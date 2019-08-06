Wesley Financial Group : Provides Nearly $6 Million in Timeshare Debt Relief in July

Wesley Financial Group (WFG), the leader in timeshare cancellations, helped nearly 400 clients escape financially-crippling timeshare agreements during the month of July, providing more than $5.7 million in relief from owed mortgage debt.

“We continue to be inundated with calls from consumers seeking to get out of timeshares they signed for through high-pressure presentations filled with misrepresentations,” said Robin McVey, president of WFG. “In July alone, we had more than 13,000 inquiries from consumers. The market for helping consumers out of burdensome timeshares is not going away and Wesley is proud to serve as an advocate for our clients.”

WFG has separated itself from others in timeshare exit segment by offering a money-back guarantee if the company cannot get its clients freed from their timeshare agreements. Unlike most others, WFG handles all phases of the cancellation process internally as opposed to any outsourcing. Prospective clients go through a thorough qualification process to determine if WFG can assist them. For those approved, WFG has been able to get timeshare owners relief in an average of less than 300 days.

“We do things the right way and this is proven through our very happy clients and also through our sterling record with the Better Business Bureau, Dun & Bradstreet and others,” McVey said.

To date in 2019, WFG has been approached by nearly 80,000 consumers seeking relief from timeshare companies. Of these, approximately 4,700 were qualified and have become clients. In 2019, the company has relieved 1,435 clients of their timeshares, a value of more than $32 million saved just for owed mortgage debt relief.

“This amount doesn’t include the never-ending but always-increasing annual maintenance fees on timeshares. This is another one of those hidden fees that causes financial harm to our clients and their families we help them escape,” McVey added.

Chuck McDowell created the timeshare cancellation industry with the formation of WFG in 2011. In 2012, he successfully defended his company and the industry in a landmark case versus Wyndham Vacation Resorts. The company has cancelled timeshare debt for more than 10,000 consumers.

Based in Franklin, Tenn., WFG holds an A+ rating and accreditation with the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and a platinum business credit score rating from Dun & Bradstreet. Visit www.timesharecancellations.com for more information.

