West African Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 1

09/19/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 70 121 539 375

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

SIMON STORM

Date of last notice

15 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect and Direct

Nature of indirect interest

A - MS SHEENA JANE STORM (spouse)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

B - MR SIMON STORM <>

interest.

SUPER FUND A/C> - trustee and

beneficiary of super fund

C- MR SIMON STORM

Date of change

12 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

A - 2,700,000 Ordinary Shares (WAF)

B - 390,769 Ordinary Shares (WAF)

C - 750,000 Unlisted options vesting on first

production of gold from the Sanbrado Gold

Project (Exercise price $0.24 expiring 9

November 2020).

- 77,855 unlisted options vesting if Director

holds continuous office as a director of the

Company for one (1) year from the date the

Options were issued. (Exercise price $-

expiring 14 February 2021)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Ordinary shares (WAF)

Number acquired

-

Number disposed

500,000

Value/Consideration

$250,471

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

A - 2,200,000 Ordinary Shares (WAF)

B - 390,769 Ordinary Shares (WAF)

C - 750,000 Unlisted options vesting on first

production of gold from the Sanbrado Gold

Project (Exercise price $0.24 expiring 9

November 2020).

- 77,855 unlisted options vesting if Director

holds continuous office as a director of the

Company for one (1) year from the date the

Options were issued. (Exercise price $-

expiring 14 February 2021)

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

West African Resources Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 00:11:07 UTC
