Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wencor Group and GMF AeroAsia announce the signature of a Materials Solutions Cooperation Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wencor Group (Wencor) and PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia Tbk. (GMF) have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a Total Material Solutions Program.

“This new agreement with GMF aligns with Wencor’s mission to provide engineering, program management and material services necessary for MRO facilities to effectively serve their customer base,” said Wencor CEO Chris Curtis. “We look forward to engaging with the GMF team and welcome the opportunity to help them support their customer’s needs.” 

The agreement between Wencor, a leading solutions provider to the aerospace aftermarket, and GMF, a world class MRO and internationally certificated repair station, outlines the general framework for the development, adoption, and maximization of alternate parts usage, DER repairs and maintenance kits. Long-term, the program will result in greater cost savings and more efficient business practices that will enhance the bottom line and process flow for GMF, its subsidiary and affiliated company’s operations.

“Wencor has been one of  our close partners for more than 10 years with on-site consignment and component maintenance and repair kitting services,” said GMF CEO Tazar Marta Kurniawan. “This cooperation agreement signals an important step in GMF’s strategic transformation towards market leadership in the Asia Pacific. Through this collaboration, we hope to aim to develop our capability of manufacturing PMA parts and enhance the usage of PMA parts. We look forward to working closely with Wencor to jointly find ways to reduce aircraft maintenance costs and improve reliability.”

CONTACT:
Christopher B. Curtis
Chief Executive Officer
770-626-3607
Chris.Curtis@Wencorgroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:08aFORTESCUE METALS : added to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index
PU
12:08aONEFORCE : Voluntary announcement proposed share repurchase under the share buy back mandate
PU
12:08aTRAVELSKY TECHNOLOGY : Announcement (1) poll results of the resolution passed at the extraordinary general meeting (2) change of director and composition of the strategic and investment committee (legal compliance committee)
PU
12:03aWESFARMERS : 2019 Annual Report
PU
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Secures Approval to Sell Three More CBD Wellness Products
AQ
12:02aACCENTURE : AXA XL and Accenture Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Services to AXA XL Clients
BU
12:01aWatchGuard's Q2 Internet Security Report Finds Malware Hiding on Popular Content Delivery Networks
GL
12:01a$300,000 NIH award to boost STEM proficiency through augmented reality gameplay
GL
09/24THE LATEST : Power cuts escalate amid California fire threat
AQ
09/24BROADCOM INC. : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Offering
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
3WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
4Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
5Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group