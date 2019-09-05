West African Resources : Half Year Accounts

West African Resources Limited

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present the financial report of West African Resources Limited (the "Company") and its controlled subsidiaries (the "Group" or "West African") for the half-year ended 30 June 2019.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were Directors of West African Resources Ltd during the whole of the half-year and up to the date of this report:

Mark Connelly (Non-Executive Chairman) Richard Hyde (Managing Director) Simon Storm (Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary) Ian Kerr (Non-Executive Director)

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activities of the Group during the half-year were development of the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso and mineral exploration in Burkina Faso. This is consistent with the previous reporting period.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Background

The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "West African") are engaged in mineral exploration and development in West Africa. The Group's key asset is the Sanbrado Gold Project ("Sanbrado"), located in Burkina Faso. West African owns a 90% beneficial interest in Société des Mines de Sanbrado SA ("SOMISA"), which owns the Sanbrado mining licence. The government of Burkina Faso retains a 10% carried interest. The Group's mineral portfolio also includes gold and copper-gold exploration permits in Burkina Faso.

Operating results and financial position

The net loss of the Group for the six-month period ended 30 June 2019 of $3,491,000 was $60,000 lower than the $3,551,000 net loss of the comparative six-months. The result mainly reflects a $612,000 reduction in exploration and evaluation (E&E) expenses, a $582,000 reduction in impairment expense and a $363,000 increase in interest income versus the comparative period, partially offset by a $375,000 increase in personnel costs, a $425,000 increase in consultants costs, and a $749,000 increase in foreign exchange losses.

The lower E&E expense is a result of the Group's focus on Sanbrado construction in the current period. The amount of interest expensed in the half-year ended 30 June 2019 was only $3,000 due to the Group's accounting policy to capitalise borrowing costs related to Sanbrado project financing during the construction period.

Net assets at 30 June 2019 were $77,313,000 which is a relatively similar level to the comparative period ($77,763,000 at 31 December 2018). This is mainly due to the significantly higher asset balances being offset by higher borrowings and provisions balances.

Total assets increased by $106,514,000 from the comparative period mainly due a $12,950,000 higher cash balance, a $9,158,000 higher property, plant and equipment ("PPE") balance and a $87,159,000 higher mine properties balance. The higher PPE balance mainly reflects the capitalisation of right-of-use assets under the Group's newly adopted accounting policy for leases. The higher mine properties balance reflects the capitalisation of development costs for the Sanbrado project.

