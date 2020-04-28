Log in
Wescom Credit Union : Donates $10,000 Worth of GrubHub Gift Cards to Huntington Memorial Hospital Workers on Front Lines of COVID-19

04/28/2020 | 06:52pm EDT

Credit Union also provides $45,000 in grant support to local SoCal food banks

As part of its long-standing tradition of giving back to the communities it serves, Pasadena-based Wescom Credit Union is donating $10,000 worth of GrubHub gift cards to Huntington Memorial Hospital workers on the front lines of COVID-19. Additionally, Wescom is providing $45,000 in grant support to four nonprofit Southern California food banks to help them continue to provide food and meals to those in need.

“Supporting our local communities and residents has always been a strong part of our ethos,” said Melissa Pederson, Senior Vice President Administration, Wescom Credit Union. “We know Huntington Memorial staff are working tirelessly to care for sick patients and to keep our community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we wanted to show our appreciation with a little #WescomKindness. The GrubHub gift cards give recipients the flexibility to use them to order a meal for themselves while on duty or for their family at home. They also help support local restaurants and the economy during this challenging time.”

“On behalf of everyone who works at Wescom, and our nearly 200,000 members, we are honored to give back to Huntington Memorial – a hospital right in our backyard of Pasadena. We thank their staff for all they do,” continued Pederson.

Wescom also plans to support two other local Southern California hospitals next month with $10,000 worth of GrubHub gift cards each.

In addition to the hospital GrubHub gift card donations, Wescom will provide $45,000 in grant support to four nonprofit Southern California food banks - Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino Counties and Food Share of Ventura County.

“We know the COVID-19 pandemic is creating a particularly challenging time for everyone, and low-income individuals and families are especially hard hit,” explained Pederson. “This grant support, provided by our employee-run Foundation, will help local food banks continue to provide food and meals to those in need throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.”

For more than 85 years, Wescom has been dedicated to helping Southern Californians build better lives, and through #WescomKindness, they conduct small acts of kindness to community members.

To learn more about Wescom, visit WescomTogether.com.

About Wescom Credit Union

Since 1934, Wescom Credit Union has been dedicated to helping people throughout Southern California build better lives. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Wescom has 24 branches providing essential banking solutions to nearly 200,000 members. Benefits include lower loan rates, higher savings yields, reduced fees, and a robust network of branches and ATMs. #WescomKindness is an extension of Wescom Credit Union’s more than 85-year tradition of serving its community through such programs as The Wescom Foundation – the credit union’s employee run charitable foundation. For more information, please visit WescomTogether.com.


© Business Wire 2020
