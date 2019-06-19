West African Resources : 29m at 13.2 g/t Au from surface at M5

Press Release
20th June 2019
West African Resources maiden grade control program returns 29m at 13.2 g/t Au from surface ending in mineralisation at M5
Gold developer West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) is pleased to report final assay results from the maiden grade control (GC) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program from its M5 deposit at the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso. GC holes drilled to date at M5 have targeted early production tonnes from near surface mineralisation within the M5 stage 1 oxide open pit.
Highlights
-
Significant M5 GC results include:
-
-
29m at 13.2 g/t Au from surface*, including 18m at 18.2 g/t Au from 11m
-
28m at 6.2 g/t Au from surface, including 13m at 11.3 g/t Au from 4m
-
20m at 7.8 g/t Au from surface, including 3m at 41 g/t Au from 16m
-
25m at 6.2 g/t Au from surface, including 15m at 9.6 g/t Au from surface
-
29m at 5 g/t Au from surface*, including 3m at 19.1 g/t Au from 4m
-
23m at 5.6 g/t Au from surface*, including 6m at 16 g/t Au from 3m
-
-
Denotes ends in mineralisation
-
First pass GC at M5 has been completed, drilling on-going at M1 South
-
Close spaced GC drilling confirms interpretation and grade estimation in the M5 gold resource
-
Construction activities at Sanbrado remain on budget and schedule, currently 30% complete
-
First gold pour on track for Q3 2020
Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:
"Final results from the maiden control program at M5 have returned further high-grade oxide results including 29m at 13.2 g/t Au.
"Results from our first grade control program confirms we will commission the Sanbrado mill on soft high-grade oxide ore from surface from the M5 open-pit.
"We are fully funded, with construction progressing on time and budget. First gold pour is on track for Q3 2020."
M5 Grade Control Drilling Program
The maiden GC drilling program has recently been completed at the M5 deposit, ahead of the start if mining of the stage 1 open pit in Q1 2020. Drilling was aimed at upgrading the confidence level in both the interpretation as well as gold grade estimation in the upper 20m of the deposit. This program covers the first 6 months of scheduled open pit ore from M5.
Drilling was completed on a nominal 12.5m by 12.5m pattern over the stage 1 pit area, with two areas of tighter spaced 12.5m by 6.25m spaced drilling to test the independently prepared April 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) (see Figure 1).
The GC program has confirmed the width of gold ore zones, generally 30m to more than 50m wide, within the M5 starter pit. The majority of cross-sections reported below and last week (ASX: 11/6/2019) have returned significant zones of thick high-grade oxide gold results from surface at M5. New significant results returned include:
-
SGC00077: 27m at 0.9 g/t Au from 11m
-
SGC00078: 8m at 2.9 g/t Au from 2m
-
SGC00079: 18m at 1.7 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00080: 23m at 5.6 g/t Au from surface*, including 6m at 16 g/t Au from 3m
-
SGC00083: 20m at 2.4 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00084: 8m at 2.8 g/t Au from 18m
-
SGC00088: 26m at 1.1 g/t Au from 1m
-
SGC00090: 27m at 1.5 g/t Au from 2m*
-
SGC00094: 25m at 1.2 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00095: 29m at 2.2 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00099: 20m at 3.9 g/t Au from 1m, including 5m at 10.7 g/t Au from 10m
-
SGC00100: 26m at 1.6 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00101: 29m at 1.6 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00103: 11m at 3.4 g/t Au from 1m
-
SGC00106: 15m at 2.3 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00107: 29m at 13.2 g/t Au from surface*, including 18m at 18.2 g/t Au from 11m
-
SGC00108: 19m at 2.9 g/t Au from 10m*, including 6m at 7.8 g/t Au from 23m
-
SGC00111: 25m at 6.2 g/t Au from surface,including 15m at 9.6 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00112: 29m at 2.2 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00116: 28m at 6.2 g/t Au from surface, including 13m at 11.3 g/t Au from 4m
-
SGC00117: 29m at 2.8 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00120: 25m at 3.3 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00121: 29m at 5 g/t Au from surface*, including 3m at 19.1 g/t Au from 4m
-
SGC00124: 25m at 2.1 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00125: 29m at 1.8 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00127: 4m at 7.6 g/t Au from 1m
-
SGC00128: 29m at 4.4 g/t Au from surface*, including 1m at 59.5 g/t Au from 23m
-
SGC00129: 27m at 2.2 g/t Au from 1m
-
SGC00132: 29m at 3.8 g/t Au from surface*, including 4m at 13.1 g/t Au from 6m
-
SGC00133: 10m at 5.9 g/t Au from 19m*, including 5m at 9.9 g/t Au from 22m
-
SGC00138: 12m at 1.7 g/t Au from surface*
-
SGC00141: 19m at 1.9 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00142: 26m at 1.6 g/t Au from 3m*
-
SGC00145: 11m at 2 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00147: 21m at 1.2 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00150: 21m at 2.5 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00154: 24m at 1.5 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00160: 13m at 7.1 g/t Au from 16m*, including 2m at 39.6 g/t Au from 20m
-
SGC00162: 12m at 2.2 g/t Au from surface
-
SGC00165: 22m at 1.9 g/t Au from 4m
-
SGC00166: 3m at 7.1 g/t Au from 22m
-
SGC00168: 20m at 7.8 g/t Au from surface, including 3m at 41 g/t Au from 16m
-
SGC00201: 3m at 9 g/t Au from 10m
-
SGC00207: 2m at 14.1 g/t Au from 25m
-
SGC00209: 23m at 1 g/t Au from 5m
-
SGC00211: 16m at 1.2 g/t Au from 13m* * Denotes ends in mineralisation
West African Resources Limited
Infill drilling has encountered mineralisation wider than modelled in the April 2019 MRE over a number of sections through the central and northern portion of the M5 starter pit (See Figures 2 to 5). These exceptional results have significantly de-risked the start-up at Sanbrado.
Results confirm extensive wide zones of soft free milling oxide ore of between 30 to 60m wide which will form the bulk of the mill feed during the commissioning and the first 6 months of production. Follow-up infill drilling has been planned and will be completed once drilling at other open pit areas has been completed. Currently drilling is ongoing at the M1 South open pit area.
A summary plan and typical cross-sections through the southern portion of M5 are presented as figures 1 - 5. A full table of drill hole details to date, including significant intercepts, are presented in Table 1.
Figure 1: M5 grade control drilling - hole location plan. Note cross section locations
West African Resources Limited
Figure 2: M5 grade control drilling - cross-sectionA-A'
Figure 3: M5 grade control drilling - cross-sectionB-B'
West African Resources Limited
Figure 4: M5 grade control drilling - cross-sectionC-C'
Figure 5: M5 grade control drilling - cross-sectionD-D'
