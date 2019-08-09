Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wesco Aircraft Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – WAIR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:36am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) to an affiliate of Platinum Equity (“Platinum Equity”) for $11.05 per share is fair to Wesco Aircraft shareholders. On behalf of Wesco Aircraft shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Wesco Aircraft shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Wesco Aircraft Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Wesco Aircraft merger investigation concerns whether Wesco Aircraft and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Wesco Aircraft shareholders; (2) determine whether Platinum Equity is underpaying for Wesco Aircraft; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Wesco Aircraft shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Wesco Aircraft shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wesco-aircraft-holdings-inc-wair-stock-merger-platinum-equity/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aHuawei unveils Harmony operating system, won't ditch Android for smartphones
RE
10:52aNORTHFIELD BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:51aBMG RESOURCES : Oversubscription for Offer of New Options
PU
10:51aHISENSE HOME APPLIANCES : ▪ announcement - delay in despat...
PU
10:51aBMG RESOURCES : Issue of Equity Securities Approved by Shareholders at General Meeting
PU
10:51aSKY : Kompany ‘lunge' tops list of moments fans would most like to review with VAR
PU
10:51aBRF S A : 2Q19 Results Presentation
PU
10:51aBRF S A : Management Report - 2Q19
PU
10:51aInside General Mills' Plan to Make Lucky Charms Seem Hip -- Journal Report
DJ
10:50aGwinnett Clinic Expands Access to Primary Care and Cardiology
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update
3LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group