping could only receive an education to outdo the others. He was admitted to Sichuan University in 2007. Wen Zeping quickly began borrowing money to start a pig manufacturing business. With more than 80 piglets, he has accumulated the first pot of gold to start a business.

More than ten years later, Wen Zeping transformed the Sichuan Lanjiao company he had founded, a small store of less than 50 square meters, into a modern 80-acre business group with nearly 1000 employees and achieving an annual turnover greater than 1 billion yuan. Recently, he invested $ 10 million to establish a Langjiao Media Co.Ltd subsidiary in Las Vegas, USA. In addition, he acquired the film and television company Huazhen Legend (Beijing) Culture Media Co., Ltd. with a capital of 100 million RMB. This is a crucial step taken by Wen Zeping to implement its development strategy abroad.

Wen Zeping specifically mentioned that clear direction was essential for leading influential media in North America. He indicated that it was necessary to comply with the purpose of the locality, to gain the understanding and support of local people from all walks of life with the concept and expression of compliance with local policies and norms. industry, that is, internationalization.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32pCITIC SECURITIES : and CLSA still have plenty of reasons to get along despite differences and bosses' departure
AQ
08:32pAPPLE : CEO's trip to China focuses on apps amid sinking iPhone sales
AQ
08:32pJD COM : employees visit prisons for anti-corruption education
AQ
08:31pTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : to Acquire Brammer Bio, a Leader in Viral Vector Manufacturing
PR
08:30pDEUTSCHE BANK : QNB Group announces successful closing of bond issuance of $1bn under EMTN programme
AQ
08:29pDianchi Water Treatment recorded a steady growth in overall business in FY2018
AQ
08:29pGLOBAL EDUCATION : Teacher from remote Kenyan village is world's best, wins $1mn
AQ
08:20pEXPONENT : Biocides Efficacy Training Course
PU
08:15pZMFY AUTOMOBILE GLASS SERVICES : Announcements and Notices - An ...
PU
08:12pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Maiden Nickel-Cobalt Resource at Coronation Dam
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova Announces Upcoming Presentations Regarding the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-16..
2EARTH NETWORKS : Launches Aviation Early Warning System for the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in ..
3THE9 LIMITED (ADR) : THE9 LIMITED : Signs Joint Venture Agreement with Faraday&Future Inc.
4AXIOM MINING : Entitlement Offer Update - ASIC Interim Stop Order
5LOGICAMMS LIMITED : LOGICAMMS : Proposed Merger of LogiCamms and OSD

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.