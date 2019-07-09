Log in
West African Resources : 27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m at M1 South

07/09/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

Press Release

10th July 2019

West African Resources maiden grade control program returns

27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m, including 7m at 16.2 g/t Au at M1 South

Gold developer West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) is pleased to report assay results from the maiden grade control (GC) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program from its M1 South deposit at the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso. GC holes drilled to date at M1 South have targeted early production ore from near surface mineralisation within the M1 South open pit.

Highlights

  • Significant M1 South GC results include:
    • 27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m, including 7m at 16.2 g/t Au
    • 21m at 9.2 g/t Au from 14m, including 6m at 25.4 g/t Au*
    • 37m at 2.4 g/t Au from 3m, including 5m at 8.5 g/t Au
    • 24m at 3.0 g/t Au from surface
    • 17m at 3.3 g/t Au from 12m, including 6m at 5.8 g/t Au
    • Denotes ends in mineralisation
  • First pass GC at M5 has been completed, drilling on-going at M1 South
  • Close spaced GC drilling confirms interpretation and grade estimation in the M1 South gold resource
  • Construction activities at Sanbrado remain on budget and schedule, currently 45% complete
  • First gold pour on track for Q3 2020

Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:

"Initial drill holes from the maiden grade control program at M1 South have returned high-grade results including 27m at 8.7 g/t Au, confirming Sanbrado will process high-grade free milling ore early in the production schedule.

"Drilling continues and will de-risk the first five months of production from the high grade M1 South open-pit."

"We are fully funded, with construction progressing on time and budget. Commercial gold production is on track for the second half of 2020."

Principal Office: Level 1, 1 Alvan Street, Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

T: + 61 8 9481 7344 F: + 61 8 9481 7355 E: info@westafricanresources.com www.westafricanresources.comACN: 121 539 375

West African Resources Limited

M1 South Grade Control Drilling Program

The maiden GC drilling program is currently underway at the M1 South deposit, ahead of the start of open pit mining Q1 2020. The M1 South open pit will be mined out in the first two years of production at Sanbrado and contains more than 150,000 ounces of gold at 5.5 g/t Au.

Drilling is aimed at upgrading the confidence level in both the interpretation as well as gold grade estimation in the upper 20m of the deposit. This program covers the first five months of scheduled open pit ore from M1. Drilling is being completed on a nominal 6.25m by 12.5m pattern over M1 South open pit area, to test the independently prepared April 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (see Figure 1).

The upper 20m to 30m of the M1 South deposit has been subject to significant historic artisanal mining as such a number of holes have intercepted stopes backfilled with surface spoils and waste material. These areas of the deposit have largely been discounted within the MRE. However, residual mineralisation has been intercepted on most sections with some spectacular results returned including 27m at 8.7 g/t

Au from 30m including 7m at 16.2 g/t Au in SGC00251 and 21m at 9.2 g/t Au from 14m including 6m at

25.4 g/t Au in SGC00264. Other significant results include:

  • SGC00228: 18m at 1.2 g/t Au from 1m
  • SGC00229: 14m at 3.6 g/t Au from surface including 7m at 6.7 g/t Au
  • SGC00230: 1m at 28.4 g/t Au from 28m*
  • SGC00232: 11m at 1.8 g/t Au from 18m
  • SGC00235: 16m at 1.0 g/t Au from 6m
  • SGC00236: 11m at 2.9 g/t Au from 15m including 4m at 5.6 g/t Au
  • SGC00237: 10m at 2.5 g/t Au from 1m
  • SGC00239: 17m at 3.3 g/t Au from 12m including 6m at 5.8 g/t Au
  • SGC00243: 14m at 3.0 g/t Au from surface including 3m at 8.7 g/t Au
  • SGC00244: 23m at 2.1 g/t Au from 1m
  • SGC00245: 14m at 2.5 g/t Au from 15m* including 2m at 11.0 g/t Au
  • SGC00248: 11m at 4.2 g/t Au from 29m* including 2m at 20.4 g/t Au
  • SGC00251: 27m at 8.7 g/t Au from 30m including 7m at 16.2 g/t Au
  • SGC00252: 19m at 2.2 g/t Au from 41m*
  • SGC00254: 18m at 1.7 g/t Au from surface including 1m at 47.0 g/t Au
  • SGC00257: 24m at 3.0 g/t Au from surface
  • SGC00261: 8m at 1.8 g/t Au from surface including 2m at 20.2 g/t Au
  • SGC00261: 4m at 10.3 g/t Au from 14m
  • SGC00262: 17m at 2.1 g/t Au from surface including 1m at 21.1 g/t Au
  • SGC00263: 37m at 2.4 g/t Au from 3m including 5m at 8.5 g/t Au
  • SGC00264: 21m at 9.2 g/t Au from 14m including 6m at 25.4 g/t Au

* Denotes ends in mineralisation

Drilling results to date correlate well with the April 2019 M1 South resource model which was depleted to take into account historic artisanal mining. A summary plan and typical cross-sections through the southern portion of M1 South are presented as figures 1 - 4. A full table of drill hole details to date, including significant intercepts, are presented in Table 1.

Page: 2

West African Resources Limited

Figure 1: M1 South grade control drilling - hole location plan. Note cross section locations

Figure 2: M1 South grade control drilling - cross-sectionA-A'

Page: 3

West African Resources Limited

Figure 3: M1 South grade control drilling - cross-sectionB-B'

Figure 4: Sanbrado Gold Project Layout

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) announced the results of its updated Feasibility Study for the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso in May 2019. The study envisages an initial 10-year mine life, including 6.5 years of underground mining, with Probable Reserves to 1.7 million ounces (21.6Mt at 2.4g/t

Page: 4

West African Resources Limited

gold). The project will have average annual production over the first 5 years of mine life of 217,000 ounces gold and a 14-monthpost-tax pay back on US$186 million pre-production capital costs. Project economics are robust, with AISC of All-In Sustaining Costs of less than US$500/oz. West African is fully funded with construction underway and first gold pour scheduled in Q3 2020.

Table 1

M5 Deposit RC Grade Control

Significant Intercepts

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

Au g/t

Dip

Azi

EOH

Easting

Northing

RL

Section

Prospect

SGC00214

2

3

1

1.2

-60

225

29

741394

1337160

301

SE0135

M1S

SGC00215

NSV

-60

225

29

741399

1337165

302

SE0135

M1S

SGC00216

23

24

1

2.2

-60

225

29

741405

1337171

302

SE0135

M1S

SGC00217

NSV

-60

225

29

741410

1337176

302

SE0135

M1S

SGC00218

NSV

-60

225

29

741415

1337181

302

SE0135

M1S

SGC00219

NSV

-60

225

29

741420

1337187

302

SE0135

M1S

SGC00220

1

2

1

3.4

-60

225

29

741426

1337192

302

SE0135

M1S

SGC00221

6

7

1

3.0

-60

225

29

741431

1337197

302

SE0135

M1S

SGC00221

12

14

2

1.1

-60

225

29

741431

1337197

302

SE0135

M1S

SGC00222

17

24

7

0.8

-60

225

29

741437

1337203

302

SE0135

M1S

SGC00223

NSV

-60

225

29

741630

1336893

296

SE0491.25

M1S

SGC00224

5

9

4

0.9

-60

225

29

741636

1336898

297

SE0491.25

M1S

SGC00225

NSV

-60

225

29

741641

1336903

297

SE0491.25

M1S

SGC00226

0

3

3

2.0

-60

225

29

741646

1336909

298

SE0491.25

M1S

SGC00227

0

9

9

0.7

-60

225

15

741621

1336892

296

SE0485

M1S

SGC00228

1

19

18

1.2

-60

225

29

741626

1336897

297

SE0485

M1S

SGC00229

0

14

14

3.6

-60

225

29

741631

1336902

297

SE0485

M1S

SGC00230

28

29

1

28.4

-60

225

29

741637

1336908

297

SE0485

M1S

SGC00231

0

10

10

0.6

-60

225

29

741616

1336896

296

SE0478.25

M1S

SGC00232

1

4

3

1.4

-60

225

29

741630

1336910

297

SE0478.25

M1S

SGC00232

18

29

11

1.8

-60

225

29

741630

1336910

297

SE0478.25

M1S

SGC00233

0

3

3

1.0

-60

225

15

741606

1336895

296

SE0475

M1S

SGC00234

2

14

12

0.7

-60

225

29

741612

1336901

297

SE0475

M1S

SGC00235

6

22

16

1.0

-60

225

29

741617

1336906

297

SE0475

M1S

SGC00236

15

26

11

2.9

-60

225

29

741623

1336911

297

SE0475

M1S

SGC00237

1

11

10

2.5

-60

225

15

741597

1336895

296

SE0466.25

M1S

SGC00238

0

7

7

1.1

-60

225

29

741602

1336900

296

SE0466.25

M1S

SGC00239

0

7

7

1.0

-60

225

29

741607

1336905

297

SE0466.25

M1S

SGC00239

12

29

17

3.3

-60

225

29

741607

1336905

297

SE0466.25

M1S

SGC00240

14

19

5

1.3

-60

225

29

741613

1336910

298

SE0475

M1S

SGC00241

22

27

5

1.2

-60

225

29

741618

1336916

298

SE0466.25

M1S

SGC00242

NSV

-60

225

15

741587

1336894

296

SE0456.25

M1S

SGC00243

0

14

14

3.0

-60

225

29

741592

1336899

296

SE0456.25

M1S

SGC00244

1

24

23

2.1

-60

225

29

741598

1336904

296

SE0456.25

M1S

SGC00245

15

29

14

2.5

-60

225

29

741603

1336909

297

SE0456.25

M1S

SGC00246

14

18

4

0.7

-60

225

29

741608

1336915

298

SE0456.25

M1S

SGC00247

NSV

-60

225

29

741614

1336920

298

SE0456.25

M1S

SGC00248

29

40

11

4.2

-60

225

40

741619

1336925

299

SE0456.25

M1S

SGC00249

0

17

17

0.8

-60

225

29

741584

1336900

296

SE0450

M1S

SGC00250

1

8

7

1.7

-60

225

29

741590

1336905

296

SE0450

M1S

SGC00250

25

29

4

1.5

-60

225

29

741590

1336905

296

SE0450

M1S

SGC00251

8

14

6

0.7

-60

225

60

741604

1336919

298

SE0450

M1S

SGC00252

25

36

11

0.8

-60

225

60

741615

1336930

299

SE0450

M1S

SGC00252

41

60

19

2.2

-60

225

60

741615

1336930

299

SE0450

M1S

SGC00253

NSV

-60

225

15

741573

1336897

296

SE0443.75

M1S

SGC00254

0

18

18

1.7

-60

225

29

741578

1336902

296

SE0443.75

M1S

SGC00255

0

14

14

1.0

-60

225

29

741583

1336907

296

SE0443.75

M1S

SGC00255

19

29

10

1.4

-60

225

29

741583

1336907

296

SE0443.75

M1S

SGC00256

0

17

17

0.7

-60

225

29

741588

1336913

297

SE0443.75

M1S

SGC00256

22

27

5

0.7

-60

225

29

741588

1336913

297

SE0443.75

M1S

SGC00257

0

24

24

3.0

-60

225

29

741594

1336918

298

SE0443.75

M1S

SGC00258

13

14

1

9.3

-60

225

29

741599

1336924

298

SE0443.75

M1S

SGC00258

22

28

6

1.4

-60

225

29

741599

1336924

298

SE0443.75

M1S

Page: 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West African Resources Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 00:32:03 UTC
