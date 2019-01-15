Wereldhave N.V.: CEO Wereldhave Dirk Anbeek to step down

The Supervisory Board of Wereldhave NV announces that Dirk Anbeek, CEO of the Company, will leave Wereldhave after ten years per April 1, 2019, having accepted a position elsewhere, outside the real estate sector.

Dirk Anbeek will remain active as CEO until March 1, 2019 and will be available to finalise pending commitments until April 1, 2019. Herman van Everdingen, whose term as member of the Supervisory Board expires in April 2019, will step down from the Board as per February 1, 2019, to temporarily support the Management Team. He will take the role of interim CEO, to manage the company together with Dennis de Vreede, CFO. The search for a new CEO will commence at short notice.

Dirk Anbeek: “This is a natural moment for me to leave the company and move on with my career. I believe that with the successful disposal of Itis, the transformation of Wereldhave into a fully focused company is complete. I will leave Wereldhave behind as a financially stable and healthy company, with a focused portfolio of convenience shopping centres and a solid organisational platform. I would like to thank all colleagues at Wereldhave for their support and dedication and wish them all the best for the future.”

Adriaan Nühn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board I would like to thank Dirk Anbeek for his excellent management and the change in profile of the Company during his tenure, to a focus on convenience centres in the Netherlands, Belgium and France. The Board wishes Dirk Anbeek lots of success in his new position, which will be announced shortly.”

Wereldhave reiterates its guidance for the FY 2018 direct result between €3.30 and €3.35 and dividend 2018 and 2019 at €2.52. The press release with the FY 2018 results will be released on February 8th, 2019.

Attachment