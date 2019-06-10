West African Resources : 27m at 14 g/t gold in maiden grade control program at M5

Press Release
11 June 2019
West African Resources maiden grade control program returns
27m at 14 g/t Au including 8m at 45.1 g/t Au at M5
Gold developer West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) is pleased to report initial assay results from the maiden grade control (GC) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program from its M5 deposit at the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso. GC holes drilled to date have targeted early production tonnes from near surface mineralisation within the M5 stage 1 oxide open pit.
Highlights
-
Significant M5 GC results include:
-
-
27m at 14 g/t Au from 2m*, including 8m at 45.1 g/t Au
-
29m at 3.9 g/t Au from surface*, including 3m at 13.9 g/t Au
-
8m at 13.1 g/t Au from surface, including 3m at 33.8 g/t Au
-
29m at 3.5 g/t Au from surface*, including 5m at 14.4 g/t Au
-
29m at 3.5 g/t Au from surface*, including 2m at 38.7 g/t Au
-
29m at 2.9 g/t Au from surface*
-
-
Denotes ends in mineralisation
-
Close spaced GC drilling confirms interpretation and grade estimation in the M5 gold resource
-
GC drilling is on track as per pre-production mining schedule across the open pit areas
-
Construction activities at Sanbrado remain on budget and schedule, currently 30% complete
-
First gold pour on track for Q3 2020
Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:
"The maiden open-pit grade control drilling program confirms Sanbrado will ramp-up on thick, high- grade, near surface free-milling oxide gold ore from M5.
"The current grade control program covers the first six months of ore production at M5, and confirms broad 30m to 50m wide mineralised zones within the M5 oxide starter pit.
"We are fully funded with construction underway and first gold pour scheduled in Q3 2020."
Principal Office: Level 1, 1 Alvan Street, Subiaco WA 6008, Australia
T: + 61 8 9481 7344 F: + 61 8 9481 7355 E: info@westafricanresources.com www.westafricanresources.comACN: 121 539 375
West African Resources Limited
M5 Grade Control Drilling Program
The maiden GC drilling program has recently been completed at the M5 deposit, in preparation for the mining of the stage 1 open pit. Drilling was aimed at upgrading the confidence level in both the interpretation as well as gold grade estimation in the upper 20m of the deposit. This maiden program covers the first 6 months of the M5 scheduled open pit ore.
Initial drilling has been completed on a nominal 12.5m by 12.5m pattern over the stage 1 pit area, with two areas of tighter spaced 12.5m by 6.25m spaced drilling to test the independently prepared April 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (see Figure 1).
The GC program has confirmed the width of gold ore zones, generally 30m to 50m wide, within the M5 starter pit. The majority of cross-sections have returned significant zones of thick high-grade oxide gold results from surface including:
-
SGC00006: 16m at 2.4 g/t Au from 6m
-
SGC00008: 10m at 3 g/t Au from 19m*
-
SGC00009: 13m at 2.3 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00010: 7m at 3 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00011: 29m at 1.8 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00014: 29m at 3.5 g/t Au from surface*, including 5m at 14.4 g/t Au
-
SGC00016: 11m at 2.6 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00016: 7m at 3.3 g/t Au from 18m
-
SGC00017: 29m at 1.2 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00020: 10m at 2.2 g/t Au from 17m
-
SGC00021: 8m at 3.6 g/t Au from 21m
-
SGC00022: 29m at 0.7 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00025: 28m at 1.9 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00026: 6m at 4.6 g/t Au from 23m
-
SGC00029: 27m at 1.5 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00031: 23m at 1.5 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00032: 29m at 2.4 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00036: 25m at 1.6 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00037: 29m at 1.9 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00039: 27m at 1.1 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00040: 29m at 2.9 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00041: 4m at 10.4 g/t Au from 25m*
-
SGC00043: 8m at 13.1 g/t Au from surface, including 3m at 33.8 g/t Au
-
SGC00044: 29m at 3.9 g/t Au from surface*, including 3m at 13.9 g/t Au
-
SGC00045: 29m at 1.1 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00049: 26m at 2.8 g/t Au from 1m
-
SGC00051: 9m at 8.1 g/t Au from 14m, including 1m at 66.5 g/t Au
-
SGC00053: 6m at 3.5 g/t Au from 27m
-
SGC00055: 29m at 3.5 g/t Au from surface*, including 2m at 38.7 g/t Au
-
SGC00056: 28m at 1.5 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00057: 2m at 28.8 g/t Au from 26m, including 1m at 56 g/t Au
-
SGC00060: 27m at 0.8 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00061: 24m at 1.1 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00070: 29m at 1.6 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00071: 12m at 2.6 g/t Au from 2m, including 2m at 25.8 g/t Au
-
SGC00071: 4m at 13.4 g/t Au from 25m*
-
SGC00074: 29m at 2 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00075: 27m at 14 g/t Au from 2m*, including 8m at 45.1 g/t Au
-
SGC00076: 28m at 1.0 g/t Au from surface
* Denotes ends in mineralisation
West African Resources Limited
These results provide confidence in both the width and tenor of mineralisation present at M5 prior to the commencement of scheduled mining and processing operations at the Project.
While the initial M5 grade control program has been completed, a significant number of holes have assays outstanding (see Figure 1). Drilling on site is ongoing, with the rig now moved to a grade control program over the M1 South open pit area. Following this, further drilling is scheduled for M5 in order to expand on this initial drill grid, as results to date appear to show several areas where mineralisation has been wider than interpreted in the April 2019 MRE.
A summary plan and typical cross-sections through the southern portion of M5 are presented as figures 1 - 4. A full table of drill hole details to date, including significant intercepts, are presented in Table 1.
Figure 1: M5 grade control drilling - hole location plan. Note cross section locations
Page: 3
West African Resources Limited
Figure 2: M5 grade control drilling - cross-sectionA-A'
Figure 3: M5 grade control drilling - cross-sectionB-B'
Page: 4
West African Resources Limited
Figure 4: M5 grade control drilling - cross-sectionC-C'
About West African Resources
West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) announced the results of its updated Feasibility Study for the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso in May 2019. The study envisages an initial 10-year mine life, including 6.5 years of underground mining, with Probable Reserves to 1.7 million ounces (21.6Mt at 2.4g/t gold). The project will have average annual production over the first 5 years of mine life of 217,000 ounces gold and a 14 month post-tax pay back on US$186 million pre-production capital costs. Project economics are robust, with AISC of All-In Sustaining Costs of less than US$500/oz. West African is fully funded with construction underway and first gold pour scheduled in Q3 2020.
Page: 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
West African Resources Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 00:27:05 UTC