West African Resources : Details of Company Address

10/17/2018 | 02:38am CEST

Press Release

17 October 2018

Change of Registered Office

The Company advises that it has relocated to new premises in Subiaco, Western Australia.

New contact details for West African Resources Ltd. (ASX and TSX-V: WAF) are as follows:

Mailing Address:

PO Box 1412

Subiaco WA 6904

Australia

Office Address:

Level 1, 1 Alvan Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Australia

Registered Office Address:

Level 1, 1 Alvan Street

Subiaco WA 6008

Australia

Telephone

+ 61 8 9481 7344

Facsimile

+ 61 8 9481 7355

Email

info@westafricanresources.com

Website

www.westafricanresources.com

Simon Storm

Company Secretary

Principal Office: Level 1, 1 Alvan Street, Subiaco WA 6008, Australia

T: + 61 8 9481 7344 F: + 61 8 9481 7355 E:info@westafricanresources.com www.westafricanresources.com ACN: 121 539 375

Disclaimer

West African Resources Limited published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 00:37:07 UTC
