West African Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 1

Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity WEST AFRICAN RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN 70 121 539 375
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
SIMON STORM
Date of last notice
15 February 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect and Direct
Nature of indirect interest
A - MS SHEENA JANE STORM (spouse)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
B - MR SIMON STORM <>
SUPER FUND A/C> - trustee and
beneficiary of super fund
C- MR SIMON STORM
Date of change
12 September 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
A - 2,700,000 Ordinary Shares (WAF)
B - 390,769 Ordinary Shares (WAF)
C - 750,000 Unlisted options vesting on first
production of gold from the Sanbrado Gold
Project (Exercise price $0.24 expiring 9
November 2020).
- 77,855 unlisted options vesting if Director
holds continuous office as a director of the
Company for one (1) year from the date the
Options were issued. (Exercise price $-
expiring 14 February 2021)
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Class
Ordinary shares (WAF)
Number acquired
-
Number disposed
500,000
Value/Consideration
$250,471
No. of securities held after change
A - 2,200,000 Ordinary Shares (WAF)
B - 390,769 Ordinary Shares (WAF)
C - 750,000 Unlisted options vesting on first
production of gold from the Sanbrado Gold
Project (Exercise price $0.24 expiring 9
November 2020).
- 77,855 unlisted options vesting if Director
holds continuous office as a director of the
Company for one (1) year from the date the
Options were issued. (Exercise price $-
expiring 14 February 2021)
Nature of change
On-market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms.
