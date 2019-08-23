Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Wescoal : General repurchase of shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 06:13am EDT
WESCOAL HOLDINGS LIMITED - General repurchase of shares
23 August 2019 11:30 
WSL 201908230035A
General repurchase of shares

Wescoal Holdings Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number 2005/006913/06)
Share code: WSL
ISIN: ZAE000069639
('Wescoal' or the 'Company')

GENERAL REPURCHASE OF SHARES

1.   Introduction

     Wescoal shareholders are advised that the Company has repurchased 17 254 128 Wescoal ordinary shares
     ('Shares') in terms of a general approval granted by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting
     (the 'Authority') held on 23 January 2019 (the 'General Repurchase').

2.   Details of the General Repurchase

     Dates of the General Repurchase:                24 July 2019 to 22 August 2019
     Number of Shares repurchased:                   17 254 128
     Lowest repurchase price per Share:              R1.35
     Highest repurchase price per Share:             R1.60
     Total value of Shares repurchased:              R27 339 218.50

     The repurchased Shares will be cancelled and delisted no later than 6 September 2019 (the 'Cancellation').

     The General Repurchase represents 3.85% of the Company's issued share capital. Post the General Repurchase,
     Wescoal will hold 15 437 930 Shares as treasury shares, representing 3.6% of the Company's issued share
     capital post the Cancellation.

     Following the General Repurchase, the extent of the Authority to repurchase shares outstanding is 72 320 984
     ordinary shares, representing 16.15% of the total issued share capital of Wescoal, at the time the Authority was
     granted.

3.   Source of funds

     The General Repurchase was funded from the Company's available cash resources.

4.   Statement by the board of directors of Wescoal (the 'Board')

     The Board has considered the effect of the General Repurchase and is of the opinion that, for a period of twelve
     months following the date of this announcement:

     4.1. the Company and the group will be able in the ordinary course of business to pay its debts;

     4.2. the assets of the Company and the group will be in excess of the liabilities of the Company and the group.
          For this purpose, the assets and liabilities were recognised and measured in accordance with the
          accounting policies used in the latest audited annual group financial statements;

     4.3. the share capital and reserves of the Company and the group will be adequate for ordinary business
          purposes;

     4.4. the working capital of the Company and the group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes; and

     4.5. the Company and the group have passed the solvency and liquidity test and since the test was performed,
          there have been no material changes to the financial position of the group.

5.   Impact of the General Repurchase on financial information

     The General Repurchase has no significant impact on the financial information of the Company and will result in
     a decrease of cash balances by R27 339 218.50. In addition, the number of Shares in issue will reduce by
     17 254 128, with the total number of Shares in issue post the General Repurchase amounting to 430 621 433.

6.   Compliance with paragraph 5.72 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements ('JSE Listings Requirements')

     The General Repurchase was effected through the order book operated by the JSE trading system and done
     without any prior understanding or arrangement between the Company and the counter parties. Accordingly,
     the Company has complied with paragraph 5.72 of the JSE Listings Requirements.


23 August 2019

Investment bank, corporate advisor and sponsor
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking

IR Advisor
Singular IR

Date: 23/08/2019 11:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Wescoal Holdings Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:54aFOOT LOCKER : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:53aBLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:53aOOH : Poll Results of The Annual General Meeting Held on 23 August 2019; Retirement and Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Directors; and Change in Composition of Board Committees
PU
06:53aBLACKROCK : World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:53aHUAXI : Announcements and Notices - CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE
PU
06:53aOOH : First Quarterly Report 2019/20
PU
06:53aBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:53aBLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:53aHUAXI : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 AUGUST 2019
PU
06:53aKINGLAND : Interim Results Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility
5LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group