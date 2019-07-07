Log in
West African Resources : Appendix 3B

07/07/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

70 121 539 375

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  3. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Grant of Performance rights (STI) - ZEPO

61,047

Awards Issued under WAF Incentive Options and Performance Rights Plan (approved at AGM 30 Nov 2018)

Performance rights (STI) - ZEPO Exercise Price: Nil.

Performance Criteria: Achieving the Gateway Hurdle, Company Hurdle and Personal Performance Hurdles. Vesting - from Dec 2019

Service Period: Through to 31 December 2020

Expiry - 1 June 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

No, the granting of an Option does not give the holder a legal or beneficial interest in a fully paid ordinary share until the Option vests and is exercised. When the Options have vested, ordinary shares will be issued and these shares will then rank equally with existing shares.

  1. Issue price or consideration
  2. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Nil

Granting of Options under the WAF Incentive Options and Performance Rights Plan

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

30 November 2018

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

-

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

+securities

Number

of

issued

-

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of

+securities issued

-

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval

(specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

61,047

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

rule 7.1

130,410,109

rule 7.1A

86,940,073

Total

217,350,182

7

+Issue dates

5 July 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Number

+Class

8

Number

and +class

of

all

869,400,727 (WAF)

Ordinary Shares

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

(including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

400,000 (WAFAZ)

Options with an

exercise price of 24.0

cents expiring 21

March 2020

500,000 (WAFAZ)

Options with an

exercise price of 24.0

cents expiring 12 May

2020

1,078,125 (WAFAZ)

Options with an

exercise price of

A$32.00 cents

(C$32.24 cents)

expiring 24 July 2019

750,000 (WAFAZ)

Options with an

exercise price of 37.5

cents expiring 18

October 2020

2,750,000 (WAFAZ)

Options with an

exercise price of 24

cents expiring 9

November 2020

1,250,000 (WAFAZ)

Options with an

exercise price of 41

cents expiring 29

March 2021

500,000 (WAFAZ)

Options with an

exercise price of 31

cents expiring 26

September 2021

1,000,000 (WAFAZ)

Options with an

exercise price of 31

cents expiring 28

November 2021

2,500,000 (WAFAZ)

Options with an

exercise price of 32

cents expiring 28

December 2021

1,022,565 (WAFAA)

Performance rights -

ZEPO - expiring 28

Dec 2021

944,167 (WAFAA)

Performance rights -

ZEPO - expiring 28

Dec 2023

1,223,828 (WAFAA)

Performance rights -

ZEPO - expiring 28

Dec 2022 with exercise

price of 43 cents

259,516 (WAFAA)

Options with an

exercise price of Nil

cents expiring 14 Feb 21

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

1,000,000 (WAFAZ)

Options with an

exercise price of 29.5

cents expiring 5 March

2022

61,047

Performance rights -

ZEPO - expiring 1 June

2022

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval N/A required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwriters

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

West African Resources Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
