West African Resources : 27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m at M1 South

10th July 2019
West African Resources maiden grade control program returns
27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m, including 7m at 16.2 g/t Au at M1 South
Gold developer West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) is pleased to report assay results from the maiden grade control (GC) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program from its M1 South deposit at the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso. GC holes drilled to date at M1 South have targeted early production ore from near surface mineralisation within the M1 South open pit.
Highlights
-
Significant M1 South GC results include:
-
-
27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m, including 7m at 16.2 g/t Au
-
21m at 9.2 g/t Au from 14m, including 6m at 25.4 g/t Au*
-
37m at 2.4 g/t Au from 3m, including 5m at 8.5 g/t Au
-
24m at 3.0 g/t Au from surface
-
17m at 3.3 g/t Au from 12m, including 6m at 5.8 g/t Au
-
-
Denotes ends in mineralisation
-
First pass GC at M5 has been completed, drilling on-going at M1 South
-
Close spaced GC drilling confirms interpretation and grade estimation in the M1 South gold resource
-
Construction activities at Sanbrado remain on budget and schedule, currently 45% complete
-
First gold pour on track for Q3 2020
Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:
"Initial drill holes from the maiden grade control program at M1 South have returned high-grade results including 27m at 8.7 g/t Au, confirming Sanbrado will process high-grade free milling ore early in the production schedule.
"Drilling continues and will de-risk the first five months of production from the high grade M1 South open-pit."
"We are fully funded, with construction progressing on time and budget. Commercial gold production is on track for the second half of 2020."
West African Resources Limited
M1 South Grade Control Drilling Program
The maiden GC drilling program is currently underway at the M1 South deposit, ahead of the start of open pit mining Q1 2020. The M1 South open pit will be mined out in the first two years of production at Sanbrado and contains more than 150,000 ounces of gold at 5.5 g/t Au.
Drilling is aimed at upgrading the confidence level in both the interpretation as well as gold grade estimation in the upper 20m of the deposit. This program covers the first five months of scheduled open pit ore from M1. Drilling is being completed on a nominal 6.25m by 12.5m pattern over M1 South open pit area, to test the independently prepared April 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (see Figure 1).
The upper 20m to 30m of the M1 South deposit has been subject to significant historic artisanal mining as such a number of holes have intercepted stopes backfilled with surface spoils and waste material. These areas of the deposit have largely been discounted within the MRE. However, residual mineralisation has been intercepted on most sections with some spectacular results returned including 27m at 8.7 g/t
Au from 30m including 7m at 16.2 g/t Au in SGC00251 and 21m at 9.2 g/t Au from 14m including 6m at
25.4 g/t Au in SGC00264. Other significant results include:
-
SGC00228: 18m at 1.2 g/t Au from 1m
-
SGC00229: 14m at 3.6 g/t Au from surface including 7m at 6.7 g/t Au
-
SGC00230: 1m at 28.4 g/t Au from 28m*
-
SGC00232: 11m at 1.8 g/t Au from 18m
-
SGC00235: 16m at 1.0 g/t Au from 6m
-
SGC00236: 11m at 2.9 g/t Au from 15m including 4m at 5.6 g/t Au
-
SGC00237: 10m at 2.5 g/t Au from 1m
-
SGC00239: 17m at 3.3 g/t Au from 12m including 6m at 5.8 g/t Au
-
SGC00243: 14m at 3.0 g/t Au from surface including 3m at 8.7 g/t Au
-
SGC00244: 23m at 2.1 g/t Au from 1m
-
SGC00245: 14m at 2.5 g/t Au from 15m* including 2m at 11.0 g/t Au
-
SGC00248: 11m at 4.2 g/t Au from 29m* including 2m at 20.4 g/t Au
-
SGC00251: 27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m including 7m at 16.2 g/t Au
-
SGC00252: 19m at 2.2 g/t Au from 41m*
-
SGC00254: 18m at 1.7 g/t Au from surface including 1m at 47.0 g/t Au
-
SGC00257: 24m at 3.0 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00261: 8m at 1.8 g/t Au from surface including 2m at 20.2 g/t Au
-
SGC00261: 4m at 10.3 g/t Au from 14m
-
SGC00262: 17m at 2.1 g/t Au from surface including 1m at 21.1 g/t Au
-
SGC00263: 37m at 2.4 g/t Au from 3m including 5m at 8.5 g/t Au
-
SGC00264: 21m at 9.2 g/t Au from 14m including 6m at 25.4 g/t Au
* Denotes ends in mineralisation
Drilling results to date correlate well with the April 2019 M1 South resource model which was depleted to take into account historic artisanal mining. A summary plan and typical cross-sections through the southern portion of M1 South are presented as figures 1 - 4. A full table of drill hole details to date, including significant intercepts, are presented in Table 1.
West African Resources Limited
Figure 1: M1 South grade control drilling - hole location plan. Note cross section locations
Figure 2: M1 South grade control drilling - cross-sectionA-A'
West African Resources Limited
Figure 3: M1 South grade control drilling - cross-sectionB-B'
Figure 4: Sanbrado Gold Project Layout
About West African Resources
West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) announced the results of its updated Feasibility Study for the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso in May 2019. The study envisages an initial 10-year mine life, including 6.5 years of underground mining, with Probable Reserves to 1.7 million ounces (21.6Mt at 2.4g/t
West African Resources Limited
gold). The project will have average annual production over the first 5 years of mine life of 217,000 ounces gold and a 14-monthpost-tax pay back on US$186 million pre-production capital costs. Project economics are robust, with AISC of All-In Sustaining Costs of less than US$500/oz. West African is fully funded with construction underway and first gold pour scheduled in Q3 2020.
Table 1
M5 Deposit RC Grade Control
Significant Intercepts
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Au g/t
|
Dip
|
Azi
|
EOH
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL
|
Section
|
Prospect
|
SGC00214
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
1.2
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741394
|
1337160
|
301
|
SE0135
|
M1S
|
SGC00215
|
|
|
|
NSV
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741399
|
1337165
|
302
|
SE0135
|
M1S
|
SGC00216
|
23
|
24
|
1
|
2.2
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741405
|
1337171
|
302
|
SE0135
|
M1S
|
SGC00217
|
|
|
|
NSV
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741410
|
1337176
|
302
|
SE0135
|
M1S
|
SGC00218
|
|
|
|
NSV
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741415
|
1337181
|
302
|
SE0135
|
M1S
|
SGC00219
|
|
|
|
NSV
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741420
|
1337187
|
302
|
SE0135
|
M1S
|
SGC00220
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
3.4
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741426
|
1337192
|
302
|
SE0135
|
M1S
|
SGC00221
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
3.0
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741431
|
1337197
|
302
|
SE0135
|
M1S
|
SGC00221
|
12
|
14
|
2
|
1.1
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741431
|
1337197
|
302
|
SE0135
|
M1S
|
SGC00222
|
17
|
24
|
7
|
0.8
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741437
|
1337203
|
302
|
SE0135
|
M1S
|
SGC00223
|
|
|
|
NSV
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741630
|
1336893
|
296
|
SE0491.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00224
|
5
|
9
|
4
|
0.9
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741636
|
1336898
|
297
|
SE0491.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00225
|
|
|
|
NSV
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741641
|
1336903
|
297
|
SE0491.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00226
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
2.0
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741646
|
1336909
|
298
|
SE0491.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00227
|
0
|
9
|
9
|
0.7
|
-60
|
225
|
15
|
741621
|
1336892
|
296
|
SE0485
|
M1S
|
SGC00228
|
1
|
19
|
18
|
1.2
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741626
|
1336897
|
297
|
SE0485
|
M1S
|
SGC00229
|
0
|
14
|
14
|
3.6
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741631
|
1336902
|
297
|
SE0485
|
M1S
|
SGC00230
|
28
|
29
|
1
|
28.4
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741637
|
1336908
|
297
|
SE0485
|
M1S
|
SGC00231
|
0
|
10
|
10
|
0.6
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741616
|
1336896
|
296
|
SE0478.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00232
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
1.4
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741630
|
1336910
|
297
|
SE0478.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00232
|
18
|
29
|
11
|
1.8
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741630
|
1336910
|
297
|
SE0478.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00233
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
1.0
|
-60
|
225
|
15
|
741606
|
1336895
|
296
|
SE0475
|
M1S
|
SGC00234
|
2
|
14
|
12
|
0.7
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741612
|
1336901
|
297
|
SE0475
|
M1S
|
SGC00235
|
6
|
22
|
16
|
1.0
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741617
|
1336906
|
297
|
SE0475
|
M1S
|
SGC00236
|
15
|
26
|
11
|
2.9
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741623
|
1336911
|
297
|
SE0475
|
M1S
|
SGC00237
|
1
|
11
|
10
|
2.5
|
-60
|
225
|
15
|
741597
|
1336895
|
296
|
SE0466.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00238
|
0
|
7
|
7
|
1.1
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741602
|
1336900
|
296
|
SE0466.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00239
|
0
|
7
|
7
|
1.0
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741607
|
1336905
|
297
|
SE0466.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00239
|
12
|
29
|
17
|
3.3
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741607
|
1336905
|
297
|
SE0466.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00240
|
14
|
19
|
5
|
1.3
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741613
|
1336910
|
298
|
SE0475
|
M1S
|
SGC00241
|
22
|
27
|
5
|
1.2
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741618
|
1336916
|
298
|
SE0466.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00242
|
|
|
|
NSV
|
-60
|
225
|
15
|
741587
|
1336894
|
296
|
SE0456.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00243
|
0
|
14
|
14
|
3.0
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741592
|
1336899
|
296
|
SE0456.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00244
|
1
|
24
|
23
|
2.1
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741598
|
1336904
|
296
|
SE0456.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00245
|
15
|
29
|
14
|
2.5
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741603
|
1336909
|
297
|
SE0456.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00246
|
14
|
18
|
4
|
0.7
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741608
|
1336915
|
298
|
SE0456.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00247
|
|
|
|
NSV
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741614
|
1336920
|
298
|
SE0456.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00248
|
29
|
40
|
11
|
4.2
|
-60
|
225
|
40
|
741619
|
1336925
|
299
|
SE0456.25
|
M1S
|
SGC00249
|
0
|
17
|
17
|
0.8
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741584
|
1336900
|
296
|
SE0450
|
M1S
|
SGC00250
|
1
|
8
|
7
|
1.7
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741590
|
1336905
|
296
|
SE0450
|
M1S
|
SGC00250
|
25
|
29
|
4
|
1.5
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741590
|
1336905
|
296
|
SE0450
|
M1S
|
SGC00251
|
8
|
14
|
6
|
0.7
|
-60
|
225
|
60
|
741604
|
1336919
|
298
|
SE0450
|
M1S
|
SGC00252
|
25
|
36
|
11
|
0.8
|
-60
|
225
|
60
|
741615
|
1336930
|
299
|
SE0450
|
M1S
|
SGC00252
|
41
|
60
|
19
|
2.2
|
-60
|
225
|
60
|
741615
|
1336930
|
299
|
SE0450
|
M1S
|
SGC00253
|
|
|
|
NSV
|
-60
|
225
|
15
|
741573
|
1336897
|
296
|
SE0443.75
|
M1S
|
SGC00254
|
0
|
18
|
18
|
1.7
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741578
|
1336902
|
296
|
SE0443.75
|
M1S
|
SGC00255
|
0
|
14
|
14
|
1.0
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741583
|
1336907
|
296
|
SE0443.75
|
M1S
|
SGC00255
|
19
|
29
|
10
|
1.4
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741583
|
1336907
|
296
|
SE0443.75
|
M1S
|
SGC00256
|
0
|
17
|
17
|
0.7
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741588
|
1336913
|
297
|
SE0443.75
|
M1S
|
SGC00256
|
22
|
27
|
5
|
0.7
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741588
|
1336913
|
297
|
SE0443.75
|
M1S
|
SGC00257
|
0
|
24
|
24
|
3.0
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741594
|
1336918
|
298
|
SE0443.75
|
M1S
|
SGC00258
|
13
|
14
|
1
|
9.3
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741599
|
1336924
|
298
|
SE0443.75
|
M1S
|
SGC00258
|
22
|
28
|
6
|
1.4
|
-60
|
225
|
29
|
741599
|
1336924
|
298
|
SE0443.75
|
M1S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
