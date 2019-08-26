Wendy's Deploys Cohesity to Modernize Backup and Recovery Processes and Expand to the Cloud

Faster Backup Times and Simplified Management Reduce Burden on IT Staff and Save Money

VMworld US – Cohesity today announced that Wendy’s, the global restaurant brand known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, has dramatically strengthened and simplified its backup and recovery processes by deploying Cohesity.

Wendy’s was looking for a modern approach to managing complex and burdensome backup and recovery infrastructure as part of a larger IT modernization effort. Its previous backup and recovery capabilities relied on a variety of point products from legacy providers that were so complicated that it took a full-time dedicated IT staff person to manage and troubleshoot the process.

Cohesity was evaluated along with several other solutions as part of a comprehensive, three-month proof of concept (PoC) conducted by Wendy’s IT team and Computacenter, a Cohesity resale partner. The Cohesity PoC enabled the IT team to reduce backup times from 12 hours to two, and Wendy’s decided to deploy Cohesity across its entire IT environment, which includes one petabyte of data, approximately 850 Linux and Windows servers, and over 700 hundred VMware virtual machines (VMs).

With Cohesity, Wendy’s simplified administration by bringing the management of all backup data together in a single interface. As a result, the IT team freed up more than 15 hours per week of staff time (60 hours per month), which could then be spent accelerating other business-critical IT projects within the company. These efficiencies also removed the requirement for a dedicated staff person to handle troubleshooting.

Wendy’s was also able to automate processes and reduce costs. For example, when the IT team adds a new VM, it is now automatically discovered and assigned the appropriate protection policies through the Cohesity auto-protect feature and integration with VMware vSphere. In addition, with the help of Cohesity deduplication and compression, Wendy’s was also able to achieve an 18X reduction in storage space required for backups, helping the company reduce storage costs.

“Cohesity is playing a key role in Wendy’s ongoing data management modernization efforts,” said Don Murawksi, manager, servers and storage, Wendy’s. “Cohesity simplifies backup, automates key processes, and empowers us to re-allocate staff hours to other critical IT projects. We are already considering other potential use cases for Cohesity. The benefits of Cohesity are so compelling the solution sells itself.”

With respect to other use cases, Wendy’s is excited about opportunities pertaining to Cohesity CloudSpin, and is considering moving dozens of VMs to public cloud environments. The company is also looking at utilizing Cohesity to support dev/test in the cloud. With plans for a hybrid IT model across the entire enterprise, Cohesity’s flexible platform will empower Wendy’s to back up on-premises, at its COLO site, or to the cloud.

Overall, Wendy’s was able to realize several important benefits with Cohesity:

Reduced IT staff time previously dedicated to troubleshooting by 15 hours per week

Reduced backup times from 12 hours to two as part of the three-month proof of concept

Cohesity auto-protect technology makes it simple and easy to set up new VMs

Capital expenditure costs reduced by more than $60,000 per year

