West African Resources : Details of Company Address

Press Release
17 October 2018
Change of Registered Office
The Company advises that it has relocated to new premises in Subiaco, Western Australia.
New contact details for West African Resources Ltd. (ASX and TSX-V: WAF) are as follows:
|
Mailing Address:
|
PO Box 1412
|
Subiaco WA 6904
|
Australia
|
Office Address:
|
Level 1, 1 Alvan Street
|
Subiaco WA 6008
|
Australia
|
Registered Office Address:
|
Level 1, 1 Alvan Street
|
Subiaco WA 6008
|
Australia
|
Telephone
|
+ 61 8 9481 7344
|
Facsimile
|
+ 61 8 9481 7355
|
Email
|
info@westafricanresources.com
|
Website
|
www.westafricanresources.com
|
Simon Storm
|
Company Secretary
