Wendy F. DiCicco joins Carmell Therapeutics' Board of Directors

Carmell Therapeutics, a pioneer in the development and commercialization of innovative Plasma-based Bioactive Materials (PBMs) to accelerate bone and soft tissue healing, has named Wendy F. DiCicco to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Ms. DiCicco is an experienced C-suite executive and a corporate director with an array of leadership accomplishments at both public and private companies. Most recently, she was the Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer of Centinel Spine and previously the President and Chief Operating Officer at Camber Spine Technologies. Ms. DiCicco also served as the Chief Financial Officer for several private and public medical device and biotechnology companies. She started her career with Deloitte & Touche in audit assurance.

“Wendy has a stellar track record in leadership roles at both private and publicly-traded companies and brings a wealth of orthopedics and biotech industry financial and operational expertise to Carmell’s Board of Directors,” said Randy Hubbell, President and CEO. “Her appointment comes as we enter our next phase of growth and her insights will be critical to our success moving forward.”

“Carmell Therapeutics has developed a unique, innovative technology platform that addresses unmet needs in bone and soft tissue healing,” said Wendy DiCicco. “By applying IP-protected science and following a rigorous regulatory pathway, Carmell’s technology shows promise in multiple, high-value indications that improve patients’ quality of life and reduce healthcare costs. I’m delighted to be joining Carmell’s Board as they get closer to entering the marketplace.”

Ms. DiCicco has extensive public and private company governance experience and has served on three corporate boards, including boards in the medical device and biotechnology sectors, where she has experience chairing the audit, compensation and governance committees. Ms. DiCicco is currently on the board of the Chester County Library System, Chester Springs, PA and the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). She is a Corporate Governance Fellow as well as a Board Leadership Fellow of the NACD. Ms. DiCicco graduated from Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science with a B.S. degree in Accounting and is a CPA in the state of Pennsylvania.

About Carmell Therapeutics

Carmell Therapeutics (Carmell) is addressing the burden of bone and tissue healing with its proprietary Plasma-based Bioactive Materials (PBM) technology, designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce health care costs. Carmell’s novel approach takes whole platelet-rich plasma, processes it in a manner that retains its regenerative properties, and delivers it to the injured site in a controlled-release capacity for faster, more effective healing. For more information, please visit www.carmellrx.com.

About Carmell’s PBM Technology Platform

Carmell Therapeutics’ unique PBM technology platform can be delivered in multiple formats to the site of injury – from putties to pastes to surgical screws. A proprietary manufacturing process ensures safety and that bioactive regenerative factors are delivered in a time-released manner for optimal healing. Carmell currently has two PBM products in development – a Bone Healing Accelerant and Tissue Healing Accelerant.

