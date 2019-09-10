Log in
West African Resources : Initial Director's Interest Notice X 3

09/10/2019 | 02:52am EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity West African Resources Limited

ABN 70 121 539 375

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Lyndon George Hopkins

Date of appointment

6 September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

3,000,000 Ordinary Shares (WAF)

500,000 Unlisted options vesting on first production of gold from the Sanbrado Gold Project (Exercise price $0.375 expiring 18 October 2020).

  1. 305,085 STI Performance rights - (ZEPOs) Exercise Price: Nil. Performance
    Criteria: Set at the beginning of the Service Period and performance assessed within 12 months from issue.

Vesting- from Dec 2019 Service Period: Through to 28 December 2020 Expiry- 28 Dec 2021

  1. 355,932 LTI Performance rights - (ZEPO's) Exercise Price: Nil. Performance
    Criteria: Set at the beginning of the Service Period and performance assessed within 3 years from issue. Vesting- from when performance criteria met. Expiry- 28 Dec 2023
  2. 355,932 LTI Performance rights - (PEPO's) Exercise Price: 43 cents. Performance
    Criteria: Employee of the Company at the time the Market Value of Shares first equals the exercise price of the LTI PEPOs (43 cents) Vesting- from when performance criteria met. Expiry- 28 Dec 2022
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Hannah Pfitzner (Spouse)

Number & class of Securities

32,250 Ordinary Shares (WAF)

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

-

which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity West African Resources Limited

ABN 70 121 539 375

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Nigel Arthur Spicer

Date of appointment

6 September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

-

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

-

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

-

which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity West African Resources Limited

ABN 70 121 539 375

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Rodney L Leonard

Date of appointment

6 September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

-

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

-

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

West African Resources Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 06:51:02 UTC
