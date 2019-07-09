West African Resources : 27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m at M1 South

Press Release

10th July 2019

West African Resources maiden grade control program returns

27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m, including 7m at 16.2 g/t Au at M1 South

Gold developer West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) is pleased to report assay results from the maiden grade control (GC) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program from its M1 South deposit at the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso. GC holes drilled to date at M1 South have targeted early production ore from near surface mineralisation within the M1 South open pit.

Highlights

Significant M1 South GC results include:

27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m, including 7m at 16.2 g/t Au 21m at 9.2 g/t Au from 14m, including 6m at 25.4 g/t Au* 37m at 2.4 g/t Au from 3m, including 5m at 8.5 g/t Au 24m at 3.0 g/t Au from surface 17m at 3.3 g/t Au from 12m, including 6m at 5.8 g/t Au



Denotes ends in mineralisation

First pass GC at M5 has been completed, drilling on-going at M1 South

Close spaced GC drilling confirms interpretation and grade estimation in the M1 South gold resource

Construction activities at Sanbrado remain on budget and schedule, currently 45% complete

First gold pour on track for Q3 2020

Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:

"Initial drill holes from the maiden grade control program at M1 South have returned high-grade results including 27m at 8.7 g/t Au, confirming Sanbrado will process high-grade free milling ore early in the production schedule.

"Drilling continues and will de-risk the first five months of production from the high grade M1 South open-pit."

"We are fully funded, with construction progressing on time and budget. Commercial gold production is on track for the second half of 2020."

