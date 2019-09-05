West African Resources : Half Year Accounts

West African Resources Limited
Financial Report
for the half-year ended 30 June 2019
|
West African Resources Limited
|
|
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|
|
|
Page
|
CORPORATE INFORMATION............................................................................................................................
|
1
|
DIRECTORS' REPORT.......................................................................................................................................
|
2
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ...........
|
15
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ...........................................................................
|
16
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ........................................................................................
|
17
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ...........................................................................
|
18
|
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...................................................................................................
|
19
|
STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ....................................................................
|
19
|
REVENUE AND EXPENSES ....................................................................................................................
|
24
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ...........................................................................................................
|
24
|
TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES ......................................................................................................
|
24
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ..................................................................................................
|
25
|
MINE PROPERTIES..................................................................................................................................
|
26
|
OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS ...........................................................................................................
|
26
|
TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES ............................................................................................................
|
26
|
PROVISIONS ............................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
LOANS AND BORROWINGS....................................................................................................................
|
27
|
ISSUED CAPITAL .....................................................................................................................................
|
29
|
RESERVES ...............................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
DIVIDENDS ...............................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
COMMITMENTS AND OTHER CONTINGENCIES ..................................................................................
|
31
|
RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE.............................................................................................................
|
32
|
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS AFTER THE BALANCE DATE .........................................................................
|
32
|
SHARE-BASED PAYMENT PLANS..........................................................................................................
|
33
|
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION ..........................................................................................................................
|
35
|
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION ...............................................................................................
|
36
|
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT .............................................................................................
|
37
West African Resources Limited
CORPORATE INFORMATION
|
Directors
|
Solicitors
|
Mark Connelly (Non-Executive Chairman)
|
Australia
|
Richard Hyde (Managing Director)
|
Allion Partners
|
Simon Storm (Non-Executive Director)
|
9/863 Hay Street
|
Ian Kerr (Non-Executive Director)
|
Perth WA 6000
|
Company Secretary
|
Canada
|
Simon Storm
|
Stikeman Elliiot
|
|
Suite 1700, Park Place
|
Principal place of business
|
666 Burrard Street
|
Level 1, 1 Alvan Street
|
Vancouver BC V6C 2X6
|
Subiaco WA 6008 Australia
|
|
Registered office
|
Auditors
|
Level 1, 1 Alvan Street
|
HLB Mann Judd
|
Subiaco WA 6008 Australia
|
Level 4, 130 Stirling Street
|
T: +61 (8) 9481 7344
|
Perth WA 6000 Australia
|
Burkina Faso office
|
Security exchange
|
Secteur 27, Quartier Ouayalghin,
|
Australian Securities Exchange Ltd (ASX)
|
Parcelles 07/08, Lot 22, Section SL,
|
Level 40, Central Park
|
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
|
152-158 St George's Terrace
|
T: +226 25 36 73 84
|
Perth WA 6000
|
Website
|
ASX trading code
|
www.westafricanresources.com
|
WAF
|
Share registry
|
ABN
|
Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd
|
ABN 70 121 539 375
|
Level 11, 172 St George's Terraces
|
|
Perth WA 6000 Australia
|
|
T: 1300 787 272
|
P a g e | 1
West African Resources Limited
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors present the financial report of West African Resources Limited (the "Company") and its controlled subsidiaries (the "Group" or "West African") for the half-year ended 30 June 2019.
DIRECTORS
The following persons were Directors of West African Resources Ltd during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report:
|
Mark Connelly
|
(Non-Executive Chairman)
|
Richard Hyde
|
(Managing Director)
|
Simon Storm
|
(Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary)
|
Ian Kerr
|
(Non-Executive Director)
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The principal activities of the Group during the half-year were development of the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso and mineral exploration in Burkina Faso. This is consistent with the previous reporting period.
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Background
The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "West African") are engaged in mineral exploration and development in West Africa. The Group's key asset is the Sanbrado Gold Project ("Sanbrado"), located in Burkina Faso. West African owns a 90% beneficial interest in Société des Mines de Sanbrado SA ("SOMISA"), which owns the Sanbrado mining licence. The government of Burkina Faso retains a 10% carried interest. The Group's mineral portfolio also includes gold and copper-gold exploration permits in Burkina Faso.
Operating results and financial position
The net loss of the Group for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 of $3,491,000 was $60,000 lower than the $3,551,000 net loss of the comparative six-months. The result mainly reflects a $612,000 reduction in exploration and evaluation (E&E) expenses, a $582,000 reduction in impairment expense and a $363,000 increase in interest income versus the comparative period, partially offset by a $375,000 increase in personnel costs, a $425,000 increase in consultants costs, and a $749,000 increase in foreign exchange losses.
The lower E&E expense is a result of the Group's focus on Sanbrado construction in the current period. The amount of interest expensed in the half-year ended 30 June 2019 was only $3,000 due to the Group's accounting policy to capitalise borrowing costs related to Sanbrado project financing during the construction period.
Net assets at 30 June 2019 were $77,313,000 which is a relatively similar level to the comparative period ($77,763,000 at 31 December 2018). This is mainly due to the significantly higher asset balances being offset by higher borrowings and provisions balances.
Total assets increased by $106,514,000 from the comparative period mainly due a $12,950,000 higher cash balance, a $9,158,000 higher property, plant and equipment ("PPE") balance and a $87,159,000 higher mine properties balance. The higher PPE balance mainly reflects the capitalisation of right-of-use assets under the Group's newly adopted accounting policy for leases. The higher mine properties balance reflects the capitalisation of development costs for the Sanbrado project.
P a g e | 2
West African Resources Limited
Loans and borrowings increased from nil to $101,889,000 during the half-year reflecting the drawdown of project debt financing for Sanbrado. Provisions increased by $2,383,000 in the half-year mainly due to recording an increase in the rehabilitation provision for Sanbrado.
Cash increased by $12,950,000 during the half-year period to $79,305,000 at 30 June 2019 ($66,355,000 at 31 December 2018) due to a $95,249,000 net cash inflow from financing activities, partially offset by a $3,317,000 net cash outflow from operating activities and a $78,665,000 net cash outflow from investing activities. Cash usage in investing activities during the half year mainly represents Sanbrado development expenditure and the capitalisation of interest during the construction period. The cash inflow from financing activities mainly reflects $105,770,000 proceeds from borrowings related to the project financing for Sanbrado, partially offset by $10,763,000 of transaction costs related to the Sanbrado project financing.
Summary of activities
Sanbrado overview
The results of the updated Feasibility Study for the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso were provided in an announcement titled "West African to produce 300Koz gold in Year 1 at Sanbrado" on 16 April 2019. As detailed in the announcement, the updated Feasibility Study envisages an initial 10-year mine life with an average annual production over the first 5 years of mine life of 217,000 ounces of gold. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement on 16 April 2019 and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates of forecast financial information derived from the previous production targets, and the resource estimate, as outlined in that announcement, continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Sanbrado development
At the end of June 2019, Sanbrado project development is 45 percent complete, with Stage 1 infrastructure earthworks and civil construction complete, 21km powerline, pipeline and water dam complete, erection of the carbon-in-leach (CIL) tanks underway, the boxcut and portal were completed, and the underground decline advanced more than 80m.
Award of major construction contracts was nearly completed and detailed engineering was 99 percent completed. Concrete foundations for the CIL tanks, SAG and ball mill and reclaim chamber were all poured, and crusher and SAG mill heads and trunnions were delivered to site.
The 270-person camp is more than 50 percent complete, with five 30-man accommodation units completed and work ongoing on units 6 to 9 at the end of the period. The medical clinic, police and security buildings and camp wall were all completed during the quarter. The camp kitchen and mess were also completed and operational. The construction of Sanbrado remains on time and on budget with the first gold pour expected to occur in mid-2020. Photos showing the construction progress are shown below.
P a g e | 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
West African Resources Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 00:16:03 UTC