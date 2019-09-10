West African Resources : Initial Director's Interest Notice X 3

Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity West African Resources Limited
ABN 70 121 539 375
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Lyndon George Hopkins
|
|
|
Date of appointment
|
6 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
3,000,000 Ordinary Shares (WAF)
500,000 Unlisted options vesting on first production of gold from the Sanbrado Gold Project (Exercise price $0.375 expiring 18 October 2020).
-
305,085 STI Performance rights - (ZEPOs) Exercise Price: Nil. Performance
Criteria: Set at the beginning of the Service Period and performance assessed within 12 months from issue.
Vesting- from Dec 2019 Service Period: Through to 28 December 2020 Expiry- 28 Dec 2021
-
355,932 LTI Performance rights - (ZEPO's) Exercise Price: Nil. Performance
Criteria: Set at the beginning of the Service Period and performance assessed within 3 years from issue. Vesting- from when performance criteria met. Expiry- 28 Dec 2023
-
355,932 LTI Performance rights - (PEPO's) Exercise Price: 43 cents. Performance
Criteria: Employee of the Company at the time the Market Value of Shares first equals the exercise price of the LTI PEPOs (43 cents) Vesting- from when performance criteria met. Expiry- 28 Dec 2022
-
|
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Hannah Pfitzner (Spouse)
Number & class of Securities
32,250 Ordinary Shares (WAF)
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
-
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
-
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
-
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
-
|
which interest relates
|
|
|
|
Name of Director
|
Nigel Arthur Spicer
|
|
|
Date of appointment
|
6 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
-
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
-
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
-
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
-
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
-
|
which interest relates
|
|
|
|
Name of Director
|
Rodney L Leonard
|
|
|
Date of appointment
|
6 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
-
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
