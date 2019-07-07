|
West African Resources : Appendix 3B
07/07/2019 | 07:43pm EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13
Name of entity
WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
70 121 539 375
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
-
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
-
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Grant of Performance rights (STI) - ZEPO
61,047
Awards Issued under WAF Incentive Options and Performance Rights Plan (approved at AGM 30 Nov 2018)
Performance rights (STI) - ZEPO Exercise Price: Nil.
Performance Criteria: Achieving the Gateway Hurdle, Company Hurdle and Personal Performance Hurdles. Vesting - from Dec 2019
Service Period: Through to 31 December 2020
Expiry - 1 June 2022
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
No, the granting of an Option does not give the holder a legal or beneficial interest in a fully paid ordinary share until the Option vests and is exercised. When the Options have vested, ordinary shares will be issued and these shares will then rank equally with existing shares.
-
Issue price or consideration
-
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Nil
Granting of Options under the WAF Incentive Options and Performance Rights Plan
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
|
6c
|
Number
|
of
|
+securities
|
issued
|
-
|
|
without security holder approval
|
|
|
under rule 7.1
|
|
|
|
6d
|
|
|
+securities
|
|
|
Number
|
of
|
issued
|
-
|
|
with security
|
holder approval
|
|
|
under rule 7.1A
|
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3B Page 2
|
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
|
6e
|
Number of
|
+securities issued
|
-
|
|
with security
|
holder approval
|
|
|
under rule 7.3, or another
|
|
|
specific security holder approval
|
|
|
(specify date of meeting)
|
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
N/A
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration, state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
which
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
|
rule 7.1
|
130,410,109
|
rule 7.1A
|
86,940,073
|
Total
|
217,350,182
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
5 July 2019
|
|
|
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
|
|
|
|
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in
|
|
|
|
rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a
|
|
|
|
pro rata entitlement issue must comply with
|
|
|
|
the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
|
|
|
|
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
+Class
|
8
|
Number
|
and +class
|
of
|
all
|
869,400,727 (WAF)
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
+securities
|
quoted
|
on
|
ASX
|
|
(including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 3
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
400,000 (WAFAZ)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of 24.0
|
|
cents expiring 21
|
|
March 2020
|
|
|
500,000 (WAFAZ)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of 24.0
|
|
cents expiring 12 May
|
|
2020
|
1,078,125 (WAFAZ)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of
|
|
A$32.00 cents
|
|
(C$32.24 cents)
|
|
expiring 24 July 2019
|
750,000 (WAFAZ)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of 37.5
|
|
cents expiring 18
|
|
October 2020
|
2,750,000 (WAFAZ)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of 24
|
|
cents expiring 9
|
|
November 2020
|
1,250,000 (WAFAZ)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of 41
|
|
cents expiring 29
|
|
March 2021
|
500,000 (WAFAZ)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of 31
|
|
cents expiring 26
|
|
September 2021
|
1,000,000 (WAFAZ)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of 31
|
|
cents expiring 28
|
|
November 2021
|
2,500,000 (WAFAZ)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of 32
|
|
cents expiring 28
|
|
December 2021
|
1,022,565 (WAFAA)
|
Performance rights -
|
|
ZEPO - expiring 28
|
|
Dec 2021
|
944,167 (WAFAA)
|
Performance rights -
|
|
ZEPO - expiring 28
|
|
Dec 2023
|
1,223,828 (WAFAA)
|
Performance rights -
|
|
ZEPO - expiring 28
|
|
Dec 2022 with exercise
|
|
price of 43 cents
|
259,516 (WAFAA)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of Nil
|
|
cents expiring 14 Feb 21
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3B Page 4
|
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
|
1,000,000 (WAFAZ)
|
Options with an
|
|
exercise price of 29.5
|
|
cents expiring 5 March
|
|
2022
|
61,047
|
Performance rights -
|
|
ZEPO - expiring 1 June
|
|
2022
N/A
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
-
Is security holder approval N/A required?
-
Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
-
Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
-
+Class of +securities to which the offer relates
-
+Record date to determine entitlements
-
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
-
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
-
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
20 Names of any underwriters
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
West African Resources Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2019 23:42:09 UTC
|
|