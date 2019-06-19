West African Resources : 29m at 13.2 g/t Au from surface at M5

Press Release

20th June 2019

West African Resources maiden grade control program returns 29m at 13.2 g/t Au from surface ending in mineralisation at M5

Gold developer West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) is pleased to report final assay results from the maiden grade control (GC) reverse circulation (RC) drilling program from its M5 deposit at the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso. GC holes drilled to date at M5 have targeted early production tonnes from near surface mineralisation within the M5 stage 1 oxide open pit.

Highlights

Significant M5 GC results include:

29m at 13.2 g/t Au from surface*, including 18m at 18.2 g/t Au from 11m 28m at 6.2 g/t Au from surface, including 13m at 11.3 g/t Au from 4m 20m at 7.8 g/t Au from surface, including 3m at 41 g/t Au from 16m 25m at 6.2 g/t Au from surface, including 15m at 9.6 g/t Au from surface 29m at 5 g/t Au from surface*, including 3m at 19.1 g/t Au from 4m 23m at 5.6 g/t Au from surface*, including 6m at 16 g/t Au from 3m



Denotes ends in mineralisation

First pass GC at M5 has been completed, drilling on-going at M1 South

on-going at M1 South Close spaced GC drilling confirms interpretation and grade estimation in the M5 gold resource

Construction activities at Sanbrado remain on budget and schedule, currently 30% complete

First gold pour on track for Q3 2020

Managing Director Richard Hyde commented:

"Final results from the maiden control program at M5 have returned further high-grade oxide results including 29m at 13.2 g/t Au.

"Results from our first grade control program confirms we will commission the Sanbrado mill on soft high-grade oxide ore from surface from the M5 open-pit.

"We are fully funded, with construction progressing on time and budget. First gold pour is on track for Q3 2020."

