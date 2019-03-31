West African Resources : Management Discussion & Analysis

West African Resources Limited
ABN 70 121 539 375
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (six month transition year)
Dated 28 March 2019
West African Resources Limited
GENERAL
Presented below is a discussion of the activities, results of operations and financial condition of West African Resources Ltd (the "Company" or "WAF") for three months and financial year ended 31 December 2018, compared to the same period in the preceding year and prior financial year ended 30 June 2018. This management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") was prepared using information available as of 28 March 2019 and should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the six month financial year ended 31 December 2018, and notes thereto. The financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. All monetary amounts referred to herein are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Additional information relating to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form and other disclosures on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.westafricanresources.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and Australian securities legislation, including information relating to West African's future financial or operating performance that may be deemed "forward looking". All statements in this MD&A, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that West African expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond West African's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements
In the case of this MD&A, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, the expected enhancement to project economics following optimisation studies, planned exploration and development of its properties including project development construction schedule, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future, including the availability of future funding for the development of the Sanbrado Gold Project. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs. Statements concerning mineral resource and ore reserve estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralisation that will be encountered if a mineral property is developed.
As well, all of the results of the feasibility study on the Sanbrado Gold Project constitute forward-looking information, including estimates of internal rates of return, net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, assumed long term price for gold, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cashflow forecasts, metal recoveries, and estimates of capital and operating costs. Furthermore, with respect to this specific forward-looking information concerning the development of the Sanbrado Gold Project, the company has based its assumptions and analysis on certain factors that are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties include among others:
i.the adequacy of infrastructure;
ii.unforeseen changes in geological characteristics;
iii.metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization;
iv.the price of gold;
v.the availability of equipment and facilities necessary to complete development and commence operations;
vi.the cost of consumables and mining and processing equipment;
vii.unforeseen technological and engineering problems;
viii.accidents or acts of sabotage or terrorism;
ix.currency fluctuations;
x.changes in laws or regulations;
xi.the availability and productivity of skilled labour;
xii.the regulation of the mining industry by various governmental agencies; and
xiii.political factors.
This MD&A also contains references to estimates of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation (including estimated future production from the project, the anticipated tonnages and grades that will be mined and the estimated level of recovery that will be realized), which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon
West African Resources Limited
the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource estimates may have to be re-estimated based on:
i.fluctuations in gold price;
ii.results of drilling;
iii.metallurgical testing and other studies;
iv.proposed mining operations, including dilution;
v.the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and
vi.the possible failure to receive, or changes in, required permits, approvals and licenses.
Mineral Reserves are also disclosed in this MD&A. Mineral Reserves are those portions of Mineral Resources that have demonstrated economic viability after taking into account all mining factors. Mineral Reserves may, in the future, cease to be a Mineral Reserve if economic viability can no longer be demonstrated because of, among other things, adverse changes in commodity prices, changes in law or regulation or changes to mine plans. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in West African's ability to obtain funding; gold price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licenses and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect West African's forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information.
West African's forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made and West African does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to West African, please refer to West African's financial statements and other filings all of which are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
The Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "West African") are engaged in mineral exploration and development in West Africa. The Group's mineral portfolio also includes gold and copper-gold exploration permits in Burkina Faso. West African's key asset is the Sanbrado Gold Project ("Sanbrado"), located in Burkina Faso. West African owns a 90% beneficial interest in Société des Mines de Sanbrado SA, which owns the Sanbrado mining licence. The government of Burkina Faso retains a 10% carried interest.
SIGINIFICANT COMPANY EVENTS
Updated Mining Licence
The original mining licence for the Sanbrado Gold Project was issued in March 2017. In July 2018, the Burkina Faso government approved an update to the original mining licence which encompasses revisions to the mining and ore processing methods detailed in the June 2018 feasibility study. These changes include underground mining in addition to open pit mining and carbon in leach (CIL) mineral processing.
West African Resources Limited
Key Recruitments
Matthew Wilcox joined the West African executive team in September as Chief Development Officer to directly manage the construction of Sanbrado. Matthew is highly experienced in the gold mining construction industry in West Africa, having spent the past eight years working for Nord Gold SE, which operates nine gold mines globally, including three mines in Burkina Faso and one mine in Guinea. He was also was Project Director for the construction of Nord Gold's 4Mtpa Bissa Gold Project and 8Mtpa Bouly Gold Project, both located in Burkina Faso. Other key Burkina Faso-based appointments to the owner's construction team followed, including General Manager, Construction Manager, Earthworks Manager, Contracts Manager, Chief of Security, HR Manager, Financial Controller, and Safety and First Aid Officer. West African has assembled construction team that is highly experienced in delivering gold mining projects in West Africa and Burkina Faso.
Construction Works
West African commenced construction works at the Sanbrado project site during the reporting period, including:
-Box cut excavation for underground mining access;
-Stage one of the camp construction - 120 rooms of a total of 280 rooms;
-Footings and block work medical clinic, cafeteria and administration buildings;
-Clearing, grubbing and waste stripping of the M5 stage 1 pit area;
-Clearing and grubbing of the Water Storage Facility (WSF), Tailing Storage Facility (TSF) and process plant site, and
-Survey and line marking of the water pipeline route from the Nakambe river to site.
Figure 1: Sanbrado Gold Project Layout
West African Resources Limited
Photo 1: Stage 1 Camp Area
Photo 2: M1 South Box Cut
