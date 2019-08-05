West African Resources : WAF Appoints Ausdrill Open-Pit Mining Preferred Contractor

Press Release 6th August 2019 West African Resources appoints Ausdrill preferred open-pit mining contractor for Sanbrado Gold developer West African Resources Limited ('West African' or the 'Company', ASX: WAF) is pleased to announce it has appointed Ausdrill Ltd's ('Ausdrill', ASX: ASL) wholly owned subsidiary African Mining Services Ltd ('AMS'), as preferred tenderer for the open-pit mining contract for the Sanbrado Gold Project ('Sanbrado'). Highlights AMS appointed preferred tenderer for open-pit mining contract for Sanbrado

open-pit mining contract for Sanbrado Contract amount to be US$170M over five years

West African and Ausdrill to enter into an option for a deferred payment arrangement for up to US$10m at a commercial interest rate.

Mobilisation activities expected to commence in November 2019 ahead of open-pit mining commencement in January 2020

open-pit mining commencement in January 2020 Scope of work includes site preparation, drill and blast, load and haul, and maintenance works

Construction of Sanbrado progressing on time and on budget with first gold expected mid-2020 West African Managing Director Richard Hyde said: "The open-pit mining contract is the final major operational contract for our high-grade Sanbrado Gold Project, and the appointment of AMS as preferred tenderer follows the completion of a competitive tender and due diligence process examining safety, experience and operational capabilities. "We are very pleased to appoint AMS as preferred tenderer for the open-pit mining contract as they have a strong track record in the region with over 9 years of operating experience in Burkina Faso and 30 years' experience in West Africa." Ausdrill Group Managing Director Mark Norwell said: "A key focus for the new Ausdrill group has been to enhance our surface operations in Africa and target substantial growth opportunities across a range of commodities in select African countries. Being selected as preferred contractor at the Sanbrado Gold Project is a significant achievement and represents the excellent progress we are making in building on the suite of quality projects on which AMS operates in the region." West African and AMS are in the process of finalising the contract terms to enable formal execution, with works expected to commence in early CY2020. Principal Office: Level 1, 1 Alvan Street, Subiaco WA 6008, Australia T: + 61 8 9481 7344 F: + 61 8 9481 7355 E: info@westafricanresources.com www.westafricanresources.comACN: 121 539 375

West African Resources Limited About AMS African Mining Services (AMS) is one of the largest contract mining companies in Africa with established support networks in Africa, Australia and Europe. AMS, and its parent company Ausdrill, have been working in Burkina Faso since 2011 and in the region for almost 30 years. The company brings leading expertise in open pit contract mining and a strong balance sheet. About West African Resources West African Resources Limited (ASX: WAF) announced the results of its updated Feasibility Study for the Sanbrado Gold Project in Burkina Faso in an announcement titled "West African to produce 300Koz gold in Year 1 at Sanbrado" on 16 April 2019. The study envisages an initial 10-year mine life, including 6.5 years of underground mining, with Probable Reserves to 1.7 million ounces (21.6Mt at 2.4g/t gold). The project will have average annual production over the first 5 years of mine life of 217,000 ounces gold and 14-month post-tax pay back on US$186 million pre-production capital costs. Project economics are robust, with AISC of All-In Sustaining Costs of less than US$500/oz. West African is fully funded with construction underway and first gold pour scheduled in mid 2020. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement titled "West African to produce 300Koz gold in Year 1 at Sanbrado" on 16 April 2019 and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates of forecast financial information derived from the production targets, and the resource estimate, as outlined in that announcement, continue to apply and have not materially changed. Page: 2

West African Resources Limited Competent Persons and Qualified Persons Statement Information in this announcement that relates to exploration results and exploration targets is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Richard Hyde, a Director, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Hyde has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person (or "CP") as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr Hyde has reviewed the contents of this news release and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Information in this announcement that relates to mineral resources is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Brian Wolfe, an independent consultant specialising in mineral resource estimation, evaluation and exploration. Mr Wolfe is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Wolfe has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person (or "CP") as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43- 101. Mr Wolfe has reviewed the contents of this news release and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Information in this announcement that relates to open pit ore reserves is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Stuart Cruickshanks, an independent specialist mining consultant. Mr Cruickshanks is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Cruickshanks has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person (or "CP") as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr Cruickshanks has reviewed the contents of this news release and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Information in this announcement that relates to underground ore reserves is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr Peter Wade, an independent specialist mining consultant. Mr Wade is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Wade has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person (or "CP") as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr Wade has reviewed the contents of this news release and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear. Forward Looking Information This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and Australian securities legislation, including information relating to West African's future financial or operating performance that may be deemed "forward looking". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that West African expects to occur, are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "does not expect", "plans", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled", "forecast", "budget" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the relevant management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond West African's ability to control or predict. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In the case of West African Resources Ltd, these facts include their anticipated operations in future periods, the expected enhancement to project economics following optimisation studies, planned exploration and development of its properties including project development commencing in Q4 2018 with an 18 month construction schedule, and plans related to its business and other matters that may occur in the future, including the availability of future funding for the development of the project. This information relates to analyses and other information that is based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs. Statements concerning mineral resource and ore reserve estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralisation that will be encountered if a mineral property is developed. As well, all of the results of the feasibility study constitute forward-looking information, including estimates of internal rates of return, net present value, future production, estimates of cash cost, assumed long term price for gold, proposed mining plans and methods, mine life estimates, cashflow forecasts, metal recoveries, and estimates of capital and operating costs. Page: 3

West African Resources Limited Furthermore, with respect to this specific forward-looking information concerning the development of the Sanbrado Gold Project, the company has based its assumptions and analysis on certain factors that are inherently uncertain. Uncertainties include among others: the adequacy of infrastructure; unforeseen changes in geological characteristics; metallurgical characteristics of the mineralization; the price of gold; the availability of equipment and facilities necessary to complete development and commence operations; the cost of consumables and mining and processing equipment; unforeseen technological and engineering problems; accidents or acts of sabotage or terrorism; currency fluctuations; changes in laws or regulations; the availability and productivity of skilled labour; the regulation of the mining industry by various governmental agencies; and political factors. This release also contains references to estimates of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The estimation of Mineral Resources is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation (including estimated future production from the project, the anticipated tonnages and grades that will be mined and the estimated level of recovery that will be realized), which may prove to be unreliable and depend, to a certain extent, upon the analysis of drilling results and statistical inferences that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Mineral Resource estimates may have to be re-estimated based on: fluctuations in gold price; results of drilling; metallurgical testing and other studies; proposed mining operations, including dilution; the evaluation of mine plans subsequent to the date of any estimates; and the possible failure to receive, or changes in, required permits, approvals and licenses. Mineral Reserves are also disclosed in this release. Mineral Reserves are those portions of Mineral Resources that have demonstrated economic viability after taking into account all mining factors. Mineral Reserves may, in the future, cease to be a Mineral Reserve if economic viability can no longer be demonstrated because of, among other things, adverse changes in commodity prices, changes in law or regulation or changes to mine plans. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration hazards and risks; risks related to exploration and development of natural resource properties; uncertainty in West African's ability to obtain funding; gold price fluctuations; recent market events and conditions; risks related to the uncertainty of mineral resource calculations and the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in economic estimation; risks related to governmental regulations; risks related to obtaining necessary licenses and permits; risks related to their business being subject to environmental laws and regulations; risks related to their mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title; risks relating to competition from larger companies with greater financial and technical resources; risks relating to the inability to meet financial obligations under agreements to which they are a party; ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; and risks related to their directors and officers becoming associated with other natural resource companies which may give rise to conflicts of interests. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect West African's forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking information. West African's forward-looking information is based on the reasonable beliefs, expectations and opinions of their respective management on the date the statements are made and West African does not assume any obligation to update forward looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions change, except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. For a complete discussion with respect to West African, please refer to West African's website www.westafricanresources.com, financial statements and other filings all of which are filed on the ASX. Page: 4