West African Resources : 27m at 14 g/t gold in maiden grade control program at M5

11 June 2019

West African Resources maiden grade control program returns

27m at 14 g/t Au including 8m at 45.1 g/t Au at M5

Gold developer West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) is pleased to report initial assay results from the maiden grade control (GC) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program from its M5 deposit at the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso. GC holes drilled to date have targeted early production tonnes from near surface mineralisation within the M5 stage 1 oxide open pit.

Highlights

Significant M5 GC results include:

27m at 14 g/t Au from 2m*, including 8m at 45.1 g/t Au 29m at 3.9 g/t Au from surface*, including 3m at 13.9 g/t Au 8m at 13.1 g/t Au from surface, including 3m at 33.8 g/t Au 29m at 3.5 g/t Au from surface*, including 5m at 14.4 g/t Au 29m at 3.5 g/t Au from surface*, including 2m at 38.7 g/t Au 29m at 2.9 g/t Au from surface*



Denotes ends in mineralisation

Close spaced GC drilling confirms interpretation and grade estimation in the M5 gold resource

GC drilling is on track as per pre-production mining schedule across the open pit areas

pre-production mining schedule across the open pit areas Construction activities at Sanbrado remain on budget and schedule, currently 30% complete

First gold pour on track for Q3 2020

Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:

"The maiden open-pit grade control drilling program confirms Sanbrado will ramp-up on thick, high- grade, near surface free-milling oxide gold ore from M5.

"The current grade control program covers the first six months of ore production at M5, and confirms broad 30m to 50m wide mineralised zones within the M5 oxide starter pit.

"We are fully funded with construction underway and first gold pour scheduled in Q3 2020."

