Wendell August Forge forges metal gifts for NFL fans

10/31/2019 | 11:39am EDT

Grove City, Pennsylvania, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When the game is on the line--whether it’s a halfback dive between the tackles, a Hail Mary down the sideline, or flea-flicker trickery from deep in the playbook--you’ve got a lot of plays to choose from. 

But if you want to make this a game you’ll remember forever, there’s only one choice. Make the memory of this season permanent with a totally unique, American-made, hand-forged metal NFL gift from Wendell August Forge. 

 

Wendell August Forge is partnering with the NFL, now celebrating its 100th season, to create a series of one-of-a-kind, American-made, hand-forged metal products for every NFL team in the league. These are heirloom-quality items that can be handed down to the next generation of football fans.

 

They include coasters, bag tags and key chains (in aluminum and bronze), bowls, trays (several shapes and designs), bookmarks, light switch covers, chip and dip sets, ice buckets, champagne buckets (all in aluminum) and more.

 

“We’ve been forging metal for nearly 100 years, and this is the most unique opportunity for our company in 100 years,” says Wendell August Forge President Christian Werner.

 

To license the NFL brand is an extremely difficult and laborious process, that usually takes 6-9 months when successful. For the Wendell August Forge, it took four weeks, notes Werner.

 

“There’s a fan in every household throughout the country,” says Werner. “We will be hiring more people. We have the capacity to support it, but as it builds out, it will absolutely result in new American jobs.”

 

About Wendell August Forge 

Forged with meaning, Wendell August has been crafted by artisans in Pennsylvania since 1923. Each personalized gift is a unique symbol of the stories, traditions and milestones that bind us together. Find our locations or shop online at www.wendellaugust.com/nfl

 

Saul Markowitz
Markowitz Communications
412-977-8517
saul@markowitzcommunications.com

Michael Schroeder
Markowitz Communications
412-765-9121
mschroeder@markowitzcommunications.com

