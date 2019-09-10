West African Resources : Initial Director's Interest Notice X 3

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity West African Resources Limited

ABN 70 121 539 375

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Lyndon George Hopkins Date of appointment 6 September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

3,000,000 Ordinary Shares (WAF)

500,000 Unlisted options vesting on first production of gold from the Sanbrado Gold Project (Exercise price $0.375 expiring 18 October 2020).

305,085 STI Performance rights - (ZEPOs) Exercise Price : Nil. Performance

Criteria : Set at the beginning of the Service Period and performance assessed within 12 months from issue.

Vesting- from Dec 2019 Service Period: Through to 28 December 2020 Expiry- 28 Dec 2021

355,932 LTI Performance rights - (ZEPO's) Exercise Price : Nil. Performance

Criteria : Set at the beginning of the Service Period and performance assessed within 3 years from issue. Vesting - from when performance criteria met. Expiry - 28 Dec 2023 355,932 LTI Performance rights - (PEPO's) Exercise Price : 43 cents. Performance

Criteria : Employee of the Company at the time the Market Value of Shares first equals the exercise price of the LTI PEPOs (43 cents) Vesting - from when performance criteria met. Expiry - 28 Dec 2022

