Wendolynn Montoya Cloonan Appointed to Houston Port Commission

Highly respected Houstonian extends civic leadership to the Port of
Houston
Harris County Commissioners Court appointed Wendolynn “Wendy” Montoya
Cloonan to serve as a member of the Port Commission of the Port of
Houston Authority. The appointment occurred Tuesday, during the
Commissioners Court weekly meeting.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005325/en/
Wendolynn "Wendy" Montoya Cloonan to serve as Port Commissioner of the Port of Houston Authority. (Photo: Business Wire)
“I am pleased to welcome Commissioner Cloonan to the Port Commission and
look forward to her leadership,” Port Commission Chairman Ric Campo
said. “Her professional expertise and commitment to the community will
provide a great benefit as we work together to increase jobs and
generate more economic impact to the region through the Houston Ship
Channel.”
“I am honored to serve in this capacity,” Mrs. Cloonan said upon her
appointment. “I look forward to working with my fellow Port
Commissioners, the dedicated professionals at the Port and the larger
community, for the betterment of this vital economic engine.”
Mrs. Cloonan serves as Director of Legal for the Houston Endowment.
Before joining the Houston Endowment in 2015, she was an attorney with
Andrews Kurth LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP.
A native Houstonian, Mrs. Cloonan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from
Yale University, a Master in Public Policy from Harvard University’s
Kennedy School of Government, and a law degree with Honors from The
University of Texas School of Law.
Committed to community involvement, Mrs. Cloonan also serves on the
executive board of the Houston Downtown Management District and has been
on the board of her children’s elementary school since 2014.
Mrs. Cloonan anticipates that her first meeting as Port Commissioner
will be at the next regular Port Commission meeting on June 25 at 9:00
a.m. (see https://porthouston.com/)
Mrs. Cloonan fills the seat of former Port Commissioner John D. Kennedy,
who has retired after serving on the commission since December 2012.
Chairman Campo also acknowledged with great appreciation Commissioner
Kennedy’s service to the Port Commission and community.
About the Houston Ship Channel
The Houston Ship Channel is a 52-mile federal waterway and is home to
the greater Port of Houston’s more than 200 private and eight public
terminals. It is considered the energy capital of the world. In 2018,
the Houston Ship Channel generated nearly $802 billion in U.S. economic
value, supported 3.2 million jobs, and provided $38 billion in tax
revenue. In the state of Texas, it generated $339 billion in economic
value - 20.6 percent of the state’s total gross domestic product (GDP),
sustained 1.3 million jobs and generated $5.6 billion in state and local
tax revenue. The full economic impact report is available at https://porthouston.com/.
About Port Houston
For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public
wharves and terminals of the greater Port of Houston – the nation’s
largest port for the foreign waterborne tonnage and an essential
economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the
United States. Port Houston is the sponsor of the Houston Ship Channel,
a 52-mile federal waterway. Its success is a partnership of the U.S.
Coast Guard, the Houston Pilots Association, those private and public
terminals, and the vessels that transit it every day. For more
information, visit the website at https://porthouston.com/.
