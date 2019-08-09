Wesco Aircraft Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – WAIR

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: WAIR) to an affiliate of Platinum Equity (“Platinum Equity”) for $11.05 per share is fair to Wesco Aircraft shareholders. On behalf of Wesco Aircraft shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Wesco Aircraft shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Wesco Aircraft Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The Wesco Aircraft merger investigation concerns whether Wesco Aircraft and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Wesco Aircraft shareholders; (2) determine whether Platinum Equity is underpaying for Wesco Aircraft; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Wesco Aircraft shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

