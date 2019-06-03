Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

West African Resources : Options Expiry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

West African Resources Limited

ACN 121 539 375

Principal Office

Level 1, 1 Alvan St

Subiaco WA 6008

PO Box 1412

Subiaco WA 6904

Phone

+ 61 8 9481 7344

Fax

+ 61 8 9481 7355

Email

info@westafricanresources.com

Web

www.westafricanresources.com

4 June 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Company Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir

EXPIRY OF OPTIONS

The Company advises that the following options expire as follows:-

ASX Code

Number of Options

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

WAFAZ

1,000,000

10.0 cents

3 June 2019

WAFAZ

1,000,000

15.0 cents

3 June 2019

Yours faithfully

_____________________

Simon Storm

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

West African Resources Limited published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 00:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28pNEC : A More Accurate, Low-Cost 39 GHz Beamforming Transceiver for 5G Communications
AQ
09:27pPolyExplore Announces DeepMap as a New Customer
BU
09:26pFACEBOOK : keeps three-yearly 'say on pay' vote, amid outside investor doubts
RE
09:23pRAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Wednesday, June 5
AQ
09:20pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO meets top U.S. trade official as Mexico tariffs loom - sources
RE
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by GIOVANNI SHOP DI SIMON VIKTORIA from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by VENUE DESIGN & CONSULTING SRL-D from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Game electronic virz di bruno campassi from Amazon.it
PU
09:19pCANON : obtained Precautionary Order against Idem Rebuilding di Carbonara Giuseppe, trading as "Universocartuccia"
PU
09:14pOREGON PACIFIC BANCORP : Commercial Relationship Manager (Eugene)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
3CANFOR CORPORATION : CANFOR : to Permanently Close Vavenby Sawmill
4CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
5CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. : ROBBINS ARROYO LLP: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Misled Shareho..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About