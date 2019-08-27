Wescom Resources Group : Announces the Sale of its Symmetry eBanking Suite to Connect Financial Software Solutions

Wescom Resources Group (WRG), a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) of Wescom Credit Union that provides technology solutions for credit unions, announced today the sale of its Symmetry eBanking suite, an integrated, omni-channel digital banking platform, to Connect Financial Software Solutions, a CUSO providing advanced enterprise digital banking services. As part of the agreement, which goes into effect on October 1, 2019, Salt Lake City, UT-based Connect will also acquire WRG’s office in Tampa, FL, as well as more than 30 WRG employees and WRG’s 46 Symmetry eBanking clients. WRG will continue to service the needs of its UNITRI service bureau and its Tellergy® clients.

“As a multi-credit-union-owned CUSO and a leader in digital banking solutions, Connect FSS is uniquely qualified to continue providing innovative digital banking services while exceeding service expectations to our credit union clients,” stated David Cerwinski, WRG President. “As we work closely with the Connect team on the service transition in the days ahead, we’ll work hard to ensure continuity for our clients, while at the same time opening up new opportunities for them to enhance the features in their all-important digital channels.”

This strategic move reinforces SoCal-based Wescom Credit Unions’ commitment to being Southern California’s premier banking partner. “In 2002, Wescom formed WRG to provide the industry a credit union option for technology solutions. We recognized an opportunity to help other credit unions build their digital services by leveraging our efficiencies and economies of scales, while furthering the credit union movement,” said Darren Williams, Wescom Credit Union President and CEO. “As the technology space has evolved, it’s paved the way for more concentrated digital banking service CUSOs, such as Connect,” continued Williams. “This strategic move allows WRG Symmetry eBanking clients to work with a CUSO that specializes in digital software solutions and allows Wescom to further strengthen our commitment to building innovative tools for our members and the communities we serve.”

“We are excited to welcome WRG’s Symmetry eBanking clients to Connect,” stated Grant Parry, Connect FSS President and CEO. “We have a plan in place to ensure a smooth transition with no disruptions in business and are very happy to add that WRG employees will be joining the Connect team. We believe that the additional scale of adding the WRG Symmetry eBanking clients to Connect’s cooperative business model will provide greater opportunities for all of Connect’s clients, both now and in the future.”

About Wescom Resources Group

Backed by Wescom Credit Union, one of the nation’s largest credit unions with more than $4 billion in assets and serving nearly 200,000 members throughout Southern California, Wescom Resources Group (WRG) provides credit unions with advanced technology solutions that increase their competitive edge. WRG offers innovative products and services to the credit union industry that includes UNITRI, one of the most robust service bureau solutions in the industry; and Tellergy®, a software solution that provides branch automation for today’s modern credit union. For more information, visit wescomresources.com.

About Connect Financial Software Solutions

Connect is a CUSO providing advanced enterprise digital banking services, including account access, advanced payments, account opening, custom lending workflows, electronic document management, card controls, and deep core system integration. Connect’s theming technology allows Credit Unions to provide channel consistency and to differentiate their digital banking experience like never before. For more information, visit connectfss.com.

