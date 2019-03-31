West African Resources : Management Discussion & Analysis

West African Resources Limited

GENERAL

Presented below is a discussion of the activities, results of operations and financial condition of West African Resources Ltd (the "Company" or "WAF") for three months and financial year ended 31 December 2018, compared to the same period in the preceding year and prior financial year ended 30 June 2018. This management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") was prepared using information available as of 28 March 2019 and should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements for the six month financial year ended 31 December 2018, and notes thereto. The financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. All monetary amounts referred to herein are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Additional information relating to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Information Form and other disclosures on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, and on the Company's website at www.westafricanresources.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and Australian securities legislation, including information relating to West African's future financial or operating performance that may be deemed "forward looking". All statements in this MD&A, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that West African expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond West African's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements

In the case of this MD&A, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, the expected enhancement to project economics following optimisation studies, planned exploration and development of its properties including project development construction schedule, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future, including the availability of future funding for the development of the Sanbrado Gold Project. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs. Statements concerning mineral resource and ore reserve estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralisation that will be encountered if a mineral property is developed.

As well, all of the results of the feasibility study on the Sanbrado Gold Project constitute forward-looking information, including estimates of internal rates of return, net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, assumed long term price for gold, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cashflow forecasts, metal recoveries, and estimates of capital and operating costs. Furthermore, with respect to this specific forward-looking information concerning the development of the Sanbrado Gold Project, the company has based its assumptions and analysis on certain factors that are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties include among others:

i.the adequacy of infrastructure;

ii.unforeseen changes in geological characteristics;

iii.metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization;

iv.the price of gold;

v.the availability of equipment and facilities necessary to complete development and commence operations;

vi.the cost of consumables and mining and processing equipment;

vii.unforeseen technological and engineering problems;

viii.accidents or acts of sabotage or terrorism;

ix.currency fluctuations;

x.changes in laws or regulations;

xi.the availability and productivity of skilled labour;

xii.the regulation of the mining industry by various governmental agencies; and

xiii.political factors.

This MD&A also contains references to estimates of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation (including estimated future production from the project, the anticipated tonnages and grades that will be mined and the estimated level of recovery that will be realized), which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon

