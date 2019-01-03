Wendy F. DiCicco joins Carmell Therapeutics' Board of Directors

Carmell
Therapeutics, a pioneer in the development and commercialization of
innovative Plasma-based Bioactive Materials (PBMs) to accelerate bone
and soft tissue healing, has named Wendy F. DiCicco to the Company’s
Board of Directors.
Ms. DiCicco is an experienced C-suite executive and a corporate director
with an array of leadership accomplishments at both public and private
companies. Most recently, she was the Chief Operating and Chief
Financial Officer of Centinel Spine and previously the President and
Chief Operating Officer at Camber Spine Technologies. Ms. DiCicco also
served as the Chief Financial Officer for several private and public
medical device and biotechnology companies. She started her career with
Deloitte & Touche in audit assurance.
“Wendy has a stellar track record in leadership roles at both private
and publicly-traded companies and brings a wealth of orthopedics and
biotech industry financial and operational expertise to Carmell’s Board
of Directors,” said Randy Hubbell, President and CEO. “Her appointment
comes as we enter our next phase of growth and her insights will be
critical to our success moving forward.”
“Carmell Therapeutics has developed a unique, innovative technology
platform that addresses unmet needs in bone and soft tissue healing,”
said Wendy DiCicco. “By applying IP-protected science and following a
rigorous regulatory pathway, Carmell’s technology shows promise in
multiple, high-value indications that improve patients’ quality of life
and reduce healthcare costs. I’m delighted to be joining Carmell’s Board
as they get closer to entering the marketplace.”
Ms. DiCicco has extensive public and private company governance
experience and has served on three corporate boards, including boards in
the medical device and biotechnology sectors, where she has experience
chairing the audit, compensation and governance committees. Ms. DiCicco
is currently on the board of the Chester County Library System, Chester
Springs, PA and the Philadelphia Chapter of the National Association of
Corporate Directors (NACD). She is a Corporate Governance Fellow as well
as a Board Leadership Fellow of the NACD. Ms. DiCicco graduated from
Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science with a B.S. degree in
Accounting and is a CPA in the state of Pennsylvania.
About Carmell Therapeutics
Carmell Therapeutics (Carmell) is addressing the burden of bone and
tissue healing with its proprietary Plasma-based Bioactive Materials
(PBM) technology, designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce health
care costs. Carmell’s novel approach takes whole platelet-rich plasma,
processes it in a manner that retains its regenerative properties, and
delivers it to the injured site in a controlled-release capacity for
faster, more effective healing. For more information, please visit www.carmellrx.com.
About Carmell’s PBM Technology Platform
Carmell Therapeutics’ unique PBM technology platform can be delivered in
multiple formats to the site of injury – from putties to pastes to
surgical screws. A proprietary manufacturing process ensures safety and
that bioactive regenerative factors are delivered in a time-released
manner for optimal healing. Carmell currently has two PBM products in
development – a Bone Healing Accelerant and Tissue Healing Accelerant.
