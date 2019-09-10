West African Resources : Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity West African Resources Limited

ABN 70 121 539 375

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Ian Kerr Date of last notice 15 February 2019 Date that director ceased to be director 6 September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Unlisted Options Exercise Price Number (cents) Expiry Date 500,000 32.0 28 December 2021* 77,855 - 14 February 2021

* - vest on first gold pour and commercial production from the Sanbrado Gold Project

