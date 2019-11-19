Wendy Katagi and Friends Joy to the World Concert and New Album Release, Heirlooms

GARDENA, Calif., Nov 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirational singer-songwriter, Wendy Katagi is joined by Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Tom Zink and Grammy-nominated vocalist Anne Walsh in a spirited "Joy to the World" concert with InnerVox jazz singers and cellist, Nancy Korb at Gardena Valley Baptist Church on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, 4:00-5:30 p.m.



Wendy will be singing songs from her newest album, "Heirlooms," a collection of Christmas favorites. Bring your family and friends to kick-off the holidays celebrating the true meaning of Christmas, announced artist, Wendy Katagi.



Wendy's albums "Spirit of Christmas," "Rise in Hope Again," and recent original song releases, "Beautiful Christmas" and "Steelhead Run" have warmed the hearts of her church and broader following attracted to Wendy's heartfelt vocals and true love for God and His creation.



Her newest album features six Christmas songs including, "Heirlooms," "Noel," "Believe," "Christmas Hymn," "Emmanuel," and "Little Town," covering songs by Amy Grant, Lauren Daigle, and Josh Groban. Multi-talented Tom Zink co-produced the album with Wendy while providing inspiring piano arrangements, recording engineering, mixing, and mastering services at his studio, Ming Dynasty Studio in Long Beach, California.



The concert will feature other talented local musicians, including Anne Walsh and InnerVox, as well as joyous singalongs to upbeat Christmas carols. Complimentary homemade cookies top off this wonderfully festive free event, open to the public.



Kick off the holidays with Wendy and Friends this Sunday, November 24, 2019, 4:00-5:30 at the Joy to the World Concert. Admission and parking are free. Gardena Valley Baptist Church is located at 1630 West 158th Street in Gardena, California.



Wendy Katagi, is an inspirational singer-songwriter native to Los Angeles, California. A versatile artist, Wendy's musical style covers genres from Broadway to acoustic sounds drawing from her piano-based songwriting and lyric soprano voice with some jazz, classical, and pop influences.



She enjoys singing with InnerVox in collaboration with Anne Walsh, Tom Zink, and local musicians. Wendy also writes songs about nature-inspired by stories in collaboration with ecosystem restoration professionals on endangered species recovery and watershed programs with Stillwater Sciences, a professional environmental consulting firm. http://www.wendykatagi.com/



Tom Zink, Ming Dynasty Studio. This is the studio of Grammy nominated arranger, producer, and keyboardist Thomas Zink. Numerous and varied projects have gone from seed to fruition within its doors. Projects ranging from Folk guitar duos, to Jazz sextets, Motown projects and everything in between. https://www.tomzink.com/new-page



Anne Walsh has been performing in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas for over a decade, and has headlined at such diverse venues as The Jazz Bakery, The Carpenter Performing Art Center, Spaghettinis and The Derby. Her sound? ...A sultry night in Rio, a sunny day in Brazil. Contemporary jazz, Brazilian jazz, The Great American Standards song book, smooth airy vocals. New interpretations of classics from Sergio Mendes and Norah Jones to George Gershwin and Cole Porter. Harmonically rich, but always grooving. Anne also directs InnerVox, a women's jazz group performing regularly with Anne at local venues in the Long Beach area. https://www.annewalsh.com/



Nancy Korb is a cellist with Southern California Philharmonic. https://socalphil.org/orchestra/



Gardena Valley Baptist Church is located at 1630 W. 158th Street in Gardena, California. https://www.gvbc.net



For more information visit http://www.wendykatagi.com/ or contact Cindy Matsuda at cindy@gvbc.net.



