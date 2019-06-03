West African Resources : Options Expiry

West African Resources Limited
4 June 2019
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
Company Announcements Office
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir
EXPIRY OF OPTIONS
The Company advises that the following options expire as follows:-
|
ASX Code
|
Number of Options
|
Exercise Price
|
Expiry Date
|
|
|
|
|
WAFAZ
|
1,000,000
|
10.0 cents
|
3 June 2019
|
WAFAZ
|
1,000,000
|
15.0 cents
|
3 June 2019
Yours faithfully
_____________________
Simon Storm
Company Secretary
